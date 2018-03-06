BYU
No. 6 Gonzaga beats BYU 74-54 for sixth straight WCC title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Killian Tillie scored 22 points and No. 6 Gonzaga raced away to its sixth straight West Coast Conference title with a 74-54 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga (30-4) appeared as if it would lock into a defensive battle with BYU (24-10). The Zags turned it into a title-game rout with a halftime-spanning 36-6 run to win their 17th WCC title.

Zach Norvell Jr. had 17 points and the Bulldogs held BYU to 35 percent shooting to win their 17th straight conference tournament game.

The dominant title performance should boost Gonzaga's chances for a high NCAA Tournament seed in what could be its last go-round in the WCC. The Bulldogs are in talks about joining the Mountain West Conference, possibly next season.

Yoeli Childs had 20 points to cap a stellar tournament for BYU.

Heading into the tournament, Gonzaga appeared to be on course for another showdown with No. 22 Saint Mary's in the WCC title game.

The Zags, the tournament's top seed, did their part, beating Loyola Marymount and San Francisco to reach the title game for the 21st straight season.

BYU got in the way of the No. 2-seeded Gaels. The Cougars shot 61 percent and Childs had a career-high 33 points, lifting them to an 85-72 victory and into the title game for the first time since 2015.

Gonzaga won both meetings during the regular season, by eight in Spokane and 14 in Provo.

BYU was able to match Gonzaga shot for shot for most of a first half dominated by defense. The Zags found a little more room to operate offensively late in the half, closing on an 11-2 run to go up 38-29.

Childs had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first half, making all three of his 3-point attempts. The rest of the Cougars: 5 for 20.

Gonzaga continued its surge to open the second half, holding BYU without a field goal the opening 5 minutes while going on another 11-1 run. The Zags kept pouring it on, pushing the lead to 57-31.

BIG PICTURE

BYU seemed worn out in its third game in four days, unable to keep up with the flying Bulldogs.

If this is Gonzaga's final WCC tournament appearance, it went out with a flourish.

UP NEXT

BYU could end up in one of the smaller postseason tournaments.

Gonzaga could be up for a top-2 seed when the NCAA Tournament field is revealed Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Key Players
Y. Childs
23 F
J. Perkins
13 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
54.8 Field Goal % 43.8
31.8 Three Point % 40.8
64.3 Free Throw % 74.0
+ 2 Rylan Bergersen made jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Jeremy Jones made reverse layup 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Larsen 1:00
  Rylan Bergersen missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Rylan Bergersen 1:11
  Rui Hachimura missed jump shot 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert 1:27
  Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
  Lost ball turnover on Jacob Larsen, stolen by Dalton Nixon 1:37
+ 3 Payton Dastrup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKay Cannon 1:51
  Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon 1:59
Team Stats
Points 54 74
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 26 33
Team 2 3
Assists 7 15
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 11 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
Y. Childs F
20 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
33
K. Tillie F
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 24-10 292554
home team logo 6 Gonzaga 30-4 383674
O/U 141.5, GONZAG -9.0
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 24-10 74.6 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 6 Gonzaga 30-4 84.8 PPG 43.6 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
23
Y. Childs F 18.0 PPG 8.6 RPG 2.3 APG 55.2 FG%
33
K. Tillie F 13.2 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.7 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Y. Childs F 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
33
K. Tillie F 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
35.5 FG% 46.8
31.6 3PT FG% 43.5
80.0 FT% 85.7
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
T. Haws
J. Hardnett
L. Worthington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 34 20 8 0 1 3 0 2 7/16 3/4 3/4 2 6
E. Bryant 36 11 3 2 0 0 2 1 5/14 1/5 0/0 0 3
T. Haws 31 4 4 2 1 0 4 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 0 4
J. Hardnett 13 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Worthington 18 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
Bench
P. Dastrup
D. Nixon
M. Cannon
R. Bergersen
Z. Seljaas
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
E. Troy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Dastrup 13 11 4 0 1 1 0 3 4/7 2/2 1/1 2 2
D. Nixon 17 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Cannon 15 2 2 1 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
R. Bergersen 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Z. Seljaas 19 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 31 7 8 4 10 11 22/62 6/19 4/5 5 26
Gonzaga
Starters
K. Tillie
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
J. Williams
S. Melson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Tillie 31 22 6 2 1 2 3 1 9/13 3/4 1/1 1 5
Z. Norvell Jr. 29 17 4 1 0 0 4 2 5/11 4/8 3/3 0 4
J. Perkins 35 11 2 8 1 0 1 0 5/13 1/7 0/0 0 2
J. Williams 32 10 13 1 2 2 2 2 4/9 0/0 2/3 2 11
S. Melson 36 6 6 2 1 0 0 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 1 5
Bench
R. Hachimura
J. Jones
C. Kispert
J. Larsen
J. Wade
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
B. Pete
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 18 4 5 1 1 0 0 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
J. Jones 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Kispert 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Larsen 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Wade 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 38 15 6 4 11 6 29/62 10/23 6/7 5 33
NCAA BB Scores