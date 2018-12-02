Wilder vs. Fury results: Luis Ortiz finishes off Travis Kauffman with late TKO for easy win

Two fights removed from his first pro defeat, Cuban slugger Luis Ortiz appears poised for another shot at a heavyweight title.

Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) dropped the crafty and stubborn veteran Travis Kauffman three times before finishing him against the ropes at 1:58 of the 10th and final round on Saturday on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury pay-per-view undercard at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The victory could place Ortiz, 39, in line to face the winner of the main event following a one-sided and largely boring fight thanks to his opponent's defensive style. Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs), in fact, spent more time getting booed by the crowd for clowning than he did throwing punches.

Ortiz, a famed Cuban amateur who had YouTube sensation and aspiring boxer Jake Paul randomly enough in his corner, boxed well on his toes and focused well on the body to wear Kauffman down.

The victory was Ortiz's second straight knockout after losing to Wilder in their dramatic March title bout in which Ortiz had Wilder hurt on the ropes midway through but couldn't finish him.

Ortiz was never in trouble and never trailed against Kauffman. He scored a knockdown early in Round 6 on a straight left hand and climbed the ropes in celebration only to see Kauffman reach his feet. A straight left opened Round 8 with a second knockdown as Kauffman spit out blood while on his knees but beat the count.

"I'm a warrior. Nothing contains me," Ortiz said. "We didn't have to knock him out, but we wanted to show everything we have in our repertoire, and we showed it tonight.

"Of course I'll fight the winner of the main event (Wilder vs. Fury). I want that second fight with Wilder. I want to fight anybody."

The finish came in Round 10 after Ortiz opened with a knockdown on a clean left hand and kept the pressure on until referee Thomas Taylor jumped in to save Kauffman on his feet.

