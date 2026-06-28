Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis odds, prediction, time: Boxing picks for June 27 fight card by top expert

The WBA and WBO light middleweight titles will be on the line when Xander Zayas takes on IBF welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis in a 12-round boxing main event on Saturday between unbeaten fighters. Zayas unified the titles this past January in Puerto Rico with a split decision win over Abass Baraou. The main Ennis vs. Zayas fight card is expected to get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the ring walk for the main event expected to come around 10:45 p.m. ET.

Ennis is a -500 betting favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while Zayas is priced at +380 (risk $100 to win $380) in the latest Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis odds via FanDuel. The over/under for total rounds completed is 11.5, with the Under slightly favored at -118. Before locking in your Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis picks, make sure you see the Ennis vs. Zayas predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

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Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He is SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years, and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220). Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks this year could already be up more than $2,500.

Now, with the Zayas vs. Ennis fight card approaching, Nagel has studied Xander Zayas vs. Jaron "Boots" Ennis from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis preview

Zayas, 23, began his professional boxing career in October 2019. That's when he knocked out Genesis Wynn at 1:24 of the first round of a scheduled four-round matchup. He has been dominant since. He followed that up with a TKO at 1:48 of the first round in a win over Virgel Windfield in November 2019. After starting his career 13-0, he met Elias Espadas for the vacant WBO-NABO light-middleweight title.

Zayas knocked Espadas out in the fifth round of a scheduled eight-round bout on Aug. 13, 2022. He successfully defended that title seven times, before earning a unanimous decision win over Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO light-middleweight title on July 26, 2025. In 23 career matches, he has registered 13 wins by knockout and 10 by decision. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Ennis, 28, began his professional career in April 2016. He had an impressive debut, knocking out Cory Muldrew in 42 seconds of the first round of a scheduled four-round bout. He went on to win each of his first five fights by knockout, including three in the first round. On July 20, 2018, he won the vacant WBC-USNBC silver welterweight title with a third-round knockout of Armando Alvarez in a scheduled 10-round bout.

On Jan. 7, 2023, he won the vacant IBF interim welterweight crown with a unanimous decision win over Karen Chukhadzhian. In 36 career fights, Ennis has 35 wins and one no contest. He has registered an impressive 31 knockouts with four wins by decision. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis predictions

One of of Nagel's Zayas vs. Ennis picks: He is backing Under 11.5 rounds in Zayas vs. Ennis, which returns -118.

"The 23-year-old Zayas is one of the sport's rising stars and has made it his stated goal to prove he believes he deserves to be recognized as one of the best boxers in the world," Nagel said. "To prove his point, he's taking on a dangerous, fellow undefeated champion in Ennis instead of opting to protect his spotless record by entertaining inferior competition." See Nagel's best bets for the fight at SportsLine.

How to make Zayas vs. Ennis picks

Nagel also has strong picks for Zayas vs. Ennis, including one on the money line and a method-of-victory prop that returns +600. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Zayas vs. Ennis, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $2,500 on his combat sports picks last year, and find out.