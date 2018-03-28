With ticket refunds available, is the Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG fight in real jeopardy?

There is now another sign pointing toward the much-anticipated middleweight championship rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin being in serious jeopardy. According to Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an MGM official has revealed that fans who have already made ticket purchases are eligible for a full refund.

The second fight between Alvarez and Golovkin, currently slated for May 5 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was originally put into jeopardy following two failed doping tests by Alvarez. The drama advanced last week when the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced that it had temporarily suspended Alvarez due to the testing failures with a hearing scheduled for April 10 to determine where to go from here.

Alvarez originally blamed the failed tests on tainted meat he consumed in Mexico, and he immediately moved his camp for the rematch to Las Vegas.

These two battled for the first time in their careers last September with the bout coming to a conclusion in a controversial draw, setting up the rematch we all assumed we'd see on May 5. Now, as more is revealed, it's seeming less likely that we will. The results of the hearing on April 10 should let us know a definitive status on the middleweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

