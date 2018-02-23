NOVA
CREIGH

No. 3 Villanova eyes first place

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 23, 2018

Villanova will have a chance to pull into a tie for first place in the Big East with Xavier with a victory Saturday afternoon at Creighton's CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.

The third-ranked Wildcats (25-3, 12-3 Big East) do have a daunting challenge going on the road to defeat the formidable Bluejays (19-9, 8-7).

Villanova's last game featured the return of guard Phil Booth from a broken bone in his right hand in a 93-62 victory over DePaul on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jalen Brunson, a national player of the year candidate, was able to get some much-needed rest in the rout after he provided 11 points and seven assists.

Villanova coach Jay Wright has continually gushed over his junior point guard.

"I really believe he is the most complete college basketball player in the country on a very good team," Wright said of Brunson. "If we ran everything for him, he could get 30 points. He's done it. To me, he's everything college basketball stands for -- a great representative of what college basketball is all about."

The Wildcats have already won 25 games thanks in large part to Brunson's leadership. They've been without key players for long stretches, including Booth, guard Collin Gillespie and freshman forward Jermaine Samuels.

"He has the biggest impact of anyone in making his team win," Wright said of Brunson. "This year, he's done everything. We've had two starters out so he's carried the team and done it efficiently. When we got those guys back, he gets seven assists, eight assists, leads us defensively."

Villanova has won at least 25 games for the sixth consecutive season and the eighth time since 2005-06. Booth was also a huge reason why the Wildcats won their 25th game.

"As a 56-year-old person, I am just amazed that you can have a cast on your hand and come out and practice like (Phil) did," Wright said. "It's a tribute to him and our assistant coaches who were working with him, our strength coach and our trainer. He looked like he never had anything wrong with his hand in practice. And he looked pretty good."

Villanova leads 17-2 in the all-time series with Creighton, including eight straight victories.

In Creighton's last game, it was soundly defeated 93-70 at Butler on Tuesday night. Mitch Ballock led Creighton with 15 points, Khyri Thomas added 14 and Marcus Foster had 13.

Creighton's defense struggled as Butler knocked down 14 of 26 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Overall, the Bluejays have dropped three in a row in conference action.

"It's a scary moment for us," Foster told the Omaha World-Herald. "Because we've put so much work in -- and we're here, with three (consecutive league) losses, falling from where we want to be. ... But we've got to stick with it."

An NCAA Tournament berth is far from guaranteed, though a home win over Villanova would be Creighton's 20th victory.

"That's the challenge of it all," Foster told the World-Herald, referring to how the team will respond. "This is how you become a good team. The teams that do well in (the postseason) -- it's because they find ways to beat fatigue. We've got to figure out how to get over the hump."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Brunson
1 G
K. Thomas
2 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
53.4 Field Goal % 53.8
41.3 Three Point % 42.0
80.2 Free Throw % 82.1
  30-second timeout called 3:41
+ 3 Marcus Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khyri Thomas 3:44
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Foster 3:58
  Phil Booth missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:00
+ 2 Jacob Epperson made alley-oop shot, assist by Davion Mintz 4:19
+ 1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:32
+ 1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 4:32
  Personal foul on Marcus Foster 4:32
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Foster, stolen by Jalen Brunson 4:33
+ 2 Jalen Brunson made fade-away jump shot 5:00
  Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman 5:05
Team Stats
Points 68 65
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 27
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 25 22
Team 2 3
Assists 15 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Brunson G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
K. Thomas G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Villanova 25-3 402868
home team logo Creighton 19-9 382765
O/U 164.5, CREIGH +7.0
CenturyLink Center Omaha, NE
O/U 164.5, CREIGH +7.0
CenturyLink Center Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Villanova 25-3 87.6 PPG 37.9 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Creighton 19-9 84.9 PPG 38.7 RPG 18.1 APG
Key Players
1
J. Brunson G 19.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.9 APG 53.8 FG%
2
K. Thomas G 14.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.7 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Brunson G 17 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
2
K. Thomas G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 47.2
36.7 3PT FG% 40.7
81.8 FT% 80.0
Villanova
Starters
J. Brunson
O. Spellman
M. Bridges
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunson 30 17 5 4 1 0 2 0 6/14 1/5 4/5 0 5
O. Spellman 25 14 9 0 1 2 0 1 5/9 2/6 2/2 3 6
M. Bridges 26 13 3 2 1 0 1 3 4/8 3/6 2/2 0 3
P. Booth 21 5 1 3 0 0 2 0 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
On Court
J. Brunson
O. Spellman
M. Bridges
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunson 30 17 5 4 1 0 2 0 6/14 1/5 4/5 0 5
O. Spellman 25 14 9 0 1 2 0 1 5/9 2/6 2/2 3 6
M. Bridges 26 13 3 2 1 0 1 3 4/8 3/6 2/2 0 3
P. Booth 21 5 1 3 0 0 2 0 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
On Bench
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
T. Delaney
D. Grace
M. Kennedy
T. Leibig
D. Painter
P. Heck
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 19 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 4
J. Samuels 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leibig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 68 30 15 5 2 8 10 24/53 11/30 9/11 5 25
Creighton
Starters
K. Thomas
M. Foster
D. Mintz
J. Epperson
M. Ballock
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Thomas 35 21 2 2 0 0 1 1 8/11 5/7 0/0 0 2
M. Foster 34 20 5 1 0 0 1 3 8/20 4/11 0/0 1 4
D. Mintz 22 8 5 5 1 1 3 2 2/4 1/1 3/4 0 5
J. Epperson 14 8 2 0 0 2 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Ballock 35 6 6 7 3 0 2 2 2/7 1/5 1/1 0 6
On Court
K. Thomas
M. Foster
D. Mintz
J. Epperson
M. Ballock
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Thomas 35 21 2 2 0 0 1 1 8/11 5/7 0/0 0 2
M. Foster 34 20 5 1 0 0 1 3 8/20 4/11 0/0 1 4
D. Mintz 22 8 5 5 1 1 3 2 2/4 1/1 3/4 0 5
J. Epperson 14 8 2 0 0 2 1 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Ballock 35 6 6 7 3 0 2 2 2/7 1/5 1/1 0 6
On Bench
K. Joseph
T. Alexander
T. Clement
M. Suarez
R. Harrell Jr.
M. Krampelj
J. Scurry
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Joseph 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Alexander 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
T. Clement - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Suarez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harrell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krampelj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 160 65 24 16 5 4 9 12 25/53 11/27 4/5 2 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores