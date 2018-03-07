BAYLOR
WVU

No. 18 West Virginia opens Big 12 Tourney vs. Baylor

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 07, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- After back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Big 12 Tournament, No. 18 West Virginia wants to complete the mission this season.

"It's winning time, so every possession is big," all-conference guard Jevon Carter said Wednesday in the Sprint Center.

As the third-seeded Mountaineers (22-9) completed their shootaround, reports surfaced that Kansas center Udoka Azubuike would miss the tournament after sustaining an MCL sprain. The 7-footer's absence rendered an already wide-open field even more unpredictable.

"It changes things because he's a force," said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, whose team couldn't encounter Kansas until the final. "He's a terrific rebounder and he's a great rim protector. I would think the would hurt a lot of the stuff they do with ball-screens."

The Mountaineers' path begins in Thursday night's Big 12 quarterfinals against sixth-seeded Baylor (18-13), whose NCAA hopes look precarious. ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects the Bears as one of the final teams in the NCAA bracket.

"It doesn't matter what I think as far as if we're in or out, but I do know we control our own destiny as long as we're still playing," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We have an opportunity to play until we're beaten."

The Bears were beaten during both home-and-home matchups against West Virginia this season, losing 57-54 in Morgantown, W.Va., and 71-60 in Waco, Texas.

For Round 3, Baylor needs more from forward Terry Maston. The Big 12's sixth man of the year shot a combined 2-of-10 against West Virginia during the regular season and scored only five points.

"When he's on, we know it's give him the ball and get out of the way," Drew said.

One of four seniors in Drew's rotation, Maston averages 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He's the only veteran to have spent his entire career at Baylor.

"It's going to be my last Big 12 tournament," Maston told the Waco Tribune, "so hopefully the fourth time is the charm. We're going in with the mindset that we need to win every game we play, and the first game is always the toughest."

No team is tougher to project than West Virginia, coming off a mercurial couple months in which it built -- and frequently squandered -- enormous leads. The uneven play continued during Saturday's overtime loss against undermanned Texas.

"We felt like we didn't play with a lot of energy, and it showed out there on the film," guard Beetle Bolden said.

Now, amid the postseason reboot, West Virginia goes in search of its first tournament title since 2010 in the Big East.

"Practices have been very energetic," Carter said. "Everybody's charged up, ready to win and advance."

Key Players
M. Lecomte
20 G
J. Carter
2 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.2 Field Goal % 42.3
37.3 Three Point % 38.3
88.6 Free Throw % 85.6
  Offensive rebound by West Virginia 11:45
  Jevon Carter missed layup, blocked by Mark Vital 11:45
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 11:51
  Nuni Omot missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:53
+ 2 Lamont West made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 12:04
+ 2 King McClure made driving layup 12:28
  Defensive rebound by King McClure 12:57
  James Bolden missed free throw 12:57
  Personal foul on King McClure 12:57
  Defensive rebound by James Bolden 12:57
  Manu Lecomte missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:57
Team Stats
Points 36 48
Field Goals 14-31 (45.2%) 18-41 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 19 24
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 16 15
Team 1 4
Assists 9 14
Steals 4 10
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
N. Omot F
8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
D. Miles Jr. G
11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 18-13 231336
home team logo 18 West Virginia 22-9 291948
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
