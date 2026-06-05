Zuffa Boxing 10 fight card: Middleweight title fight, Callum Walsh return set for debut event in Ireland

The top fights for Zuffa Boxing 10 are set and feature some familiar names as Zuffa heads to Dublin. In the main event, Aaron McKenna battles Etinosa Oliha for the Zuffa middleweight championship, while Callum Walsh battles Tyler Denny in a middleweight co-feature. The event is set for Aug. 8 at 3Arena in Ireland.

McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) is coming off of the biggest win of his career, a unanimous decision win over Liam Smith in April 2025. That victory certainly set McKenna up for bigger opportunities, and he is getting just that with a shot at becoming the first Zuffa Boxing middleweight championship.

Oliha (21-0, 9 KO) is an Italian fighter who has never fought outside of Italy and Germany. He'll make his first trip outside to Ireland to face McKenna with a chance to score the biggest win of his career after previously hovering around tertiary and fringe titles.

The pairing of fights could well be setting up a future title fight.

Walsh (16-0, 11 KO) was one of Zuffa Boxing's early key signings and headlined the promotion's inaugural event, taking a decision win over Carlos Ocampo in January. It would only make sense for a second win in the Zuffa ring to launch Walsh to a title shot against the main event winner.

Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) will be looking to ruin those plans, however. Denny has displayed almost no power in his career, with just one knockout in 21 victories. He will enter the ring coming off a decision loss to George Liddard. In another notable recent fight, Denny was knocked out by Hamzah Sheeraz in 2024.

Zuffa Boxing 10 will stream live on Paramount+.