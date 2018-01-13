Shamet, Frankamp lead No. 5 Wichita St over Tulsa 72-69
TULSA, Okla. (AP) In a game reminiscent of many big matchups between former Missouri Valley Conference rivals now reunited, No. 5 Wichita State edged Tulsa 72-69 Saturday before a sellout crowd that was evenly divided between the schools.
Landry Shamet and backcourt mate Conner Frankamp each scored 16 points to help the Shockers hold on.
Wichita State (15-2, 5-0) remained unbeaten in its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
Shamet made the first of two free throws with 8 seconds left for a three-point edge, but missed the second.
The Shockers then fouled Sterling Taplin. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with 4.9 seconds left, Junior Etou rebounded and passed back to Taplin, whose 3-point try at the buzzer rimmed out.
Taplin scored 26 points. Corey Henderson missed a 3 with 10 seconds left that would have put Tulsa ahead by one.
''In the end, we just made one more play than they did,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. ''It was one heck of a ballgame. I thought both teams really competed at a high level. It was a great atmosphere and obviously our fan base is really excited to be in the same league again as Tulsa.''
Markis McDuffie added 10 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State.
Henderson had 14 points and Etou had 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (10-8, 3-3).
''I was really proud of our kids and their effort and intensity,'' said Tulsa coach Frank Haith, who was perturbed that the Shockers went to the free throw line 15 times, making 12, while Tulsa was just 3-for-5.
''We laid it on the line for the win. We're a team that shoots a lot of free throws, we scored 30 points in the paint and didn't get to the line,'' he said.
Three days after losing 104-71 at Houston, Tulsa jumped on the Shockers early and held a 30-20 lead, helped by a trio of 3-pointers by Taplin. Wichita State rallied with a 12-0 run and held Tulsa to one basket in the final 7:50 to take a 36-32 lead at the break.
The Shockers extended the lead to 45-34 early in the second half on a four-point play by Shamet before Tulsa broke out of its shooting funk with a trio of 3-pointers to pull within 45-43.
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers now have a 66-61 lead in the long-running series between the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals. The sellout crowd of 8,355 was fairly evenly divided between Tulsa and WSU fans who made the three-hour drive.
Tulsa: In its three-game conference losing streak, leading scorer Junior Etou has been held to 12, 2 and 12 points. The 6-foot-8 senior came in averaging 16.2.
SMART PLAY
Shamet went to the line for a one-and-one with 8 seconds left and Shockers leading by two. Marshall told his team that if he made both, to play it out, but if missed the second to foul in the backcourt rather than risk a tying 3-pointer.
Taplin still wound up with a chance to tie it on his final 3.
''It felt good,'' Taplin said. ''It just didn't go in. This game showed us that we can compete with anybody. They're the fifth-ranked team in the country and are definitely a great team.''
TURNING POINT
Tulsa showed resolve after a miserable outing at Houston.
''There was one of two ways they could have responded after that game,'' Marshall said. ''They chose to get up off the mat and fight and compete. I just think it shows a lot of character on their part. They were very resilient tonight. And the way they were shooting the ball early, they were on pace to score 100 points.''
UP NEXT
Wichita State: The Shockers return home Wednesday to play SMU.
Tulsa: Plays at Temple on Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.1
|Min. Per Game
|28.1
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|52.3
|Three Point %
|37.1
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|68.0
|Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|2.0
|Sterling Taplin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Junior Etou
|4.0
|Sterling Taplin missed free throw
|4.0
|Personal foul on Zach Brown
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|8.0
|Landry Shamet missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Landry Shamet made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Sterling Taplin
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Rashard Kelly
|11.0
|Corey Henderson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|69
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|30
|Offensive
|11
|3
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|5 Wichita State 15-2
|84.9 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Tulsa 10-8
|75.1 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|41.0
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Frankamp
|26
|16
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6/15
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Shamet
|37
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/12
|4/9
|2/3
|0
|3
|S. Morris
|18
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Kelly
|26
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Z. Brown
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Frankamp
|26
|16
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6/15
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Shamet
|37
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/12
|4/9
|2/3
|0
|3
|S. Morris
|18
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Kelly
|26
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|Z. Brown
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|23
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4/10
|0/4
|2/4
|4
|5
|R. Nurger
|22
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|D. Willis Jr.
|14
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|A. Reaves
|18
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Haynes-Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Keyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|36
|12
|5
|6
|11
|16
|25/61
|10/29
|12/15
|11
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Taplin
|30
|26
|0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10/17
|6/10
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. Henderson Jr.
|32
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Etou
|37
|12
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|5
|M. Igbanu
|22
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|L. Korita
|26
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Taplin
|30
|26
|0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|10/17
|6/10
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. Henderson Jr.
|32
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/11
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Etou
|37
|12
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|5
|M. Igbanu
|22
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|L. Korita
|26
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Joiner
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Scott
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wheeler
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Artison
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|13
|2
|1
|9
|16
|27/59
|12/26
|3/5
|3
|24
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final