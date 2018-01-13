No. 1 Villanova holds off Ponds, St. John's in 78-71 win
NEW YORK (AP) Shamorie Ponds shushed the Villanova fans who packed Amtrak and sat in Madison Square Garden expecting one more blowout win for the top-ranked Wildcats.
Ponds punished his body as he crashed the lane for tough buckets - going up-and-under and seemingly straight through defenders - and gave hapless St. John's a glimmer of hope that a shocker on a three-decade waiting list might be on tap.
Ponds was a one-man band for St. John's.
Problem was, Donte DiVincenzo conducted a Villanova orchestra that again hit all the right notes.
DiVincenzo hit six 3-pointers and a matched a career high with 25 points to help No. 1 Villanova silence a rowdy New York crowd and hold off upset-minded St. John's 78-71 on Saturday night at MSG.
''We didn't look good,'' coach Jay Wright said, ''but I think the credit goes to St. John's.''
Ponds came close to leading the Red Storm (10-8, 0-6 Big East) to their first win over a No. 1 team in 33 years. He scored a career-high 37 points in front of 17,123 fans at the Garden.
He sank a rare jumper (all 15 field goals were 2-pointers) that pulled St. John's within 71-67, and suddenly the chants of ''Let's Go Nova!'' were drowned out by cheers for the Red Storm.
''I just tried to do whatever was possible for my team to win,'' Ponds said.
Ponds, a 6-foot-1 guard who scored 31 points against Missouri in November, took just about every shot for the Red Storm down the stretch and pushed the Big East lightweights to the brink of victory. St. John's tied Villanova 44-all in the second half.
Pond could have used some help. No other player scored in double figures and his 15 baskets were two more than the rest of the team.
The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1) were flawless from the free-throw line over the final minute to avoid the startling defeat.
Once called by Wright the Michael Jordan of Delaware, DiVincenzo simply wouldn't let the Red Storm get too close. Each time St. John's seemed set to start a game-changing run over the final 7 minutes, DiVincenzo buried 3s, hitting three that gave the Wildcats leads of nine, 10 and 11.
''That's the last thing I do is look for scoring when I'm in the game,'' DiVincenzo said.
Mikal Bridges had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova. The Wildcats went 13-for-30 on 3-point range.
Jalen Brunson and Bridges hit 3s early in the second half to start to build a cushion and DiVincenzo added another 3 for a 10-point lead. That completed a torrid stretch of eight 3s on Villanova's last eight attempts.
St. John's hit one 3 the entire game - one! - and that snuffed any chance at a win. St. John's hung around for most of the first half and put checks in the boxes of things needed to do to beat Villanova.
Tariq Owens had a big block on Bridges under the basket that brought a packed MSG crowd to its feet. Bryan Trimble Jr. buried a 3 for a 20-17 lead and Brunson, one of the top players in the nation, fumbled the ball on the next possession. The Wildcats, who have seemingly fixed the defensive troubles that plagued them the last month, lost their 3-point stroke, missing 8 of their first 10 attempts.
The Wildcats pulled themselves together and showed why they're again the elite team in the Big East. DiVincenzo hit two 3s and scored eight straight points to give them the lead for good and Omari Spellman hit a 3 to send Villanova into halftime with a 34-27 lead.
''They're the best in the country and I'm proud of my guys,'' St. John's coach Chris Mullin said. ''We've got to do more winning plays. We'll get there. No doubt in my mind.''
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: Yes, the Red Storm were actually 10-2 on Dec. 20 and off to one of their best starts in two decades before this tailspin started. St. John's hasn't defeated a No. 1 team since Mullin was in uniform, not the coach. St. John's beat No. 1 Georgetown 66-65 on Jan. 26, 1985.
Villanova: The Wildcats won their 13th straight game in the series. Villanova, the 2016 national champions, is rolling toward its fifth straight Big East regular season championship.
HE SAID IT
St. John's forward Marvin Clark II on the Red Storm needing a win: ''I feel like once we get that first win, we'll taste blood and go on a run.''
UP NEXT
Villanova puts its No. 1 ranking on the line Wednesday at Georgetown.
The Red Storm play another Top 25 team when they visit No. 10 Xavier on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|11.1
|Pts. Per Game
|11.1
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|57.5
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|48.1
|Three Point %
|50.0
|75.4
|Free Throw %
|68.2
|30-second timeout called
|7.0
|+ 2
|Shamorie Ponds made layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Mikal Bridges made free throw
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Tariq Owens
|15.0
|+ 2
|Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Eric Paschall
|15.0
|+ 2
|Bryan Trimble Jr. made jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryan Trimble Jr.
|23.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Tariq Owens
|28.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|71
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|13-30 (43.3%)
|1-12 (8.3%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|32
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|26
|20
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|17
|10
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|8
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|1 Villanova 16-1
|88.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|17.4 APG
|St. John's 10-8
|73.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|D. DiVincenzo G
|13.1 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.9 APG
|49.7 FG%
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|20.1 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|4.8 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. DiVincenzo G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|S. Ponds G
|37 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|43.3
|3PT FG%
|8.3
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|34
|15
|11
|2
|0
|3
|5
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|8/9
|3
|8
|J. Brunson
|35
|12
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|O. Spellman
|29
|10
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|E. Paschall
|25
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|2
|P. Booth
|33
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|34
|15
|11
|2
|0
|3
|5
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|8/9
|3
|8
|J. Brunson
|35
|12
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|O. Spellman
|29
|10
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|E. Paschall
|25
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|2
|P. Booth
|33
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiVincenzo
|34
|25
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7/11
|6/9
|5/6
|2
|5
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leibig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|37
|17
|2
|3
|17
|16
|23/53
|13/30
|19/24
|11
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|39
|37
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|15/28
|0/6
|7/8
|0
|7
|J. Simon
|26
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|B. Ahmed
|26
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|1
|T. Owens
|35
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|M. Clark II
|25
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|39
|37
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|15/28
|0/6
|7/8
|0
|7
|J. Simon
|26
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|B. Ahmed
|26
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|1
|T. Owens
|35
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|M. Clark II
|25
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Trimble Jr.
|28
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Yakwe
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Alibegovic
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|27
|10
|7
|3
|8
|17
|28/64
|1/12
|14/17
|7
|20
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final