Long described as "the Mike Tyson of the smaller weight classes" due to his explosive power and speed, unbeaten WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis shares a second Tyson characteristic when it comes to how often his mere presence has snake-charmed opponents into submission.

In fact, it's because of Davis' aura of intimidation that the supreme confidence on full display in recent months by Saturday's opponent, WBA 130-pound titleholder Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs), has become such a conversation point.

Ever since their title bout was announced last fall, and throughout two kickoff press conferences as well as a change in fight dates, the 29-year-old Roach has acted as anything but an opponent, B-side or the massive betting underdog (+900) that he currently is entering their headliner of a PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view card from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"It's part of me. It's not like it's an act or anything, that's just how I'm coming," Roach told CBS Sports last week. "So, I think that's where people make their first mistake with Tank, in particular. They already succumbed to his heights. They already fall short before the fight starts anyway."

Roach pointed to the most recent example of Davis' last fight in June 2024, when unbeaten Frank Martin showed poor body language in the build to his fight against "Tank" before succumbing to an eight-round knockout loss.

"I think Tank's experience just took over from the first bell," Roach said. "[Davis'] game plan was a good one and his experience kicked in immediately. You could see Frank Martin's inexperience show early."

Martin's loss doubled as his first title bout as a pro. Roach, meanwhile, holds more big-fight experience having lost a 130-pound title bout to Jamel Herring in 2019 only to rebound four years later when he dropped Hector Luis Garcia (whom Davis knocked out eight months prior in their lightweight title bout) in Round 12 en route to claiming a split-decision to capture his WBA title.

When asked of Roach's sublime confidence at Wednesday's media workout, all Davis could do was smile.

"[Roach is in for] a rude awakening," Davis said. "A rude awakening, for sure."

The root of Roach's confidence comes from his nearly lifelong familiarity with Davis. A native of Washington, D.C., Roach grew up in suburban Maryland, not far from the Baltimore-raised Davis.

The two grew up in the same amateur circuit and knew each other well as young children, with Davis scoring two victories over Roach as teenagers, including the most recent in 2011 when both were ranked in the top two spots nationally in their division.

Positive amateur or sparring history doesn't automatically mean equal success inside the ring when the two fighters meet one day as professionals, with plenty of history to prove such a point. But to assume it doesn't matter at all would be disingenuous.

Take last April's Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney clash where Garcia, a heavy betting underdog, relied on the confidence and familiarity he had after splitting six amateur bouts against Haney before sparring him as a young pro. Garcia not only knew Haney's tells and preferences, he had the confidence of knowing he could land his lightning-fast left hook despite Haney being known as a responsible defensive fighter.

"I think [the amateur experience] will play a significant role," Roach said. "Outside of us sharing the ring together, there is stuff that I know that I would use, I can use and I will use for our advantage."

Roach's lone loss to Herring also proved to be a turning point in his career. Not only did he adopt his current nickname of "The Reaper" in the aftermath, he changed promoters and set forth a new lease on his career.

"After my loss with Jamel, I accepted that no matter what time it is, whenever I get into the ring, it's my time," Roach said. "When 'The Reaper' comes out to get you, you can't hide. It's over. They say the losses turn into lessons and that was definitely a loss that I cherish and move with grace because I wouldn't be here without it."

Roach's confidence can only take him so far, of course, as Davis' P4P credentials certainly speak for themselves. "Tank" has the type of punching power that can end a fight at any time and he's also one of the most efficient counter punchers in the game who waits for the tiniest of openings or mistakes to dramatically alter the momentum of any given fight.

Not only is Roach coming up in weight for this fight, he has never been mistaken as the type of puncher on the level of Davis. Yet, those who truly know the sport realize that the betting odds don't necessarily speak to the chances Roach does have of being competitive given his defense, toughness and smarts following a highly successful amateur upbringing.

When asked why he would be able to have success in ways that previous Davis opponents were unable to, Roach focused on the sum of the parts that he brings into the ring.

"The IQ and the skill set, compared to everyone that he has fought in the present time, is just levels above," Roach said. "The tenacity that I'm going to have with it is going to be something that he is definitely not used to. It's going to be the total package. It's going to be one of the best fights of the year, I promise you.

"Obviously he's a big puncher and a boxer but when you are a great fighter yourself, it's something you are aware of. There is that natural anxiety but there's no fear. There's no fear at all. I know what I'm up against and I know what I'm prepared for and that's the difference between me and everybody else."

Roach also said he isn't expecting anything less than the most dangerous version of Davis, even though "Tank" has spent much of the pre-fight build talking about his desire to retire after three more fights and seek therapy to better help himself and his family.

"I'm preparing for the [93%] KO ratio, knockout superstar that he is," Roach said. "If he's not focused, it's going to be a long night for him. If he's not in this, it's going to be a long night for him. As far as him trying to better himself, I commend him. I take off my hat to him and everything like that. But I ain't thinking about that until after the fight.

"It's war time."