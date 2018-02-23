GONZAG
There was supposed to be a change this season at the top of the West Coast Conference.

Perennial stalwart Gonzaga lost four major pieces from last year's Final Four squad and its main rival, Saint Mary's, returned four starters, including budding star Jock Landale.

In November, the Gaels were a unanimous choice to win the conference.

Three-plus months later? The more things stay the same.

The No. 6 Zags (26-4, 16-1 WCC) are a win away from their 15th outright conference title since 1998. They take on BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

The Bulldogs, who have already clinched at least a tie for the title (they lead Saint Mary's by one game), have shared three others during that stretch.

This season's run hasn't always been easy.

On Thursday, Gonzaga overcame foul issues and some costly turnovers to turn back a pesky San Diego team 77-72.

It was familiar territory for Zags coach Mark Few this season.

"A lot of games in there, including San Diego and BYU at our place and a couple on the road where we were tested, it was like, 'How bad do we want to stay in this race?'" Few told the Spokesman-Review of Washington. "They hung in there and took care of business when they got their shot.

"Now we just have to finish it off in Provo."

Like they normally due in WCC play, the Zags dealt with a sellout crowd (announced at 4,772) in San Diego.

On Saturday, it will be a whole lot nosier with 19,000-plus expected at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars (22-8, 11-6) have struggled down with their shooting down the stretch and needed overtime to pull out wins over San Francisco and last-place Pepperdine before a Saturday loss in San Diego.

"I can't pinpoint one thing during this stretch where we've struggled from the 3-point line, but just looking at it from my perspective is we're due to have some big shooting nights, and there's no better time than now," BYU forward Yoetli Childs told the Daily Herald of Provo.

The Bulldogs-Cougars recent series has been a strange one.

On Senior Night a year ago, BYU had its second straight win on Gonzaga's notoriously tough home court when it knocked off the then-No. 1 Bulldogs in Spokane. By contrast, the Cougars haven't beaten the Zags in Provo since 2014.

While Gonzaga is playing for a conference title and a better seed in the NCAA Tournament, BYU likely has only an NIT bid in the future.

"This is a really competitive group with a ton of heart and a ton of character," Cougars coach Dave Rose told The Salt Lake Tribune. "They kinda get bashed around a bit by a lot of people as far as what the team has done. This is a really tough, hard-nosed group of guys that are giving it all they have."

BYU, which is locked in to the third seed in the WCC tournament that begins Friday in Las Vegas, will have to win it to avoid missing the NCAAs for the third straight season.

Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
E. Bryant
3 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
43.8 Field Goal % 43.2
42.2 Three Point % 38.3
76.4 Free Throw % 84.9
  Personal foul on Corey Kispert 3:13
+ 2 Rui Hachimura made reverse layup 3:29
  Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert 3:52
  Payton Dastrup missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:54
+ 2 Josh Perkins made driving layup 4:08
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:35
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 4:35
  Shooting foul on Johnathan Williams 4:35
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 4:45
  Johnathan Williams missed hook shot 4:47
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 5:16
Team Stats
Points 77 56
Field Goals 30-52 (57.7%) 20-53 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 25
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 29 17
Team 6 4
Assists 17 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Gonzaga 26-4 85.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 22-8 74.3 PPG 35.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Williams F 13.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.5 APG 55.9 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 17.3 PPG 8.7 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Williams F 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
23
Y. Childs F 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
57.7 FG% 37.7
36.4 3PT FG% 31.6
81.8 FT% 62.5
Gonzaga
Starters
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
R. Hachimura
K. Tillie
C. Kispert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 31 15 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/10 0/5 7/8 0 5
J. Perkins 31 14 6 6 2 0 3 2 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 6
R. Hachimura 22 10 3 1 1 0 3 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 3
K. Tillie 27 10 6 3 0 0 2 4 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 5
C. Kispert 13 0 3 1 1 1 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
On Bench
J. Wade
J. Jones
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Larsen
J. Ayayi
B. Pete
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wade 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Larsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 77 31 17 5 3 8 18 30/52 8/22 9/11 2 29
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
J. Hardnett
T. Haws
P. Dastrup
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 35 19 8 0 0 1 2 3 7/14 0/1 5/8 3 5
E. Bryant 37 14 4 3 2 0 2 1 5/16 2/8 2/3 1 3
J. Hardnett 28 11 1 1 1 0 2 4 4/9 2/3 1/2 0 1
T. Haws 31 6 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 1/1 0 2
P. Dastrup 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
On Bench
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
M. Cannon
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nixon 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 2
Z. Seljaas 15 2 2 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
M. Cannon 14 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bergersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 175 56 21 10 3 1 8 13 20/53 6/19 10/16 4 17
