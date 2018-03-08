NEVADA
UNLV

No. 22 Nevada, UNLV meet for third time

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2018

UNLV vs. Nevada might not be the quintessential rivalry because few people outside the Silver State care, or even know, about the intense dislike between the two schools.

The loyalty for Nevada and UNLV and their home cities -- Reno and Las Vegas -- will be on full display when the No. 22 and top-seeded Wolf Pack and No. 8 Rebels collide for the third time this season on Thursday in a second-round Mountain West tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The two teams split their regular-season games, winning on each other's court. And on their home court on Wednesday, the Rebels found a way to survive their first-round game when the Rebels defeated Air Force 97-90 in overtime.

"We're happy we won, but it's going to be short-lived," UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies said after the Rebels went on a 12-0 run in overtime to snap a five-game losing skid and advance. "It's hard to be encouraged when there are so many miscues. We have a short time, we'll gather the troops and get ready."

The Rebels (20-12) squandered a 13-point lead and Air Force tied the game at 76-all to send the game into overtime. But it was all UNLV in the extra stanza.

UNLV's freshman sensation Brandon McCoy made the play of the game in overtime when he sprinted down court to block a fast-break layup attempt. The play ignited the Rebels into the second round.

McCoy finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

"I was glad they were playing like it was one-and-done time," Menzies told the Las Vegas Sun. "Those were energy plays; those were effort plays. A little additional passion, understanding the dynamics of what is necessary to win in this kind of environment, and they showed it. So that was good."

Now the question is will the Rebels have enough gas in the tank to stick with the Wolf Pack, who have shown an affinity for running and scoring quickly -- with only seven scholarship players.

Nevada's consistency is what head coach Eric Musselman is more than happy to discuss.

"The consistency that the team has played with, we're not a team that gets up for one game and then doesn't play another night," Musselman told the Reno Gazette Journal. "Teams that do that don't win their regular-season conference titles. Teams that do play hard every night have the ability to win their conference."

Menzies probably wishes he had a little more time to prepare for the Wolf Pack. That's because on Feb. 28, Nevada (26-6) whipped the Rebels by 26 points in Las Vegas. Cody Martin scored 26 points and Jordan Caroline pumped in 22 points in the victory.

Since starting point guard Lindsey Drew was lost to a season-ending Achilles injury, Cody Martin has stepped up. He was 10-for-19 and added nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals in last week's win over the Rebels.

That win was sweet payback for the Wolf Pack, whom the Rebels defeated on Feb. 7. Jovan Mooring scored 31 as UNLV went into Lawlor Arena and ended Nevada's 16-game home winning streak with a thud. The Wolf Pack played without leading scorer Caleb Martin, who is one of handful of walking Wolf Pack wounded.

"Just sitting there watching, I was so irritated, mad," Caleb Martin said before the Wolf Pack earned redemption last week in Las Vegas. "It hurt. The good thing is I look back at it and we get a second chance in their building."

Nevada didn't waste the opportunity to remind its archrival who's ranked in the Top 25, who probably has earned an NCAA Tournament berth no matter what happens before Selection Sunday and who's the best team in the Silver State.

"We have great respect for (UNLV's) talent," Musselman said. "We have great respect for coach Marvin (Menzies). I think they're one of the most talented teams in the entire country."

If Nevada has a weakness, it might be its depth. Caroline is playing with a fractured pinky suffered against the Rebels last week and Caleb Martin still is bothered by a foot sprain.

"You try not to focus on what's going on when you have injuries," Cody Martin told the Gazette Journal. "It is what it is. If you're hurting, this is the time to fight through it. We need everybody at this point. We don't really have any room for anybody to go down and not play."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Co. Martin
11 F
J. Johnson
24 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
52.2 Field Goal % 43.0
30.0 Three Point % 39.8
68.2 Free Throw % 84.7
  Turnover on Jovan Mooring 4.0
  Offensive foul on Jovan Mooring 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon McCoy 14.0
  Kendall Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kris Clyburn 16.0
+ 3 Tervell Beck made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jovan Mooring 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon McCoy 1:07
  Hallice Cooke missed layup 1:09
+ 3 Jovan Mooring made 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
+ 3 Kendall Stephens made 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
  Offensive rebound by Nevada 2:00
  Josh Hall missed layup, blocked by Brandon McCoy 2:02
Team Stats
Points 31 39
Field Goals 11-38 (28.9%) 14-32 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 26
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 13 19
Team 2 1
Assists 6 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 2 6
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Caroline F
8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
30
J. Mooring G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Nevada 26-6 31-31
home team logo UNLV 20-12 39-39
O/U 163.5, UNLV +5.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
O/U 163.5, UNLV +5.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Nevada 26-6 83.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo UNLV 20-12 83.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
33
J. Hall F 6.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.6 APG 46.4 FG%
30
J. Mooring G 13.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Hall F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
30
J. Mooring G 13 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
28.9 FG% 43.8
33.3 3PT FG% 46.2
71.4 FT% 83.3
Nevada
Starters
J. Hall
Ca. Martin
K. Stephens
H. Cooke
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hall 14 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 0
Ca. Martin 16 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 2
K. Stephens 19 6 4 0 1 2 0 0 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 3
H. Cooke 19 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Hall
Ca. Martin
K. Stephens
H. Cooke
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hall 14 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 0
Ca. Martin 16 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 2
K. Stephens 19 6 4 0 1 2 0 0 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 3
H. Cooke 19 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
E. Foster
D. Cunningham
J. Jones
E. Cooks
J. Brent
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Foster 7 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 20 6 2 3 2 7 11/38 4/12 5/7 7 13
UNLV
Starters
J. Mooring
T. Beck
B. McCoy
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooring 16 13 4 4 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/5 2/2 0 4
T. Beck 14 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 0
B. McCoy 16 6 11 0 0 3 1 0 2/6 1/1 1/1 2 9
K. Clyburn 14 5 1 1 1 1 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 0
A. Hardy 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
On Court
J. Mooring
T. Beck
B. McCoy
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooring 16 13 4 4 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/5 2/2 0 4
T. Beck 14 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 0
B. McCoy 16 6 11 0 0 3 1 0 2/6 1/1 1/1 2 9
K. Clyburn 14 5 1 1 1 1 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 0
A. Hardy 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
On Bench
C. Dembele
B. Coupet Jr.
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
C. Diong
A. Smith
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Dembele 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 39 25 6 1 6 6 9 14/32 6/13 5/6 6 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores