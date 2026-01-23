Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 01: Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo start time, fight card for Paramount+ debut
Complete schedule and viewing information you need to watch Zuffa Boxing 01 live in Las Vegas on Friday
Professional boxing has a new player. Zuffa Boxing launches its new fight series on Friday, headlined by rising contender Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo. Zuffa Boxing 01 takes place in Las Vegas the night before UFC 324 and streams exclusively on Paramount+.
Walsh (15-0, 11 KO) could be an anchor for Zuffa Boxing, a promotion co-founded by UFC president and CEO Dana White. He was featured prominently on UFC Fight Pass in the past. The Irishman most recently won an important decision over Fernando Vargas in September on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. He is currently ranked No. 4 and No. 5 by the IBF and WBC, respectively, at junior middleweight, though this fight is set to be contested at middleweight.
Ocampo presents a deeply experienced test for Walsh. Ocampo (38-3, 26 KO) has only lost to the best in title fights: Errol Spence Jr., Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. The Mexican brawler has found his groove again, entering Zuffa Boxing 01 with three consecutive knockouts against lesser competition.
A standout main card fight is Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval. Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) is coming off a thrilling Round 10 stoppage against legitimate prospect Avious Griffin. Undefeated prospect Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) has knocked out almost everyone he's crossed paths with.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Friday night from Las Vegas.
Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 01
Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas
Prelims begin at 6 p.m.
Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET
Watch live: Paramount+ (subscribe now for just $8.99 per month)
Zuffa Boxing 01 fight card, odds
- Callum Walsh -700 vs. Carlos Ocampo +450, middleweights
- Misael Rodriguez Olivas -700 vs. Austin Deanda +450, middleweights
- Cain Sandoval -200 vs. Julian Rodriguez +155, welterweights
- Omar Trinidad -265 vs Max Ornelas +205, bantamweights
- Floyd Diaz -1400 vs Guillermo Gutierrez +750, bantamweights
- Emiliano Cardenas -1100 vs. Marcus Cortez Harris +600, bantamweights
- Robert Meriwether III -3000 vs. Cesar Correa +1000, lightweights
- Troy Nash -2000 vs. Jacob Ramos +850, lightweights