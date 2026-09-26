Zuffa Boxing 11 live updates, results: Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton headlines fight card from London

Zuffa Boxing returns on Saturday with a card in London headlined by heavyweight action. In the main event of Zuffa Boxing 11, local favorite Johnny Fisher will take on Michael Pirotton.

Fisher is fighting for the second time since his first career defeat, a May 2025 TKO loss to Dave Allen. Since that loss, Fisher came back with a TKO of Ivan Balaz before signing with Zuffa Boxing.

In Pirotton, Fisher faces a man who has had some struggles, losing back-to-back fights in 2025 before picking up a pair of wins to land him in this main event spot.

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Some other familiar names will be in action, including in the co-feature between the always exciting Radivoje Kalajdzic and the hard-hitting Craig Richards in a light heavyweight bout, and a potentially show-stealing middleweight bout between Lee Cutler and Louis Greene.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 11 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Johnny Fisher -1200 vs. Michael Pirotton +650, heavyweights

Radivoje Kalajdzic -130 vs. Craig Richards +105, light heavyweights

Lee Cutler -160 vs. Louis Greene +125, middleweights

Kayla Allen -10000 vs. Edina Kiss +1800, super lightweights

Alex MacMillan -3500 vs. Guillaume Azagier +1100, 152 pounds