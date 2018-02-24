COLOST
NEVADA

No. 20 Nevada hosts struggling Colorado State

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 24, 2018

Nevada has a chance to clinch back-to-back Mountain West regular-season championships on Sunday at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Standing in the way of the No. 20 Wolf Pack is a fractured Colorado State team being weighed down by controversy and a coaching carousel.

Since returning to the Associated Press Top 25 three weeks ago, the Wolf Pack (24-5, 13-2 Mountain West) have quietly been building an impressive resume and Eric Musselman's squad has established itself as one of those mid-major teams no one will want to play come NCAA Tournament time.

While they aren't dealing with controversy like the Rams, Musselman and the Wolf Pack certainly have some worries as the regular season comes to a close and tournament time approaches.

The Wolf Pack have only seven scholarship players available -- and two of those players are dealing with injuries that could derail Nevada at any time.

Leading scorer Caleb Martin barely practices because of a foot sprain and Kendall Stephens, the transfer from Purdue who scored a career-high 30 points in a win against San Jose State, sprained a thumb in the victory.

"Kendall's banged up and will play with a splint for the rest of the year," Musselman told the Reno Gazette Journal. "Potentially season-ending surgery when the year is up. We just have a lot of nicks and bruises."

Stephens has a chance to set school and conference records for 3-pointers made in a single season. How the thumb injury affects his shooting remains to be seen. But the senior, who will be honored on Sunday along with Hallice Cook who scored 15 points against the Spartans in their last home game, is downplaying the injury.

"It's getting better day by day, but I don't think it's going to be an issue for the games coming up," Stephens said. "I'm just going to continue getting treatment. This part of the season, most everybody in the Mountain West is banged up."

The Rams (11-18, 4-12) are banged up but more mentally than physically, and the season can't end soon enough. Head coach Larry Eustachy is on administrative leave amid an investigation that alleges abuse of players and staff. It's doubtful he returns; multiple reports out of Colorado say the school is working on a buyout to end Eustachy's stormy tenure.

Assistant Steve Barnes was placed on a separate administrative leave.

Playing under their second interim coach of the season, Jase Herl, the Rams suffered their worst loss in nine years on Wednesday with an 87-54 defeat to Boise State.

"We didn't show any heart, any competitiveness, and it's just baffling," guard J.D. Paige told the Coloradoan. "We just didn't bring it tonight, and there's no excuse for that. As a whole team, we didn't bring enough energy."

The 30-year-old Herl, in just his second game as interim coach, said he was most disappointed the team's energy and attitude didn't match what he saw in practices.

"It's all between the ears," Herl said. "Each guy has to sit down and talk to himself. We have to find ways to motivate. If you can't play for the name on the front of the jersey, at least play for the name on the back."

That's not the kind of mental preparation a coach wants to be talking about when preparing to play a team like Nevada, which has one of the top offensive teams in the nation. The Wolf Pack have four players scoring more than 13 points per game and average 83 points per game, 25th best in the nation.

In the teams' first meeting, Nevada's Caleb Martin poured in 26 and Lindsey Drew added 16 and hauled down eight rebounds in Nevada's 76-67 win.

This time around, Drew will be missing (season-ending surgery on Friday) and Caleb Martin is dealing with that pesky foot sprain.

In Drew's place, Cody Martin and Cooke have stepped up to play the point. In two games, Martin has tallied 32 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists. Cook has recorded 21 points and 12 assists in the past two games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Carvacho
32 F/C
Co. Martin
11 F
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
51.3 Field Goal % 52.8
40.0 Three Point % 30.6
61.8 Free Throw % 68.3
  Turnover on Che Bob 5:31
  Offensive foul on Che Bob 5:31
  Defensive rebound by Che Bob 5:37
  Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:39
  Defensive rebound by Cody Martin 5:44
  Che Bob missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:46
+ 1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:02
+ 1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 6:02
  Personal foul on Nico Carvacho 6:02
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline 6:07
  Nico Carvacho missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:09
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 25 15
Team 3 5
Assists 15 18
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 17 6
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
P. Nixon G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
Ca. Martin F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado State 11-18 382866
home team logo 20 Nevada 24-5 403878
O/U 156.0, NEVADA -17.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
O/U 156.0, NEVADA -17.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 11-18 71.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 20 Nevada 24-5 83.0 PPG 38.9 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
11
P. Nixon G 15.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.0 APG 35.6 FG%
10
Ca. Martin F 19.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
P. Nixon G 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
10
Ca. Martin F 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
48.0 FG% 44.6
42.3 3PT FG% 32.0
87.5 FT% 63.2
Colorado State
Starters
P. Nixon
A. Bonner
N. Carvacho
C. Bob
D. James
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Nixon 34 20 8 2 2 0 3 2 7/18 6/12 0/0 2 6
A. Bonner 26 13 2 3 1 0 2 2 4/6 3/4 2/2 0 2
N. Carvacho 33 11 12 6 0 0 0 3 5/6 1/2 0/0 3 9
C. Bob 18 8 4 0 1 0 6 5 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
D. James 32 7 3 3 0 0 5 3 2/8 0/3 3/4 1 2
On Court
P. Nixon
A. Bonner
N. Carvacho
C. Bob
D. James
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Nixon 34 20 8 2 2 0 3 2 7/18 6/12 0/0 2 6
A. Bonner 26 13 2 3 1 0 2 2 4/6 3/4 2/2 0 2
N. Carvacho 33 11 12 6 0 0 0 3 5/6 1/2 0/0 3 9
C. Bob 18 8 4 0 1 0 6 5 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
D. James 32 7 3 3 0 0 5 3 2/8 0/3 3/4 1 2
On Bench
L. Ryan
J. Paige
R. Berwick
R. Mitchell
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Ryan 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 151 66 32 15 4 0 17 19 24/50 11/26 7/8 7 25
Nevada
Starters
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
Co. Martin
J. Hall
K. Stephens
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 34 19 3 5 1 0 0 1 5/15 3/11 6/6 0 3
J. Caroline 30 17 9 3 0 0 4 2 7/12 0/1 3/8 4 5
Co. Martin 34 15 8 6 3 3 1 0 7/14 0/0 1/1 5 3
J. Hall 24 10 5 2 1 1 1 3 4/7 0/1 2/4 2 3
K. Stephens 25 9 1 0 1 0 0 2 3/12 3/9 0/0 1 0
On Court
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
Co. Martin
J. Hall
K. Stephens
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 34 19 3 5 1 0 0 1 5/15 3/11 6/6 0 3
J. Caroline 30 17 9 3 0 0 4 2 7/12 0/1 3/8 4 5
Co. Martin 34 15 8 6 3 3 1 0 7/14 0/0 1/1 5 3
J. Hall 24 10 5 2 1 1 1 3 4/7 0/1 2/4 2 3
K. Stephens 25 9 1 0 1 0 0 2 3/12 3/9 0/0 1 0
On Bench
E. Foster
D. Cunningham
C. Tooley
J. Jones
E. Cooks
J. Brent
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Foster 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tooley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 151 78 27 18 8 4 6 13 29/65 8/25 12/19 12 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores