Professional boxing has a new player. Zuffa Boxing launches its new fight series on Friday, headlined by rising contender Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo. Zuffa Boxing 01 takes place in Las Vegas the night before UFC 324 and streams exclusively on Paramount+.

Walsh (15-0, 11 KO) could be an anchor for Zuffa Boxing, a promotion co-founded by UFC president and CEO Dana White. He was featured prominently on UFC Fight Pass in the past. The Irishman most recently won an important decision over Fernando Vargas in September on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. He is currently ranked No. 4 and No. 5 by the IBF and WBC, respectively, at junior middleweight, though this fight is set to be contested at middleweight.

Ocampo presents a deeply experienced test for Walsh. Ocampo (38-3, 26 KO) has only lost to the best in title fights: Errol Spence Jr., Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. The Mexican brawler has found his groove again, entering Zuffa Boxing 01 with three consecutive knockouts against lesser competition.

A standout main card fight is Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval. Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) is coming off a thrilling Round 10 stoppage against legitimate prospect Avious Griffin. Undefeated prospect Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) has knocked out almost everyone he's crossed paths with.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Friday night from Las Vegas.

Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 01

Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Prelims begin at 6 p.m.

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Watch live: Paramount+ (subscribe now for just $8.99 per month)

Zuffa Boxing 01 fight card, odds