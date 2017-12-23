GC
LVILLE

No Text

No Text
Key Players
C. Benson
Q. Snider
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
35.2 Field Goal % 42.9
31.3 Three Point % 35.2
71.7 Free Throw % 88.9
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton 24.0
  Joshua Braun missed jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Deng Adel made dunk, assist by Ray Spalding 36.0
  Lost ball turnover on Oscar Frayer, stolen by Ray Spalding 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Roberts Blumbergs 50.0
  Deng Adel missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Ray Spalding 1:07
  Damari Milstead missed jump shot 1:09
  Offensive rebound by Roberts Blumbergs 1:13
  Casey Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Casey Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
Team Stats
Points 56 74
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 41
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 23 25
Team 4 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 7 10
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
O. Frayer G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
R. Spalding F
21 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Grand Canyon 9-4 253156
home team logo Louisville 10-2314374
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logoGrand Canyon 9-4 72.9 PPG 42.2 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logoLouisville 10-2 79.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
4
O. Frayer G 8.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.1 APG 44.0 FG%
13
R. Spalding F 9.8 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.3 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
O. Frayer G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
13
R. Spalding F 21 PTS 16 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 44.1
31.6 3PT FG% 21.1
50.0 FT% 66.7
Grand Canyon
Starters
O. Frayer
A. Lever
K. Vernon
J. Braun
C. Benson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Frayer 28 14 1 1 0 1 1 3 6/8 1/3 1/1 0 1
A. Lever 23 12 3 4 0 0 3 5 5/9 2/2 0/0 1 2
K. Vernon 26 9 9 0 1 2 2 5 4/7 0/0 1/3 3 6
J. Braun 30 8 4 0 2 0 3 1 3/10 1/4 1/2 2 2
C. Benson 34 7 3 7 2 0 3 1 2/7 2/4 1/2 0 3
Starters
O. Frayer
A. Lever
K. Vernon
J. Braun
C. Benson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Frayer 28 14 1 1 0 1 1 3 6/8 1/3 1/1 0 1
A. Lever 23 12 3 4 0 0 3 5 5/9 2/2 0/0 1 2
K. Vernon 26 9 9 0 1 2 2 5 4/7 0/0 1/3 3 6
J. Braun 30 8 4 0 2 0 3 1 3/10 1/4 1/2 2 2
C. Benson 34 7 3 7 2 0 3 1 2/7 2/4 1/2 0 3
Bench
G. Martin
F. Aidoo
R. Blumbergs
M. Jackson
K. Smith
S. Carr
D. Milstead
K. Nudo
N. Allen
I. Sankare
C. Sy-Savane
P. Dale
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Martin 14 2 3 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
F. Aidoo 11 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
R. Blumbergs 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 2/4 1 1
M. Jackson 17 0 5 1 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
K. Smith 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Carr 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Milstead 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Nudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sankare - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sy-Savane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dale - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 31 13 7 3 18 20 22/55 6/19 6/12 8 23
Louisville
Starters
R. Spalding
D. Adel
Q. Snider
A. Mahmoud
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Spalding 36 21 16 1 3 2 1 2 8/13 0/1 5/9 6 10
D. Adel 32 14 1 2 1 1 1 1 5/14 1/6 3/4 0 1
Q. Snider 32 12 3 5 1 0 2 1 4/10 0/2 4/4 2 1
A. Mahmoud 33 7 5 2 1 3 2 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 3
V. King 19 7 3 1 1 0 3 3 2/6 1/1 2/4 0 3
Starters
R. Spalding
D. Adel
Q. Snider
A. Mahmoud
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Spalding 36 21 16 1 3 2 1 2 8/13 0/1 5/9 6 10
D. Adel 32 14 1 2 1 1 1 1 5/14 1/6 3/4 0 1
Q. Snider 32 12 3 5 1 0 2 1 4/10 0/2 4/4 2 1
A. Mahmoud 33 7 5 2 1 3 2 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 3
V. King 19 7 3 1 1 0 3 3 2/6 1/1 2/4 0 3
Bench
D. Sutton
R. McMahon
D. Perry
J. Nwora
M. Williams
J. Griffin
J. Redding
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Sutton 18 7 5 0 0 0 0 4 2/3 0/1 3/4 2 3
R. McMahon 14 3 4 2 3 0 0 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 3
D. Perry 8 3 1 1 0 0 2 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Nwora 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Williams 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 38 14 10 6 12 15 26/59 4/19 18/27 13 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores