No. 22 Auburn rallies to beat Mississippi St 76-68
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Auburn basketball is on such a roll that guard Bryce Brown is having a hard time keeping track of how many games the Tigers have won in a row.
''It's 14, right?'' Brown asked. ''We're just trying to enjoy this as much as possible.''
Indeed, it's been 14 straight wins for No. 22 Auburn, and the latest 76-68 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday put the Tigers into sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.
This one wasn't easy.
Auburn (16-1, 4-0 SEC) rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to get the hard-fought road win over Mississippi State. Brown led the Tigers with 23 points while Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray both added 14.
It's the program's longest winning streak since the 1999-2000 season, when the Tigers also won 14 in a row. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is proud of what his team has accomplished so far, but is also trying to guard against complacency.
''We have 14 games left - we could win them all or we could lose them all,'' Pearl said. ''I told the team, the team that wins this league might not be the best team in the league. It's the team that can get ready to play night in and night out.''
Auburn came into the game averaging more than 87 points per game, but struggled to make shots in the opening half. Mississippi State led 35-24 at halftime with Auburn shooting just 26.7 percent from the field.
''Our guys got a little rattled,'' Pearl said. ''We didn't look like a team that had won 13 or 14 in a row. But we were still within range and then at halftime we regrouped and we were accountable.''
The Tigers recovered, hitting six of eight 3-point attempts to turn a 13-point deficit into an 11-point lead with 6 minutes left. Brown hit several tough shots during the run and Murray had steals on back-to-back possessions that led to four quick points.
Brown finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
''Bryce Brown took over offensively,'' Pearl said. ''He was feeling it.''
Mississippi State (13-4, 1-3) had one more run remaining. Quinndary Weatherspoon made a 4-point play after sinking a 3-pointer while getting fouled and then converting the free throw. That pulled the Bulldogs within 67-65 with 2:58 left but they couldn't get any closer.
''That is a very tough loss and in this league it stings,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said.
Mississippi State was led by Weatherspoon's 14 points. Freshman Abdul Ado had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Aric Holman had 11 points while Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 10.
''We've just got to come out better in the second half and not be so nonchalant,'' Quinndary Weatherspoon said. ''We've got to come out like we play in the first half.''
AUBURN ON A ROLL
This is Auburn's first 4-0 start in SEC play since the 2002-03 season. It's the first time the Tigers have won four straight SEC games at any point since a five-game streak in 2009.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: This one was tough, but Auburn kept rolling with a hard-fought road win. The Tigers showed they can win a difficult road game even when their shots aren't always falling.
Mississippi State: It's a frustrating loss for the Bulldogs, who have now lost three straight. Mississippi State was in control the entire first half, but once Auburn got going the Bulldogs didn't have an answer.
UP NEXT
Auburn travels to face Alabama on Wednesday.
Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|42.9
|Three Point %
|32.8
|82.0
|Free Throw %
|74.2
|+ 2
|Nick Weatherspoon made driving layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Bryce Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Xavian Stapleton
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Brown
|18.0
|Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Abdul Ado
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Harper
|29.0
|Quinndary Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|68
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|25-32 (78.1%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|42
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|28
|29
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|22 Auburn 16-1
|86.5 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Miss. State 13-4
|74.9 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Brown G
|16.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|39.6 FG%
|
11
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|14.4 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|4.2 APG
|49.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Brown G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|78.1
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|33
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6/13
|5/8
|6/8
|0
|2
|D. Murray
|26
|14
|9
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/3
|7/8
|3
|6
|M. Heron
|29
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/13
|0/4
|4/6
|1
|4
|J. Harper
|29
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|7/7
|0
|4
|A. McLemore
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|33
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6/13
|5/8
|6/8
|0
|2
|D. Murray
|26
|14
|9
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/3
|7/8
|3
|6
|M. Heron
|29
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/13
|0/4
|4/6
|1
|4
|J. Harper
|29
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|7/7
|0
|4
|A. McLemore
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dunbar
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mitchell
|18
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Okeke
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|2
|H. Spencer
|25
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|P. Keim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|37
|8
|7
|3
|6
|19
|21/60
|9/21
|25/32
|9
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|33
|14
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5/13
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Holman
|29
|11
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|A. Ado
|31
|10
|11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|8
|N. Weatherspoon
|28
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/10
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|23
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|33
|14
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5/13
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Holman
|29
|11
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|A. Ado
|31
|10
|11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|8
|N. Weatherspoon
|28
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/10
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|23
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|21
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|X. Stapleton
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|4/6
|1
|4
|E. Datcher
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Wright
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Herard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feazell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|37
|10
|3
|8
|11
|24
|24/59
|5/23
|15/22
|8
|29
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final