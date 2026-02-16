Efe Ajagba signed with Zuffa Boxing after a frustrating draw against Martin Bakole that many observers believed Ajagba deserved to win. On Sunday, Ajagba made good on a new opportunity with new promoters, finishing former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin with a fourth-round TKO.

Martin controlled much of the action through the first three rounds, moving around the perimeter of the ring and forcing Ajagba to come to him. Ajagba didn't utilize a jab while trying to close distance, allowing Martin to land counters and avoid the predictable right hands from Ajagba.

For all of Martin's success, heavyweight is a division where things can change in an instant, and that's exactly what happened in Round 3. With Martin moving along the ropes once again, Ajagba landed a heavy right hand that put Martin on the canvas. Martin beat the count and survived the round, but was right back down in the opening 30 seconds of the fourth round, again from a right hand.

Ajagba remained patient, hunting down Martin and continuing to land flurries of big shots until the referee was forced to jump in and halt the bout at the 1:11 mark of Round 4.

Zuffa Boxing's heavyweight division is very much still in development, but Ajagba entered the fight on the fringes of the top 10 in the world, and a big knockout win over a former world champion cements him as a man who will likely be competing for Zuffa's heavyweight title in the future.

Let's take a look at what else happened at Zuffa Boxing 03.

Umar Dzambekov def. Ahmed Elbiali via KO, Round 2

Dzambekov dominated a fight that was expected to be one of the best of the night. In the opening frame, Dzambekov was able to work a pinpoint jab and straight, often dipping down to the body with his shots. It was clear from the early moments that the skill differential was massive and that Elbiali's only chance was likely to land a single, fight-changing shot.

Unfortunately for Elbiali, that big shot came from Dzambekov. As Elbiali attempted to move forward through Dzambekov's shots, Dzambekov landed a crushing uppercut that sent Elbiali's eyes rolling up into his head as he crashed to the canvas. Elbiali's feet were twitching as the referee began his count, making it clear the fight was over in that moment.

Dzambekov looked like a man with all of the skills to be one of the major players on the still-developing Zuffa Boxing roster. And a fight with Radivoje Kalajdzic could be a huge one for Zuffa Boxing's light heavyweight division.

Jaybrio Pe Benito def. Abel Mejia via TKO, Round 3

The main card got off to a wild start as Pe Benito scored a massive upset knockout of Mejia in the third round of their lightweight bout. The fight got off to a fast start with both men landing meaningful shots in toe-to-toe exchanges before things took a massive turn in the second round. As the two exchanged again, Pe Benito landed a short left hook that sent Mejia to the canvas.

Mejia beat the referee's count and the bell sounded to end the round. Mejia was not given a chance to get back on track in the third round, as Pe Benito landed a crushing straight right hand that sent Mejia back to the canvas. Mejia again rose to his feet, but this time was unsteady and the referee was forced to halt the action less than a minute into the round.

Pe Benito was a big underdog at +500 but now owns one of the biggest knockouts in Zuffa Boxing's short history, though maybe not quite as thunderous as Dzambekov's uppercut one fight later.