Shine, Oklahoma State pull out comeback win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Following what he considered an uninspired performance in an 86-82 loss at Kansas State on Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton called his team out for ''gutless'' play.
That was no issue on Saturday.
Tavarius Shine's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas.
Oklahoma State outscored Texas 15-2 over the final 5:39 to pull out the unlikely triumph.
''Our team was full of guts tonight,'' Boynton said. ''They played with an unbelievable amount of energy and emotion and toughness. I think our guys just kept fighting . just kept believing. They competed with the type of fight that you have to in this league every single night.''
Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Brandon Averette had 11 points in his first start of the season for the Cowboys (12-5, 2-3 Big 12).
It was clear the OSU players got the message and weren't offended by Boynton's words.
''I use everything he says as motivation,'' said Shine, who finished with five points, all in the second half, and four rebounds. ''I don't take it to heart or let it hurt my feelings or anything. I think we took it well and came out gunning.''
After Carroll drove the lane but missed a layup with 13 seconds left, the ball bounced around as both Shine and teammate Yankuba Sima jostled with Texas' Dylan Osetowski for the ball at the rim.
''I'm going to take half credit,'' Shine said of the basket, which was originally credited to Sima. ''I know I touched the ball, but Yankuba is (6-foot-11) and he said he touched the ball, so I'm just going to take half credit.''
Eric Davis Jr. scored 18 points, while Osetowski had 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas (11-6, 2-3).
''We obviously lost a level of poise that our guys showed for the majority of the game,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said of the final six minutes. ''We just got a little frantic, had some turnovers that were certainly hurtful, and on some of the plays that we did make offensively, we didn't finish them off. We had a couple of wide open shots we didn't make. And then down the stretch, we didn't defend nearly as well.''
Texas appeared to be in control of the game throughout the second half, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of it until the late Oklahoma State surge.
The Longhorns went up 62-50 when Matt Coleman knocked down a free throw with 5:55 remaining, but the Cowboys responded with a crucial 13-0 run over the next three minutes. When Shine sank a long jump shot from the right baseline with 3:12 to go, it put OSU ahead 63-62, their first lead since early in the first half.
Osetowski's layup with 1:50 to go put Texas back on top until Shine's late game-winning bucket.
Jacob Young then had a final shot for the win for Texas with two seconds left, but his 3-point attempt clanked off the rim.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: It seemed like Oklahoma State did whatever it could to limit the effectiveness of star forward Mohamed Bamba, who entered the day averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Bamba shot 0 for 4 and had zero points and just three boards in the first half, although he bounced back to shoot 5 of 6 in the second half, ending up with 11 points and 10 rebounds. But even when Bamba was shut down, plenty of other Longhorns stepped up to pick up the offensive slack, including Davis, Osetowski and Coleman, who had nine. Texas appears to be a deep, versatile team.
Oklahoma State: Following an inspirational 96-87 overtime victory over Iowa State on Jan. 6, the Cowboys appeared ready to drop their second in a row to teams not among the Big 12's elite. But they displayed impressive resilience in battling back late, and even though they might not be the most talented team, Oklahoma State proved it can be relied upon to put forth a gritty effort.
DRAINING WEEK
The difficult loss caps off an emotional week for Texas, which featured the announcement last Tuesday that sophomore guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia. The Longhorns also managed to pull out an impressive 99-98 double overtime victory over No. 16 TCU on Wednesday. ''It's been a tough week, both physically and mentally,'' Bamba said.
TIP-INS
Texas outrebounded Oklahoma State 41-28, including a 20-12 edge in the second half. . The Longhorns committed eight turnovers in the second half for a game total of 15, while Oklahoma State turned the ball over just once after halftime. . Bamba recorded one blocked shot, his lowest total of the season. He had at least four in 14 of 15 previous games this season. . Oklahoma State won its 15th straight home game against unranked opponents.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns return home to face No. 8 Texas Tech on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys quickly head out on the road, traveling down to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Monday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.6
|Min. Per Game
|27.6
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|37.4
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|23.1
|Three Point %
|31.7
|75.6
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas
|0.0
|Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Tavarius Shine made layup
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Tavarius Shine
|15.0
|Jeffrey Carroll missed layup
|17.0
|Turnover on Matt Coleman
|23.0
|Offensive foul on Matt Coleman
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Davis Jr.
|45.0
|Yankuba Sima missed reverse layup, blocked by Mohamed Bamba
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|1:03
|Dylan Osetkowski missed free throw
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|65
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|28
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|6
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Texas 11-6
|73.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Oklahoma State 12-5
|80.2 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|E. Davis Jr. G
|8.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.4 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
30
|J. Carroll G/F
|16.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Davis Jr. G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Carroll G/F
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|40
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/12
|2/6
|4/7
|5
|4
|M. Bamba
|37
|11
|10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|7
|M. Coleman
|28
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Sims
|28
|5
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|6
|J. Febres
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|40
|12
|9
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/12
|2/6
|4/7
|5
|4
|M. Bamba
|37
|11
|10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|7
|M. Coleman
|28
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Sims
|28
|5
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|6
|J. Febres
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Davis Jr.
|33
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/10
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Young
|22
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Roach II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|36
|9
|5
|2
|14
|15
|23/53
|8/21
|10/17
|12
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|34
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/12
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|2
|B. Averette
|29
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|3
|L. Waters III
|26
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Solomon
|21
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|Y. Sima
|29
|7
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|34
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/12
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|2
|B. Averette
|29
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|3
|L. Waters III
|26
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Solomon
|21
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|Y. Sima
|29
|7
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shine
|25
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|T. Dziagwa
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Smith
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. McGriff
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|L. N'Guessan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|26
|11
|8
|1
|6
|17
|26/58
|3/10
|10/13
|8
|18
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final