No. 8 Purdue ready for upset-minded Rutgers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 02, 2018

Eighth-ranked Purdue's seniors have won an outright Big Ten regular season title earlier in their careers as well as earned a trip to the Sweet 16, but they have not won a Big Ten Tournament title.

They get the chance starting Friday against 14th-seeded Rutgers, which has won two early round games to earn the opportunity to face the third-seeded Boilermakers (26-5) in the quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rutgers (15-18) has upset Minnesota and Indiana in the tournament to advance to face Purdue, which swept two games from the Scarlet Knights during the regular season. Rutgers lost 78-76 at home against the Boilermakers on Feb. 3.

"You're going to get judged by what you did in the postseason," Purdue senior point guard P.J. Thompson said. "You don't want to be known as people who won a lot of games in the regular season and always came up short when it really mattered.

"We have an opportunity, with this being the best team we've been on, to make some noise and to do well. It starts Friday in the Big Ten tournament."

Purdue coach Matt Painter has reminded his team about the importance of a championship run in New York City. It could help the Boilermakers, who recently suffered a three-game losing streak, to claim a potential No. 1 seed.

"Coach Painter's communicated to us that hey, look, our goals are still there," senior center Isaac Haas said. "If you still want to hang a banner this year then you've got to win the tournament. Plus, you have a chance to be a No. 1 seed.

"I'm really excited to step up and be a part of it."

Purdue went into last year's tournament in Washington, D.C., as the No. 1 seed. Michigan took the Boilermakers to overtime before eliminating them in the quarterfinals en route to the championship. The previous year, Purdue reached the championship game and lost to the Spartans.

"We know how to get there," Thompson said. "It's just about finishing it. It's a new year and a new opportunity for us to finally win the Big Ten Tournament. People say that's harder to do than win the Big Ten, because three games in three days is hard to do."

The Scarlet Knights stunned Indiana 76-69 on Thursday after falling behind by 14 points. Rutgers lost at home to the Hoosiers 65-43 on Feb. 5.

"As I told the players, these games aren't easy," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said, "but we have to continue to stay the course.

"Just a real proud day, these guys kept fighting and I'm real happy for Rutgers Nation. We just toughed it out, and we get 40 (minutes) more so we're excited about that."

It is the first time Rutgers has won two conference tournament games since reaching the Big East semifinals in 1998.

One night after scoring 23 points against Minnesota, guard Corey Sanders scored 28 on 12-of-20 shooting while forward Deshawn Freeman and guard Geo Baker contributed 15 points apiece to give Rutgers its first victory over Indiana after losing the first seven meetings.

Key Players
C. Sanders
3 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
39.6 Field Goal % 47.7
22.7 Three Point % 40.2
71.2 Free Throw % 83.8
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 1st of 3 free throws 15:02
  Shooting foul on Geo Baker 15:02
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Haas 15:17
  Mamadou Doucoure missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15:17
+ 1 Mamadou Doucoure made 1st of 2 free throws 15:17
  Shooting foul on Matt Haarms 15:17
  Offensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure 15:17
  Mamadou Doucoure missed tip-in 15:18
  Offensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure 15:18
  Geo Baker missed layup 15:20
  Defensive rebound by Geo Baker 15:41
Team Stats
Points 44 49
Field Goals 19-37 (51.4%) 17-29 (58.6%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 16 16
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 10 13
Team 0 0
Assists 8 14
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 8 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
G. Baker G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
V. Edwards F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Rutgers 15-18 38644
home team logo 8 Purdue 26-5 351449
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Rutgers 15-18 64.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo 8 Purdue 26-5 81.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
0
G. Baker G 10.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.6 APG 37.3 FG%
12
V. Edwards F 14.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.0 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Baker G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
12
V. Edwards F 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
51.4 FG% 58.6
44.4 3PT FG% 44.4
50.0 FT% 63.6
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
C. Sanders
I. Thiam
D. Freeman
M. Doucoure
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 18 15 1 1 1 0 0 2 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 1
C. Sanders 22 8 1 3 1 0 3 0 4/9 0/1 0/0 0 1
I. Thiam 19 5 4 2 2 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 3
D. Freeman 13 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Doucoure 5 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 1
On Bench
C. Sa
J. Dadika
M. Bullock
J. Downes
A. Smith
M. Johnson
S. Mensah
L. Nathan
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Sa 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 44 16 8 4 1 7 8 19/37 4/9 2/4 6 10
Purdue
Starters
V. Edwards
C. Edwards
D. Mathias
I. Haas
P. Thompson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Edwards 22 14 2 2 1 0 2 1 6/8 2/4 0/0 0 2
C. Edwards 19 12 2 4 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/6 4/5 0 2
D. Mathias 21 9 2 5 2 0 1 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 0 2
I. Haas 20 8 7 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 5
P. Thompson 16 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
On Bench
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
M. Haarms
J. Taylor
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cline 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Eastern 9 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 0
G. Eifert 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Haarms 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 49 16 14 3 0 8 8 17/29 8/18 7/11 3 13
