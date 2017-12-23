No Text
GC
LVILLE
No Text
Key Players
C. Benson
Q. Snider
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|35.2
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|31.3
|Three Point %
|35.2
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|24.0
|Joshua Braun missed jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Deng Adel made dunk, assist by Ray Spalding
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Oscar Frayer, stolen by Ray Spalding
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Roberts Blumbergs
|50.0
|Deng Adel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Ray Spalding
|1:07
|Damari Milstead missed jump shot
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by Roberts Blumbergs
|1:13
|Casey Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Casey Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|74
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|41
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
4
O. Frayer G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
13
R. Spalding F
21 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST
|
|Team Stats
|Grand Canyon 9-4
|72.9 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Louisville 10-2
|79.2 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|O. Frayer G
|8.2 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.0 FG%
|
13
|R. Spalding F
|9.8 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|O. Frayer G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
13
|R. Spalding F
|21 PTS
|16 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
Grand Canyon
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Martin
|14
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|F. Aidoo
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Blumbergs
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|M. Jackson
|17
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Carr
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Milstead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Nudo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sankare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sy-Savane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|31
|13
|7
|3
|18
|20
|22/55
|6/19
|6/12
|8
|23
Louisville
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Spalding
|36
|21
|16
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|8/13
|0/1
|5/9
|6
|10
|D. Adel
|32
|14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/14
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|1
|Q. Snider
|32
|12
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|1
|A. Mahmoud
|33
|7
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|V. King
|19
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|3
