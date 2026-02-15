Zuffa Boxing returns on Sunday with Zuffa Boxing 03 from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a clash between Efe Ajagba and former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

Ajagba is on the verge of being a top 10 heavyweight in the world and likely would already be considered as such had things broken better for him on the scorecards in his most recent fight. That night, Ajagba took on Martin Bakole, seen as one of heavyweight's boogeymen, avoided by most in the division for the difficulties he can present to opponents.

Ajagba controlled much of that fight in May 2025, but the scorecards resulted in a majority draw, with one judge scoring the fight 96-94 in Ajagba's favor and the other two ruling the fight a 95-95 draw.

Ajagba was rewarded for his performance against Bakole with a proposed IBF title eliminator against Frank Sanchez, who handed Ajagba his lone defeat in a 2021 meeting. Ajagba was unhappy with how the purse bid for the fight shook out and declined to move forward with the bout, ultimately leading to the termination of his contract with Top Rank, which opened the door for the heavyweight contender to sign with Zuffa Boxing.

While Martin does hold the distinction of being a former world heavyweight champion, the circumstances of his title reign are unusual.

Martin won the IBF title in a 2016 bout with Vyacheslav Glazkov that saw Glazkov unable to continue due to a knee injury suffered during a third-round knockdown. Less than 90 days later, Martin was no longer champion, suffering a second-round knockout to Anthony Joshua.

Martin has insisted he was "badly injured" 10 days before the Joshua fight and continued to chase a rematch for years, rising to the fringes of title contention with a few wins before suffering repeated setbacks in the form of losses to Adam Kownacki, Luis Ortiz and Jared Anderson.

After losing to Anderson in July 2023, Martin got back in the win column with a stoppage of unheralded Matthew McKinney the following November. He has not fought since, marking 15 months out of the ring.

The light heavyweight co-main event between Umar Dzambekov and Ahmed Elbiali appears to be the standout fight on the card, with unbeaten Dzambekov looking to continue building his resume against a tough out in Elbiali, whose lone loss came to former world champion Jean Pascal.

Zuffa Boxing 03 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Efe Ajagba -1100 vs. Charles Martin +650, heavyweights

Umar Dzambekov-1400 vs. Ahmed Elbiali +700, light heavyweights

Abel Mejia -800 vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito +500, lightweights

Leonardo Ruiz -1400 vs. Casey Streeter +700, middleweights

Antonio Woods -425 vs. Mark Beuke +300, middleweights

Oswaldo Molina -1200 vs. Joshua Clark +650, lightweights

Emiliano Alvarado -2500 vs. Devin Gantt +1000, junior featherweight

Dariial Kuchmenov -3000 vs. Jorge Lagunas +1000, lightweights

Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 03

Date: Feb. 15 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Watch live: Paramount+

Prediction

As a 31-year-old on a six-fight unbeaten streak who was being lined up for a title eliminator, Ajagba is very much a contender at heavyweight. Martin started his career 23-0 and won a world title, but has fallen very much into a spot as a gatekeeper for the division. That's not a knock because divisions benefit from gatekeepers; they're good enough to fend off pretenders, and a win against them carries actual meaning.

Ajagba came up short against Frank Sanchez, which does raise some questions about whether he is ready to fully break through to the upper echelon of heavyweights and if he isn't, Martin is talented enough to knock him down the ladder. But Ajagba's performance against Bakole showed he can handle big, awkward heavyweights who carry some power in their fists.

This is a fight set up to get Ajagba a win over a former champion and he should be able to do just that. Pick: Efe Ajagba via UD