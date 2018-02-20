TXTECH
OKLAST

Texas Tech hoping Evans available against Oklahoma State

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 20, 2018

Texas Tech has found itself in a new position several times this season.

For example, the Red Raiders had a one-game lead over second-place Kansas in the Big 12 last week before the Jayhawks came from behind to defeat West Virginia and Texas Tech lost to Baylor on Saturday. But Chris Beard's Red Raiders are still just a half game back of Kansas going into their Wednesday night game at Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech also moved up to a school-record No. 6 national ranking on Monday despite dropping the contest at Baylor over the weekend.

But there is one more possible scenario that could hurt the Red Raiders this week. Leading scorer Keenan Evans suffered an injury to his right foot versus Baylor and sat out the entire second half.

Texas Tech already lost 6-foot-8 forward Zach Smith to a broken bone in his foot in January, now it will potentially have to forge ahead with two of its best players out of action.

However, Beard isn't conceding that Evans won't play in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday.

"We all know Keenan is a warrior and he's going to do everything he possibly can to play, which I have nothing but confidence," Beard said during media availability on Monday. "We've got to eventually get him to a point where he's comfortable to play in pain."

Evans' status is listed as day-to-day, and whether Evans plays or not, Texas Tech (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) will face the same narrative against Oklahoma State that it did at Baylor on Saturday. The Red Raiders are trying to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 regular-season championship while they play teams that are desperate for victories to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Oklahoma State (15-12, 5-9) has lost six of its last eight games, including losses in both contests last week by double digits. But it might not be too late considering the Cowboys' two wins in the last month were against No. 7 Kansas and No. 19 West Virginia.

"I'm really still excited about what this team can do over the next two weeks," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said on Monday. "We've probably, in a lot of people's minds, already overachieved."

Boynton said most of his team's shortcomings can be fixed, especially its struggles on the defensive end.

Oklahoma State gave up an average of 86 points per game in losses to Kansas State and TCU last week.

"We can't be who we need to be to have success when we don't guard, and our defense has been pretty poor for some time now," Boynton said. "We've got a four-game season to get that corrected before whatever happens postseason-wise."

Texas Tech senior forward Justin Gray had one of his best offensive games of the season on Saturday when fellow senior Evans was on the bench with the foot injury. Gray finished with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the 59-57 loss to Baylor.

Like his coach, Gray refused to concede that Evans would not play against Oklahoma State nor did he express concern about the Red Raiders' offensive production.

Gray merely stated that he and his teammates will have to match the Cowboys' intensity on their home floor.

"We're going to expect their best shot," Gray said. "We're in a position now that we have a target on our back being one of the top teams. So every game we have left this season, we're expecting the other team's best shot."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Evans
12 G
J. Carroll
30 G/F
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
48.0 Field Goal % 39.5
32.5 Three Point % 31.5
83.6 Free Throw % 76.4
  Defensive rebound by Kendall Smith 2.0
  Keenan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 19.0
  Turnover on Justin Gray 34.0
  Offensive foul on Justin Gray 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Gray 52.0
  Jarrett Culver missed free throw 52.0
  Personal foul on Tavarius Shine 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Gray 1:09
  Kendall Smith missed layup 1:11
+ 2 Niem Stevenson made driving layup 1:22
Team Stats
Points 35 34
Field Goals 13-27 (48.1%) 12-21 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 13 12
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 7 9
Team 1 1
Assists 8 5
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
Zh. Smith G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
K. Smith G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Texas Tech 22-5 35-35
home team logo Oklahoma State 15-12 34-34
O/U 142.0, OKLAST +3.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
O/U 142.0, OKLAST +3.5
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Texas Tech 22-5 76.0 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 15-12 77.0 PPG 40 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
2
Zh. Smith G 10.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.8 APG 57.7 FG%
1
K. Smith G 12.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
Zh. Smith G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
K. Smith G 8 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
48.1 FG% 57.1
36.4 3PT FG% 50.0
71.4 FT% 85.7
Texas Tech
Starters
Zh. Smith
N. Stevenson
J. Gray
K. Evans
J. Culver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Zh. Smith 17 16 2 1 0 1 0 1 6/6 2/2 2/2 2 0
N. Stevenson 14 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
J. Gray 12 4 2 0 1 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Evans 16 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
J. Culver 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 1
On Court
Zh. Smith
N. Stevenson
J. Gray
K. Evans
J. Culver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Zh. Smith 17 16 2 1 0 1 0 1 6/6 2/2 2/2 2 0
N. Stevenson 14 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
J. Gray 12 4 2 0 1 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Evans 16 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
J. Culver 18 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 1
On Bench
D. Moretti
B. Francis
T. Hamilton IV
J. Webster
Za. Smith
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Moretti 5 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Francis 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Hamilton IV 5 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Webster 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Za. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 35 12 8 4 1 8 8 13/27 4/11 5/7 5 7
Oklahoma State
Starters
K. Smith
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
T. Shine
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 14 8 2 4 0 0 2 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Waters III 16 7 0 1 1 1 0 1 2/2 2/2 1/1 0 0
T. Dziagwa 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 3
C. McGriff 15 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
T. Shine 12 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
On Court
K. Smith
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
T. Shine
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 14 8 2 4 0 0 2 1 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Waters III 16 7 0 1 1 1 0 1 2/2 2/2 1/1 0 0
T. Dziagwa 9 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 3
C. McGriff 15 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
T. Shine 12 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
On Bench
Y. Sima
B. Averette
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Sima 8 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
B. Averette 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
L. N'Guessan 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 34 11 5 3 1 12 8 12/21 4/8 6/7 2 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores