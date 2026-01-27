Zuffa Boxing 02 is set to go down on Sunday, slightly over one week after Zuffa Boxing's debut event. The second edition of Zuffa Boxing will feature some familiar names, including former world champions.

One of those world champions will be in action in the night's main event, with former WBA junior welterweight champion Jose Valenzuela taking on Diego Torres. Valenzuela won his world title with a split decision over Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz in August 2024. He would drop the belt in his first defense, losing a unanimous decision to Gary Antuanne Russell the following March.

Torres enters the fight on a four-fight winning streak, which kicked off after he suffered his lone career loss, a November 2023 TKO defeat to current IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla.

There are other notable names on the three-fight main card, including former WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk taking on Radzhab Butaev, who is a former WBA "regular" welterweight champion, and former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk facing former world title challenger Radzhab Butaev.

Zuffa Boxing 02 fight cards, odds

Jose Valenzuela -600 vs. Diego Torres +400, lightweights

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Radzhab Butaev, middleweights

Radivoje Kalajdzic vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, light heavyweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Roberto Cruz, junior middleweights

Justin Viloria vs. Oscar Perez, lightweights

Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Christian Perez, welterweights

Jamar Talley vs. Devonte Williams, cruiserweights

Damazion Vanhouter vs. Francisco Julian Flores, heavyweights

Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 02

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Prelims begin at 6 p.m.

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

