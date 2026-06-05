Zuffa Boxing 07 -- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Ryan Rozicki: Start time and predictions for cruiserweight fight

One of the biggest prizes in Zuffa Boxing currently is a chance to face Ring Magazine and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. On Saturday, Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki look to make a case they deserve that opportunity when they meet in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 07 in Bournemouth, England.

After Opetaia dominated Brandon Glanton in their Zuffa Boxing 04 clash, Opetaia became the first fighter to be awarded a Zuffa Boxing championship. It seemed as though a fight with WBC champion Noel Mikaelian would be next for the Ring champ after the two had come face-to-face. But the WBC intervened and declared that Mikaelian must face mandatory challenger David Benavidez or be stripped of his title, the same fate that befell Opetaia for fighting for the Zuffa title when he was stripped of his IBF title.

With Mikaelian seemingly off the table, Billam-Smith and Rozicki could be battling for a shot at the world's best cruiserweight.

Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KO) is a former world champion, having won the WBO cruiserweight title with a win over Lawrence Okolie in 2023. He successfully defended the title against Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe before dropping it in a unification bout with Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in November 2024.

Billam-Smith has since bounced back with a decision win over Glanton, the same man Opetaia defeated in his Zuffa debut.

Billam-Smith has called a fight with Opetaia "inevitable" and told Sky Sports, "I think if you go name for name, I've got a better resume than him. I don't think you can argue with that."

Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KO) brings significant power to the ring, but has never reached the career heights experienced by Billam-Smith.

Rozicki's lone loss came to Oscar Rivas in Rozicki's only world title opportunity, a fight to become inaugural WBC bridgerweight champion.

The only other blemish on Rozicki's record is a December 2024 draw against Yamil Peralta that came just two fights ago. He has since rebounded with a knockout win, Rozicki's 20th in 21 career victories.

Rozicki also knows that Opetaia could be in his future, but knows the dangers of looking ahead, which he claims happened in the draw against Peralta.

"I was so focused on the next guy, it cost me that night," Rozicki told The Ring. "So, for me, personally, I don't look past Chris right now. I know they're talking about Jai and, of course, anything can happen after this fight. The winner's probably gonna be in line to fight him. I would love to, but right now I'm focused on Chris."

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Zuffa Boxing 07 fight card, odds

Chris Billam-Smith -330 vs. Ryan Rozicki +250, cruiserweights

Jack Massey -135 vs. Cheavon Clarke +110, cruiserweights

Lee Cutler -600 vs. Aaron Sutton +400, middleweights

Stephen McKenna -1200 vs. Casey Streeter +650, middleweights

Sam Hickey -2500 vs. Todd Tompkins +950, middleweights

Ivan Dychko -1000 vs. Harvey Dykes +600, heavyweights

Leon Hughes -1600 vs. Mario Vergiev +800, light heavyweights

Alex Macmillan -1600 vs. Tyler Rivers +800, welterweights

Prediction

On a pure boxing level, Billam-Smith is the better fighter. However, power is one of boxing's great equalizers, and Rozicki has certainly shown that he carries plenty of it in his fists.

Still, we have history to draw on for both men, and Billam-Smith has a far better resume. The bulk of Rozicki's wins have come against lower-level competition, far lower than the level at which Billam-Smith operates. If Rozicki catches Billam-Smith cold early, he could score the knockout, but that's less likely than Billam-Smith outworking and outboxing him over 10 rounds to take the decision victory. Pick: Chris Billam-Smith via UD