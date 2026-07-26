Zuffa Boxing 09 live updates, results: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler headlines fight card from New York

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NEW YORK -- Two new big signings for Zuffa Boxing are set for their promotional debut on Sunday night. Edgar Berlanga and Richardson Hitchins are set to feature in separate fights inside the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of Zuffa Boxing 09.

Berlanga will take on Steven Butler in the main event while Hitchins will face Ricardo Salas.

Berlanga is looking for a career reset. After losing a wide decision to Canelo Alvarez in September 2024 for the unified super middleweight titles, the Brooklyn native then followed it up with a brutal KO loss to Hamzah Sheeraz last July. Now, he believes he's figured some things out in his game and is looking to show off his complete skillset in the ring against Butler.

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Hitchins, meanwhile, currently holds the IBF junior welterweight title, but plans to vacate in his move up to 147 pounds with Zuffa.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 09 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Edgar Berlanga -370 vs. Steven Butler +275, middleweights

Richardson Hitchins -800 vs. Ricardo Salas +500, welterweights

Jalil Hackett -185 vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko +145, middleweights

Otto Wallin -225 vs. Vladyslav Sirenko +175, heavyweights