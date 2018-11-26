Wilder vs. Fury undercard: Adonis Stevenson, Jarrett Hurd among big names for PPV event

With the WBC heavyweight championship bout pitting Deontay Wilder defending against Tyson Fury rapidly approaching its Dec. 1 date, we found out recently how the rest of the card for that night will be shaping up. Airing live on Showtime and streaming live throughout its social media accounts beginning at 9 p.m. ET, WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson will be taking center stage on the undercard as he will be defending his title outside of the United States on that night.

Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) will defend his championship against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the first big bout of the evening, a fight which will take place inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Stevenson -- who's coming off a majority draw against Badou Jack this past May -- is aware he's facing a formidable threat in Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs), but in a press release from Showtime, proclaimed he's set to notch another victory.

"I've been pushing myself in training to be ready to put on a great performance Dec. 1 and defend my title once again," Stevenson said. "My old trainer, the late great Emanuel Steward, used to tell me that 'knockouts sell' and that's what I'm going for in this fight. I know I'm facing a good boxer who's coming in very determined. He'll be ready, but it won't be enough. It's going to be show time on SHOWTIME and another victory for 'Superman'."

A second big fight on the undercard was to see Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) return to the ring for the first time since his May 2017 unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez to take on Alfredo Angulo in a 10-round super middleweight clash. However, the bout was scrapped on Monday just five days prior to the event because Chavez's team deemed him not ready to make that return, a release from Premier Boxing Champions stated.

Here's how the fight card is shaping up.

Wilder-Fury fight card

Fight Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury Heavyweight title Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Wellborn Super welterweight Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman Heavyweight Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks Heavyweight Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Light heavyweight title

The Wilder vs. Fury festivities begin on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET with a countdown show on Showtime, leading into the fights beginning at 9 p.m. ET.