No. 15 Arizona back in action vs. Colorado

  • Mar 07, 2018

Arizona begins defense of its Pac-12 Tournament title when it meets Colorado in Las Vegas on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Sean Miller's No. 15 Wildcats (24-7) received an opening-round bye after winning the Pac-12 regular season last week and earning the No. 1 seed.

Thursday's tip against Colorado will be the first for the Wildcats in a week they hope ends with another title and another chance to cut down the nets at T-Mobile Arena. Arizona split its two meetings with the Buffalos this year with Tad Boyle's team handing the Wildcats their first conference loss of the season in early January.

The Wildcats have slowly come back to full strength heading into the postseason after a tumultuous week without Miller and one of their stars, Allonzo Trier. Miller sat out several days while the school looked into a report that alleged he was recorded discussing a $100,000 payment for star freshman Deandre Ayton. Trier was ruled ineligible after the results of an NCAA drug test came back positive for a banned substance.

Miller and Trier returned last week after missing two games and helped the Wildcats earn two wins to finish out the regular season. The Wildcats will also welcome back freshman reserve forward Ira Lee, who has missed the last several games with a concussion.

"I like conference tournaments," Miller said. "If you approach it right it prepares you for the NCAA Tournament. If you lose it's a loss that feels completely different, because it's the first time you have that feeling of 'we don't have a game tomorrow' and the reason is you lost. If you win I think you build confidence and you get toughened through elimination basketball."

Arizona will open the Pac-12 Tournament with Colorado for the third time in as many years. The eight-seeded Buffaloes controlled their first game of the postseason Wednesday against Arizona State with a 97-85 victory over the ninth-seeded Sun Devils.

Colorado (17-14) was led by freshman guard and leading scorer McKinley Wright IV, who had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Six Colorado players scored in double figures including three players off the bench led by reserve guard Dominque Collier's 17 points.

Wednesday afternoon's game ended with a bit of a scuffle that left Boyle with an injured calf as he tried to separate players in the final seconds of the win.

"The doctor usually doesn't give an injury report on the coach, but the doctor said I've either torn or strained a calf muscle," he said. "But it ... felt like somebody hit me with a golf ball or shotgun there as I ran out. So I don't know what happened. But it doesn't feel too good.

"But the win makes it feel a lot better."

Now Colorado's attention will turn to the Wildcats, a team Boyle's squad has already beat this season.

"You've got to be able to stop them because they're very potent offensively," Boyle said. "They're the best offensive Arizona team we've probably played against since we've been in the Pac-12. Obviously DeAndre Ayton is a heck of a player. But they have other good ones.

"... To me it's all about our defensive game plan, putting that together. ... But Arizona's well coached. They've got great talent, and it's a great opportunity."

Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
D. Ayton
13 F
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
45.1 Field Goal % 60.8
30.4 Three Point % 34.4
77.0 Free Throw % 74.7
  Offensive rebound by Colorado 0.0
  George King missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by George King 16.0
  Deandre Ayton missed jump shot 18.0
+ 2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Colorado 51.0
  Lucas Siewert missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton 53.0
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Shooting foul on Dominique Collier 1:05
  Lost ball turnover on George King, stolen by Parker Jackson-Cartwright 1:10
Team Stats
Points 33 35
Field Goals 12-26 (46.2%) 12-27 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 14 15
Offensive 0 3
Defensive 11 11
Team 3 1
Assists 7 5
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
24
G. King G
10 PTS, 2 REB
35
A. Trier G
12 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 17-14 33-33
home team logo 15 Arizona 24-7 35-35
O/U 141.0, ARIZ -11.0
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 17-14 72.3 PPG 41 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 15 Arizona 24-7 81.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
24
G. King G 12.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.1 APG 44.3 FG%
35
A. Trier G 18.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.3 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
24
G. King G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35
A. Trier G 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
46.2 FG% 44.4
40.0 3PT FG% 41.7
100.0 FT% 85.7
Colorado
Starters
G. King
D. Walton
L. Siewert
M. Wright IV
L. Nikolic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. King 14 10 2 0 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 2
D. Walton 10 7 0 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Siewert 13 6 2 0 0 1 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 2
M. Wright IV 15 6 2 5 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 2
L. Nikolic 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
G. King
D. Walton
L. Siewert
M. Wright IV
L. Nikolic
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. King 14 10 2 0 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 2
D. Walton 10 7 0 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Siewert 13 6 2 0 0 1 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 2
M. Wright IV 15 6 2 5 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 2
L. Nikolic 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
D. Collier
N. Wright
D. Schwartz
J. Repine
D. Brown
A. Strating
A. Martinka
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collier 11 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Wright 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Schwartz 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Repine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 33 11 7 2 2 6 8 12/26 4/10 5/5 0 11
Arizona
Starters
A. Trier
P. Jackson-Cartwright
D. Ayton
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Trier 18 12 0 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 2/4 4/4 0 0
P. Jackson-Cartwright 14 8 3 2 1 0 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 2
D. Ayton 17 6 3 1 1 1 2 1 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Ristic 17 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 5
R. Alkins 16 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
On Court
A. Trier
P. Jackson-Cartwright
D. Ayton
D. Ristic
R. Alkins
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Trier 18 12 0 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 2/4 4/4 0 0
P. Jackson-Cartwright 14 8 3 2 1 0 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 2
D. Ayton 17 6 3 1 1 1 2 1 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Ristic 17 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 5
R. Alkins 16 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
On Bench
E. Akot
D. Smith
K. Pinder
B. Randolph
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
A. Barcello
I. Lee
M. Weyand
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Akot 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Smith 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
K. Pinder 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
B. Randolph 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barcello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 35 14 5 3 1 5 4 12/27 5/12 6/7 3 11
NCAA BB Scores