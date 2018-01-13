Louisville tops Virginia Tech 94-86 in back-and-forth game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Topping Deng Adel's happiness in hitting shots when Louisville needed them was his satisfaction making timely defensive contributions that helped the Cardinals earn another hard-fought victory.
Adel had a career-high 27 points, scoring seven consecutive during a critical second-half stretch that put the Cardinals ahead, and made two big defensive plays late that helped them beat Virginia Tech 94-86 on Saturday.
The junior forward's 3-pointer with 5:28 remaining gave Louisville a 74-72 lead before he added two free throws and a one-handed basket to make it 80-76. Adel then grabbed a key defensive rebound before blocking Justin Robinson's shot, followed by another big rebound to finish with a season-high 11 boards.
''If you want to be a great player, you gotta do it on both ends,'' said Adel, who made 10 of 15 from the field to top last season's previous high of 22 points against Wake Forest.
''I just made sure to not give up, not give them an easy layup or an easy rebound and just continue to play as a team.''
Louisville teammates weren't shocked by the breakout performance its leading scorer had been building toward all season. It was certainly necessary in an entertaining back-and-forth game featuring 17 lead changes and 10 ties.
''Finally, it's about time,'' joked senior center Anas Mahmoud (six points, five rebounds). ''He's been playing really well in practice and was due for a game like this. That old saying that you take what the defense gives you, today he did that.''
Other Cardinals made clutch contributions as they shot 31 of 59 from the field (53 percent) to follow up Wednesday's comeback win at No. 23 Florida State.
Ray Spalding (six points, five rebounds, four blocks) and Ryan McMahon combined for the next seven points. Senior guard Quentin Snider added six free throws to tie a season high with 19 points, and V.J. King (16 points) made one as Louisville (13-4, 3-1) held off the Hokies for their second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Robinson had 23 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. 19 and Ahmed Hill 17 for Virginia Tech (13-5, 2-3), which shot 49 percent but committed 19 turnovers.
Hokies coach Buzz Williams credited Louisville for disrupting his team and added, ''Really good coaches. Really good players. And I'm doing a really bad job.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies entered as the nation's top-shooting team (52 percent) and played as expected, dominating inside scoring in particular (40-28). They also made 18 of 22 at the line to stay close. But Tech couldn't get needed plays down the stretch and came up short in its second trip to Kentucky in a month. The Hokies lost 93-86 at Kentucky on Dec. 16.
Louisville: It's been nearly a month since the Cardinals reached double digits in 3-pointers, and all 13 on 23 attempts were needed to counter the high-scoring Hokies. Adel led the way, making 4 of 6 from long range. Ryan McMahon added two key 3s for 10 points, his second consecutive double-digit effort. Their 11 steals were also critical, among 19 turnovers they forced for 20 points.
''We did a great job on offense,'' interim coach David Padgett said, ''shared the ball, shot the ball well and did a good job offensively of being aggressive and withstanding a little bit of a run they had there in the second half.''
TIP-INS
Louisville's bench also outscored the Hokies 23-8 in earning its 13th straight series victory and 24th in 26. ... Virginia Tech didn't block a shot.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Hosts Florida State on Saturday.
Louisville: Visits Notre Dame on Tuesday in the lone season meeting between the schools. The Cardinals haven't won in South Bend since Feb. 26, 1994.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|37.3
|Three Point %
|36.5
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Defensive rebound by Deng Adel
|10.0
|Ahmed Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|23.0
|V.J. King missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|V.J. King made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Ahmed Hill
|23.0
|+ 3
|Justin Bibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|24.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Snider made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Snider made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Justin Bibbs
|33.0
|+ 2
|Ahmed Hill made layup
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|94
|Field Goals
|30-61 (49.2%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 13-5
|85.8 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|17.4 APG
|Louisville 13-4
|77.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Robinson G
|11.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.6 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
22
|D. Adel G/F
|15.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Robinson G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|D. Adel G/F
|27 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|56.5
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|36
|23
|4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|37
|19
|12
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|8/10
|3
|9
|A. Hill
|27
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/11
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Alexander-Walker
|22
|10
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Bibbs
|35
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|36
|23
|4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|37
|19
|12
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|8/10
|3
|9
|A. Hill
|27
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/11
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Alexander-Walker
|22
|10
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Bibbs
|35
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|29
|8
|4
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Wilson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Bede
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Fullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ammerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Horne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|29
|11
|7
|0
|19
|18
|30/61
|8/22
|18/22
|9
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|37
|27
|11
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10/15
|4/6
|3/4
|2
|9
|Q. Snider
|34
|19
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|8/8
|0
|2
|V. King
|33
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/3
|4/6
|0
|2
|R. Spalding
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|M. Williams
|14
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|37
|27
|11
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10/15
|4/6
|3/4
|2
|9
|Q. Snider
|34
|19
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|8/8
|0
|2
|V. King
|33
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/3
|4/6
|0
|2
|R. Spalding
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|M. Williams
|14
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|25
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Mahmoud
|19
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|3
|D. Sutton
|12
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Perry
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|34
|17
|11
|7
|16
|17
|31/59
|13/23
|19/26
|11
|23
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final