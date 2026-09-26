Skip to Main Content

Zuffa Boxing 11 live updates, results: Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton headlines fight card from London

Heavyweights headline at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night in a fight sure to produce fireworks

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Zuffa Boxing returns on Saturday with a card in London headlined by heavyweight action. In the main event of Zuffa Boxing 11, local favorite Johnny Fisher will take on Michael Pirotton.

Fisher is fighting for the second time since his first career defeat, a May 2025 TKO loss to Dave Allen. Since that loss, Fisher came back with a TKO of Ivan Balaz before signing with Zuffa Boxing.

In Pirotton, Fisher faces a man who has had some struggles, losing back-to-back fights in 2025 before picking up a pair of wins to land him in this main event spot.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Zuffa Boxing 11 live on Saturday for no additional fee. Plus, every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Some other familiar names will be in action, including in the co-feature between the always exciting Radivoje Kalajdzic and the hard-hitting Craig Richards in a light heavyweight bout, and a potentially show-stealing middleweight bout between Lee Cutler and Louis Greene.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 11 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Johnny Fisher -1200 vs. Michael Pirotton +650, heavyweights
  • Radivoje Kalajdzic -130 vs. Craig Richards +105, light heavyweights
  • Lee Cutler -160 vs. Louis Greene +125, middleweights
  • Kayla Allen -10000 vs. Edina Kiss +1800, super lightweights 
  • Alex MacMillan -3500 vs. Guillaume Azagier +1100, 152 pounds
Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Controversy in Middlesex as Rogelio Romero stops Aurel Ignat

A wild cruiserweight fight saw both men score big shots and hurt the other. Romero was largely getting the better of things, but Ignat was scoring his own bombs and had Romero uncomfortable at moments. Right as Ignat was starting to build momentum, the referee halted the action to pick up a mouthpiece. Then, as Ignat was hurt, but clearly not finished, the ref jumped in to halt the bout. An unsatisfying finish to a fun fight.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alexis De la Cerda gets the decision win over Cain Lewis

De la Cerda took almost every round on the judges' scorecards to take a wide decision victory in a spirited, but one-sided fight.

Up next, Rogelio Romero takes on Aurel Ignat at cruiserweight. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the CBS Sports coverage of Zuffa Boxing 11

Alexis De la Cerda vs. Cain Lewis is up currently, the second fight of the card. We have quite a ways to go to get to the main event between Johnny Fisher and Michael Pirotton, but we'll be here all day covering all the action, so stick around!

And make sure to check out our Zuffa Boxing 11 preview here:

Zuffa Boxing 11 start time, fight card, predictions and where to watch Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton
Brian Campbell
Zuffa Boxing 11 start time, fight card, predictions and where to watch Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Zuffa Boxing Highlights: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Garcia-Benn: Over/Under 9.5 Rounds

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Garcia-Benn: Method of Victory Prop

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    How Much Will Weight Cut Neutralize Benn's Power?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Can Benn Recreate the Rolly Romero Blueprint?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    What Is at Stake for Ryan Garcia?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    What Is at Stake for Conor Benn vs. Garcia?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Shakur Stevenson Signs With Zuffa Boxing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Zuffa 08 Highlights: De Los Santos at Valenzuela

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Zuffa 08 Highlights: Omar Trinidad at Jerwin Ancajas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Zuffa 08 Highlights: Cain Sandoval vs Brandun Lee

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Zuffa 08 Highlights: Tony Hirsch Jr. vs Jaybrio Pe Benito

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Valenzuela Defeats De Los Santos via 2nd-Round KO

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Brian Campbell: Valenzuela's Win Puts Him at a "Whole New Level"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Breaking Down Omar Trinidad's Win Over Ancajas

  • Image thumbnail
    9:22

    Jai Opetaia Defeats Brandon Glanton Via Unanimous Decision For The Zuffa Cruiserweight Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Opetaia Becomes Inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Champ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Expert Picks: Jai Opetaia Vs Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Fighter Spotlight: Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    A GEM: Marlins' Eury Perez tosses 1-hit, complete-game shutout | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    HOOSIERS HOLD ON: No. 5 Indiana survives scare from Northwestern | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Is Aaron Rodgers Showing His Age?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Ravens vs. Cowboys Week 3: Why Derrick Henry Is Key

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    What Sam Darnold's Return Means for the Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Breaking Down Michael Penix Jr.'s Return

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Highlights: Valkyries at Sparks (9/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Lynx Clinch No. 1 Seed Heading Into Season Finale

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Oregon With Their Backs Against the Wall in Week 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Best Jaxson Dart Replacement Options for the Giants

See All Videos