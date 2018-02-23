AUBURN
FLA

No. 12 Auburn can clinch tie for SEC title

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 23, 2018

Picked to finish ninth in the SEC in a preseason media poll, No. 12 Auburn can clinch at least a share of the conference title this weekend.

The Tigers (24-4, 11-3 in the SEC) need a win at Florida on Saturday or a loss by Tennessee at Ole Miss to secure at least a share of the SEC regular-season crown.

The Gators need could use a win for bigger reasons. They need to right a ship that appears anchored on the NCAA tournament bubble at this point.

Florida (17-11, 8-7) has lost three straight games, including a 62-57 loss at Tennessee on Wednesday. Jalen Hudson scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Gators, who shot 35.0 percent from the floor and made only six of 24 3-point shots against the Volunteers.

Florida coach Mike White, who has been critical of the Gators' effort at times this season, left Knoxville satisfied with his team's intensity against the Volunteers.

"I thought we played just as hard as Tennessee, and we haven't done that every night," White told reporters on Wednesday. "That's not who this team has been. I thought we played with an incredible amount of effort. We gave ourselves a chance."

For now, Florida appears to still be in the NCAA tournament, but things are headed in the wrong direction in Gainesville with three games left in the regular season.

After Saturday's home game, the Gators finish the regular season at Alabama and at home against Kentucky.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was especially of his team's performance in the Tigers' blowout of Alabama on Wednesday. Point guard Jared Harper scored 21 points, and freshman forward Chum Okeke took advantage of increased minutes to post career-best 16-point, 10-rebound effort in the win.

Heron sat out the Alabama game because of the flu. His status for Saturday's game at Florida was up in the air late in the week.

McLemore is out for the season, after sustaining a fractured ankle against South Carolina on Feb. 17.

The Tigers have been without key contributors Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy all season. Both were ruled ineligible by the NCAA after being connected to recruiting violations.

Auburn had only eight available players against Alabama.

"It was just a tremendous team effort, and one that if we can win this championship, I think will be pretty darn historic," Pearl told reporters post-game.

Florida and Auburn combined for 209 points in last year's meeting, a 114-95 victory by the Gators, who went on to reach the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament. This year, the Tigers look like the SEC team ready to make a March run.

"It's just special," Pearl said. "It's special beyond compare. This team is trying to make history. We have a long way to go, but I can't deny that what we are seeing is rare.

"This combination of grit and determination, resiliency, family -- it's all right here. Enjoy this because it doesn't happen very often."

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
C. Chiozza
11 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
38.3 Field Goal % 43.1
39.9 Three Point % 36.8
82.6 Free Throw % 82.7
  Personal foul on Horace Spencer 12:53
  Personal foul on Bryce Brown 13:10
+ 2 Chuma Okeke made layup, assist by Bryce Brown 13:21
  Offensive rebound by Horace Spencer 13:30
  Chuma Okeke missed jump shot 13:32
  Defensive rebound by Malik Dunbar 13:50
  Jalen Hudson missed driving layup, blocked by Horace Spencer 13:52
  Defensive rebound by Florida 14:13
  Horace Spencer missed free throw 14:13
  Shooting foul on Kevarrius Hayes 14:13
+ 2 Horace Spencer made driving layup, assist by Bryce Brown 14:13
Team Stats
Points 42 46
Field Goals 17-35 (48.6%) 18-41 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 0-3 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 18
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 17 10
Team 3 4
Assists 11 12
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Heron G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Hudson G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Auburn 24-4 241842
home team logo Florida 17-11 331346
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Auburn 24-4 84.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Florida 17-11 76.3 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
5
M. Heron G 16.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.9 APG 45.0 FG%
3
J. Hudson G 14.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.1 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Heron G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
J. Hudson G 13 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
48.6 FG% 43.9
42.9 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 0.0
Auburn
Starters
C. Okeke
H. Spencer
J. Harper
M. Dunbar
D. Mitchell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Okeke 18 12 6 0 0 0 0 1 5/8 2/3 0/0 2 4
H. Spencer 15 4 5 1 0 3 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 2
J. Harper 20 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Dunbar 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
D. Mitchell 12 0 0 2 2 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
On Court
C. Okeke
H. Spencer
J. Harper
M. Dunbar
D. Mitchell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Okeke 18 12 6 0 0 0 0 1 5/8 2/3 0/0 2 4
H. Spencer 15 4 5 1 0 3 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 2
J. Harper 20 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Dunbar 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
D. Mitchell 12 0 0 2 2 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
On Bench
P. Keim
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
B. Easterling
T. Collier
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Keim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 42 22 11 3 3 13 9 17/35 6/14 2/3 5 17
Florida
Starters
J. Hudson
K. Allen
C. Chiozza
E. Koulechov
K. Hayes
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 19 13 1 2 0 1 0 1 5/10 3/4 0/3 0 1
K. Allen 20 12 2 1 1 0 1 1 4/9 4/7 0/0 0 2
C. Chiozza 23 7 2 8 1 0 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
E. Koulechov 21 6 3 0 1 1 2 1 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 2
K. Hayes 12 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Hudson
K. Allen
C. Chiozza
E. Koulechov
K. Hayes
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 19 13 1 2 0 1 0 1 5/10 3/4 0/3 0 1
K. Allen 20 12 2 1 1 0 1 1 4/9 4/7 0/0 0 2
C. Chiozza 23 7 2 8 1 0 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
E. Koulechov 21 6 3 0 1 1 2 1 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 2
K. Hayes 12 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
K. Stone
D. Ballard
J. Egbunu
G. Gak
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
A. Fava
M. Krause
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stone 9 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
D. Ballard 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Egbunu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 46 14 12 7 4 5 7 18/41 10/20 0/3 4 10
NCAA BB Scores