No. 12 UNC, No. 24 Miami meet in ACC quarterfinals

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2018

North Carolina and Miami are set for a rematch in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after they went to the buzzer last week.

The No. 24 Hurricanes (22-8) have won four consecutive games by a total of eight points, including a road victory over the No. 12 Tar Heels on a Ja'Quan Newton last-second 3-point shot on Feb. 27 at Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (23-9) is the sixth seed in the conference tournament while Miami is the No. 3 seed with the benefit of a double-bye before Thursday's matchup.

The Tar Heels beat Syracuse 78-59 in a second-round game Wednesday night. In a balanced scoring effort, North Carolina was led by guard Kenny Williams (17 points), forward Theo Pinson (16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists), forward Luke Maye (13 points and nine rebounds) and guard Cameron Johnson (13 points).

A month ago, Miami was on a three-game losing streak and looking like an NCAA Tournament bubble team. Despite playing without injured guard Bruce Brown, the Hurricanes managed to go 7-3 in their past 10 games and are a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

"It's a new team, new faces," said freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV, who made the ACC All-Rookie team. "The beginning of the season it was kind of hard. We didn't know each other's strengths and weaknesses and what we do and don't like. Now that we're going into the ACC tournament, it's definitely a big game-changer.

"We click at the right time. That's going into the tournament. We've got confidence with how we've been playing these past few games and hope that it transfers over."

Miami coach Jim Larranaga said the absence of Brown, who will not be back before the NCAA Tournament, has allowed other players to develop.

"Bruce Brown is absolutely a tremendous kid, a tremendous player, a tremendous leader for our program," Larranaga said. "In many ways, we miss him, but in many ways it gave other players opportunities to step up. If you look at the minutes played, the guy who has probably gained the most minutes is (forward) Sam Waardenburg or (guard) Chris Lykes.

"I mean, neither one of them played like Bruce, but the combination of those two freshmen (has been beneficial)."

Larranaga added that he expects another hard-fought game against North Carolina.

"UNC has the experience, they've won more ACC championships than anyone else since I've been here; they're very, very good in tournament play," he said.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams is trying to get the most out of his team in this tournament despite the fact he downplays its significance annually. He used to call the ACC Tournament a "cocktail party."

"I've stopped saying it just because I didn't want to listen to people criticize me," Williams said. "It's not the most important thing in the world to me, there's no question about that.

"I've tried to stop being so crass and cruel about it. I want to win because I'm playing in it. Period. But I really want to win that next one (the NCAA tournament) because we're playing in it."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
B. Brown Jr.
11 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
49.8 Field Goal % 41.5
44.0 Three Point % 26.7
63.1 Free Throw % 62.9
+ 2 Theo Pinson made layup 6:16
  Defensive rebound by Theo Pinson 6:40
  Anthony Lawrence II missed free throw 6:40
  Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson 6:40
+ 2 Anthony Lawrence II made layup 6:40
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:49
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 6:49
  Personal foul on Chris Lykes 6:49
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson 6:48
  Luke Maye missed layup 6:50
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson 7:01
Team Stats
Points 66 58
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 35
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 28 23
Team 4 3
Assists 14 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Berry II G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
J. Newton G
14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 12 North Carolina 23-9 323466
home team logo 24 Miami (Fla.) 22-8 312758
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 12 North Carolina 23-9 82.8 PPG 46.3 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo 24 Miami (Fla.) 22-8 74.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
1
T. Pinson G/F 10.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 4.8 APG 47.4 FG%
0
J. Newton G 8.5 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.7 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Pinson G/F 14 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
0
J. Newton G 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 38.7
23.8 3PT FG% 29.4
83.3 FT% 50.0
North Carolina
Starters
J. Berry II
T. Pinson
C. Johnson
K. Williams
L. Maye
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Berry II 27 14 2 2 1 1 1 1 5/14 2/6 2/2 0 2
T. Pinson 30 14 10 2 3 1 4 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 9
C. Johnson 25 13 7 3 1 1 0 1 3/8 1/4 6/7 5 2
K. Williams 28 7 4 1 0 3 0 2 2/6 1/4 2/2 1 3
L. Maye 26 2 9 2 0 0 1 1 1/13 0/4 0/0 3 6
On Court
J. Berry II
T. Pinson
C. Johnson
K. Williams
L. Maye
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Berry II 27 14 2 2 1 1 1 1 5/14 2/6 2/2 0 2
T. Pinson 30 14 10 2 3 1 4 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 1 9
C. Johnson 25 13 7 3 1 1 0 1 3/8 1/4 6/7 5 2
K. Williams 28 7 4 1 0 3 0 2 2/6 1/4 2/2 1 3
L. Maye 26 2 9 2 0 0 1 1 1/13 0/4 0/0 3 6
On Bench
G. Brooks
S. Manley
B. Robinson
S. Woods
A. Platek
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
B. Huffman
W. Miller
K. Ma
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Brooks 8 5 3 1 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 2
S. Manley 6 4 1 0 0 1 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Robinson 8 3 4 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 2
S. Woods 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 0
A. Platek 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 169 66 42 14 5 8 8 12 23/61 5/21 15/18 14 28
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
J. Newton
A. Lawrence II
L. Walker IV
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Newton 29 14 7 1 0 0 3 2 6/14 1/1 1/2 1 6
A. Lawrence II 22 10 5 1 1 2 0 1 4/6 2/2 0/1 1 4
L. Walker IV 30 7 5 3 1 0 0 2 3/13 0/5 1/1 0 5
D. Vasiljevic 15 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1
E. Izundu 10 5 4 1 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 2
On Court
J. Newton
A. Lawrence II
L. Walker IV
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Newton 29 14 7 1 0 0 3 2 6/14 1/1 1/2 1 6
A. Lawrence II 22 10 5 1 1 2 0 1 4/6 2/2 0/1 1 4
L. Walker IV 30 7 5 3 1 0 0 2 3/13 0/5 1/1 0 5
D. Vasiljevic 15 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1
E. Izundu 10 5 4 1 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 2
On Bench
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
C. Stowell
M. Robinson
B. Brown Jr.
D. Gak
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller Jr. 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 0
S. Waardenburg 16 2 2 3 0 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
C. Stowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 58 32 10 4 5 6 15 24/62 5/17 5/10 9 23
