Zuffa Boxing returns this Sunday with its sixth event of its inagural year. The card is anchored by a middleweight bout between Serhii Bohachuk and Shane Mosley Jr.

Bohachuk is entering the fight off of a thrilling split decision win over Radzhab Butaev at Zuffa Boxing 02. Bohachuk, a former WBC interim champion, had to gut through 10 punishing rounds against Butaev to stake his claim as one of the men to beat in Zuffa Boxing's still-growing middleweight division.

Now, Bohachuk will look to build on that momentum against the son of legendary boxer Shane Mosley. The younger Mosley has never been able to break through to the heights his father achieved, but has been a solid middleweight for several years.

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Mosley enters the fight off a decision loss to Jesus Ramos for the interim WBC middleweight title in December. Mosley would have been a future title challenger with a victory, but now sits as a new addition to the Zuffa roster and will look to use the fight with Bohachuk to establish himself as a player for the upstart promotion.

The rest of the card also has plenty of potential for big action, including the welterweight co-main event between Julian Rodriguez and undefeated prospect James Perella.

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Rodriguez was the winner of the standout bout in Zuffa Boxing's inaugural event, outworking Cain Sandoval in an exciting fight. That bout was his second consecutive win over an undefeated prospect in a fight where Rodriguez entered as the betting underdog.

That won't be the case on Sunday, where Rodriguez is a solid favorite over Perella, who enters the bout with a 21-0 record, with 15 wins by knockout.

The opening bout on Sunday's main card features Misael Rodriguez taking on Andreas Katzourakis at middleweight.

Both Rodriguez and Katzourakis hold undefeated 16-0 records.

Rodriguez defeated Austin Deanda at Zuffa Boxing 01 and is looking to stake his own place at middleweight with a second win for the promotion. In his most recent fight, Katzourakis defeated Brandon Adams, who was the last man to defeat Bohachuk, making for a potential Katzourakis vs. Bohachuk bout should both win on Sunday.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card for Sunday with the latest odds from DraftKings and how you can watch the fights before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Zuffa Boxing 06 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Serhii Bohachuk -275 vs. Shane Mosley Jr. +210, middleweights

Julian Rodriguez -1400 vs. James Perella +700, welterweights

Andreas Katzourakis -200 vs. Misael Rodriguez +155, middleweights

Raphael Monny -500 vs. Suray Mahmutovic +350, light heavyweights

Damazion Vanhouter -1000 vs. Raphael Murphy +600, heavyweights

Justin Viloria -1000 vs. Ivan Ortiz +600, lightweights

Emiliano Cardenas -1200 vs,. Alexis Alvarado +650, bantamweights

Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs. Caleb Hall, light heavyweights

Where to watch Zuffa Boxing 06

Date: May 10 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Watch live: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as little as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Mosley vs. Bohachuk is an interesting fight because both fighters have flaws that make them vulnerable on any given night, but both also possess skills that can allow them to appear like legitimate middleweight contenders. Bohachuk's style is a little bit more unique and has the potential to frustrate opponents at a higher rate than Mosley's most straightforward approach to a fight.

As Bohachuk showed in his Zuffa Boxing debut, he is also capable of gutting out tough situations. He was able to get through some bad spots against Butaev and take over the fight down the stretch. Mosley will need to have one of the better nights he has ever had as a professional to get the win on Sunday.

Bohachuk's style should be enough to fluster and wear down Mosley in a similar way to the way he edged out Butaev and earn a solid win on the judges' scorecards. Pick: Serhii Bohachuk via UD