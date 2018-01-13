Arkansas ends 3-game skid, clips Missouri 65-63
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daniel Gafford and Dustin Thomas bent over in frustration as the basketball rolled out of bounds under the Missouri basket.
The Arkansas post players each went up uncontested to rebound a missed free throw and neither ended up with the ball with the Razorbacks trailing 57-53. To punctuate the turnover, Missouri's Kassius Robertson drained a mid-range jumper to give the Tigers a 59-53 lead and seemingly all the momentum with 4:43 left.
Arkansas, losers of three straight SEC games since jumping into the AP Top 25, appeared headed to its first four-game losing streak in Coach Mike Anderson's seven seasons.
Gafford had different ideas.
The Arkansas freshman scored seven of Arkansas' final 12 points including a monster two-handed dunk with 57 seconds left to help the Razorbacks knock off Missouri 65-63 in front of 18,297 in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
Both of Gafford's late-game dunks came off pick-and-roll assists from Daryl Macon, who had eight for the game coming off the bench.
''I've been doing pick and roll all my life pretty much,'' said Gafford, who led the Razorbacks with 15 points. ''That's basically what my high school team was based off of.
''Daryl's a good passer. He tells me before every game if I'm open, he's going to find me.''
Said Macon: ''And I tell him if he doesn't shoot it, we're going to have a problem.''
A problem was exactly what Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 SEC) was facing after seeing an 18-point first half lead evaporate. Missouri (12-5, 2-2) shot the lights out in the second half after a struggling against a swarming Arkansas defense early.
The Tigers hit 11 3-pointers for the game, with Robertson accounting for six from deep. Robertson, who led Missouri with a game-high 26 points, hit a 3-pointer with 7:24 left to pull the Tigers within 53-52, then continued to find the range with another 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper.
Arkansas did not help its cause with missed opportunities at the free-throw line. The Razorbacks were just 14-of-25 for the game.
''If you'd told me we'd be 14 of 25 free throws and give up 11 threes, I'd ask how did we win this game?'' Anderson asked. ''But we did it with defense and energy. In the last two minutes our defense rose to the occasion.''
Arkansas also forced two huge Missouri fouls on screens that resulted in turnovers late. On back-to-back possessions, Macon and Anton Beard stepped in to take hard fouls with the Tigers attempting to screen to get their guards open.
''Those were big,'' said Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. ''We can't let that happen in those situations.''
Macon said the Razorbacks did not panic when the lead changed hands.
''I was surprised when we lost the lead, because I wasn't even paying attention to the score,'' he said. ''I was like into the game. Then I look up and the lead changed. We just had to get back into it mentally and get a W.''
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers fell into a deep hole to start the game, and although they rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, in the final five-plus minutes the Tigers were clearly fatigued.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks had struggled defensively before Saturday's win, giving up more than 75 points in four straight games. Arkansas held Missouri to 42 percent shooting from the floor.
TURNING POINT
Freshman Darious Hall got his first start for Arkansas, and Anderson said his energy in the first half helped the Razorbacks get off to a quick start. The 6-foot-6 forward scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and had 5 rebounds.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
Robertson was huge for Missouri offensively. The 6-3 guard was 9-of-15 from the floor with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
UP NEXT
Missouri will host Tennessee on Wednesday before playing three of its next four SEC games on the road starting with a game at Texas A&M next Saturday.
Arkansas hits the road Wednesday at Florida. The Razorbacks are 2-4 on the road this season with SEC losses to Auburn and Mississippi State.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|49.8
|41.6
|Three Point %
|41.2
|92.3
|Free Throw %
|67.6
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|1.0
|Jordan Geist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Missouri
|14.0
|Daryl Macon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Daryl Macon
|43.0
|Jordan Barnett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Kassius Robertson
|57.0
|Daniel Gafford missed free throw
|57.0
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon
|57.0
|+ 2
|Daniel Gafford made alley-oop shot, assist by Daryl Macon
|59.0
|Turnover on Jeremiah Tilmon
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|33
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Missouri 12-5
|77.1 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Arkansas 12-5
|85.1 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Robertson G
|16.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|11.9 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.9 APG
|64.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Robertson G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|D. Gafford F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|56.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robertson
|39
|26
|8
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|9/15
|6/11
|2/2
|1
|7
|J. Barnett
|33
|12
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|7
|J. Geist
|31
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Porter
|24
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1/4
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|J. Tilmon
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robertson
|39
|26
|8
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|9/15
|6/11
|2/2
|1
|7
|J. Barnett
|33
|12
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|7
|J. Geist
|31
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Porter
|24
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1/4
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|J. Tilmon
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Puryear
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|1
|C. VanLeer
|14
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Phillips
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Nikko
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|28
|13
|5
|1
|16
|22
|21/50
|11/29
|10/14
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|25
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|2
|J. Barford
|31
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|1
|A. Beard
|31
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|21
|10
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|4
|D. Thomas
|20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|25
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|2
|J. Barford
|31
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|1
|A. Beard
|31
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|21
|10
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|4
|D. Thomas
|20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Macon
|26
|8
|6
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/4
|3/5
|0
|6
|T. Thompson
|17
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Bailey
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Cook
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Osabuohien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|13
|7
|1
|13
|20
|23/50
|5/15
|14/25
|10
|20
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final