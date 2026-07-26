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Zuffa Boxing 09 live updates, results: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler headlines fight card from New York

The promotion makes its debut at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sunday with two marquee fights

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NEW YORK -- Two new big signings for Zuffa Boxing are set for their promotional debut on Sunday night. Edgar Berlanga and Richardson Hitchins are set to feature in separate fights inside the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of Zuffa Boxing 09. 

Berlanga will take on Steven Butler in the main event while Hitchins will face Ricardo Salas. 

Berlanga is looking for a career reset. After losing a wide decision to Canelo Alvarez in September 2024 for the unified super middleweight titles, the Brooklyn native then followed it up with a brutal KO loss to Hamzah Sheeraz last July. Now, he believes he's figured some things out in his game and is looking to show off his complete skillset in the ring against Butler. 

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Zuffa Boxing 09 live on Sunday night for no additional fee. Plus, every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Hitchins, meanwhile, currently holds the IBF junior welterweight title, but plans to vacate in his move up to 147 pounds with Zuffa. 

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 09 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Edgar Berlanga -370 vs. Steven Butler +275, middleweights
  • Richardson Hitchins -800 vs. Ricardo Salas +500, welterweights
  • Jalil Hackett -185 vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko +145, middleweights
  • Otto Wallin -225 vs. Vladyslav Sirenko +175, heavyweights
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Up next: Jalil Hackett vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, middleweights

Get ready for an excellent crossroads fight as the 23-year-old Hackett takes on the 40-year-old former title challenger to figure out who's coming and who's going. 

 
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Wallin removed from ringside area via stretcher

Wallin, a 35-year-old native of Sweden, eventually came to consciousness and sat up in the corner but was taken backstage on a stretcher to undergo medical evaluation. That was a monster knockout.

 
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Heavyweights: Vladyslav Sirenko def. Otto Wallin via KO10

With just seconds remaining in the final round, Sirenko (23-1, 20 KOs) landed a brutal two-punch combo to knock Wallin (28-4, 16 KOs), a former title challenger, out cold in their heavyweight bout. 

 
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Celebrities in attendance at Zuffa Boxing 09

The Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden is featuring plenty of notable faces in attendance ringside including UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, WWE star Liv Morgan, actor Chuck Zito and boxer Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali. 

 
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