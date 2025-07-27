Xander Zayas is a world champion for the first time at 22 years old. Zayas outworked Jorge Garcia for the vacant WBO junior middleweight championship on Saturday night, taking a unanimous decision for the vacant title.

The fight was never in dispute, with Zayas not only outboxing Garcia but also landing the cleaner power punches from the opening rounds. Garcia, who entered the fight at 33-4, was unable to meet Zayas (21-0, 13 KO) on even ground from the opening rounds.

The fight never felt much in question, but Zayas' win set up a potential unification bout with towering WBC champion Sebastian Fundora, who is coming off a dominant TKO victory of Tim Tszyu the previous Saturday, his second victory over the highly-regarded Tszyu.

The other champions at 154 pounds are WBA champion Terence Crawford, who is moving up to super middleweight to challenge undisputed champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Fundora and IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev.

With Saturday's win, Zayas became the youngest active world champion at 22 years and 330 days.

After 12 rounds of action, the official scorecards read 116-112, 118-110 and 119-109, all in favor of Zayas.

"Man, [I've dreamed of this] since I'm five years old," Zayas said after his win. "It's amazing. It's amazing to be here and represent Puerto Rico at the highest level. And to just put the pride of my island where it belongs. Where it belongs, at the top.

"... Boxing 101, I had to box my way to victory. I knew that if I stood in here, I was going to fight his fight. I knew that if I stood in there, I was going to fight his fight. That jab, that jab was the key to victory, and we showed that today."

"Sebastian Fundora just fought last week," Zayas said. "I gave my heart and soul to looking for an opponent. I'm ready in December."