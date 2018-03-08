PROV
XAVIER

Top-seeded Xavier next obstacle for Providence

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2018

NEW YORK -- Providence is headed to the Big East Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in five years and will take on No. 3 Xavier at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Friars (20-12) made it to the semifinals for the 11th time after defeating Creighton 72-68 in overtime on Thursday. Top-seeded Xavier (28-4) knocked off St. John's 88-60 to set up the first Big East Tournament meeting between the Musketeers and Providence.

The two schools split their two regular-season games.

Alpha Diallo (19 points) and Jalen Lindsey (11) both set personal bests for the tournament in the win over Creighton. Lindsey was averaging 6.2 points in five previous tournament outings, while Diallo netted 10 points in last season's quarterfinal loss to Creighton.

It was Diallo's third game this season with at least 19 points, and he finished six shy of his career and season best. Diallo has scored at least 10 points in seven straight games and 29 of 33 this season.

"This is going to be the first time in the history of Providence College that a recruited class goes to four consecutive tournaments," said Providence Ed Cooley, "and I can't be more proud of this group for doing so, which is really, really hard to do given where we took this program from to where we're trying to go. It's a credit to what these young men have done.

"I'm proud of them. They'll all be college graduates. And at the end, as much as we want to win, my job is to build them up as men and make sure they're educated."

Xavier turned it over just seven times to 11 giveaways for St. John's, resulting in a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers for the Musketeers.

Trevon Bluiett, a first-team All-Big East member, scored a game-high 27 points (8-of-18 shooting) and junior Kaiser Gates added 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting (4 of 5 from 3-point range) for Xavier. Bluiett's 27 points were a personal best in the Big East Tournament.

"I think we were locked in," Bluiett said. "I think our guards did a good job executing, taking them out of their game plan, knowing what we're supposed to do on ball screens and kind of taking them out of the game a little bit, kind of worked for us."

Xavier is 7-6 in the tournament since joining the league in 2012. Providence, an original member of the Big East, was conference champs in 1994 and 2014.

The Musketeers won their first regular-season conference title, earning the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Providence, which is expected to make the NCAA Tournament, is seeded fifth.

"We had 70 percent of our league making the NCAA Tournament a year ago," said Xavier coach Chris Mack. "So often they talk about how many teams get in. Well, we have a smaller pool of teams (10) , and this year's been a dogfight. We certainly came on the right end of a couple of one-possession games.

"But I'm not smart enough and haven't been in this position enough to know one seed, two seed. I think these guys are always cognizant of the fact when we were an 11 seed it added an extra one and it didn't matter a year ago.

"We've got to go out there and play with desperation and want the game more, and hopefully we continue that ride here as we play on in March."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Cartwright
24 G
T. Bluiett
5 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.6 Field Goal % 44.4
37.6 Three Point % 42.4
75.9 Free Throw % 85.8
+ 1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:53
  Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws 4:53
  Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs 4:53
+ 2 J.P. Macura made reverse layup, assist by Kerem Kanter 5:15
  Turnover on Alpha Diallo 5:28
  Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo 5:28
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 5:37
  Trevon Bluiett missed jump shot 5:39
+ 2 Rodney Bullock made jump shot, assist by Kyron Cartwright 6:09
+ 3 Kerem Kanter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Bluiett 6:28
+ 2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 6:58
Team Stats
Points 60 64
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 23-53 (43.4%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 13-13 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 19 24
Team 5 3
Assists 12 11
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
R. Bullock F
13 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
11
K. Kanter F
18 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 20-12 293160
home team logo 3 Xavier 28-4 432164
O/U 147.0, XAVIER -7.0
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 147.0, XAVIER -7.0
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 20-12 73.9 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 3 Xavier 28-4 84.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
0
N. Watson C 6.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.1 APG 59.9 FG%
11
K. Kanter F 10.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.5 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Watson C 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
11
K. Kanter F 18 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 43.4
18.8 3PT FG% 26.3
75.0 FT% 100.0
Providence
Starters
R. Bullock
A. Diallo
N. Watson
K. Cartwright
I. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bullock 31 13 6 0 2 0 0 2 6/12 1/6 0/0 0 6
A. Diallo 32 13 3 3 0 1 1 3 4/8 0/1 5/7 0 3
N. Watson 21 13 2 0 0 1 1 1 5/6 0/0 3/4 0 2
K. Cartwright 32 9 1 5 0 0 1 1 4/13 0/3 1/1 0 1
I. Jackson 18 0 4 2 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3
On Court
R. Bullock
A. Diallo
N. Watson
K. Cartwright
I. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bullock 31 13 6 0 2 0 0 2 6/12 1/6 0/0 0 6
A. Diallo 32 13 3 3 0 1 1 3 4/8 0/1 5/7 0 3
N. Watson 21 13 2 0 0 1 1 1 5/6 0/0 3/4 0 2
K. Cartwright 32 9 1 5 0 0 1 1 4/13 0/3 1/1 0 1
I. Jackson 18 0 4 2 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3
On Bench
M. Ashton-Langford
D. Edwards
M. White
E. Holt
T. Planek
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ashton-Langford 10 4 4 1 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 3
D. Edwards 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. White 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Planek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 152 60 23 12 4 2 6 12 24/53 3/16 9/12 4 19
Xavier
Starters
P. Scruggs
J. Macura
T. Bluiett
N. Marshall
T. Jones
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 19 15 1 1 1 0 0 3 4/4 2/2 5/5 0 1
J. Macura 27 9 4 2 1 1 2 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 1 3
T. Bluiett 30 7 4 2 0 0 1 2 1/9 1/6 4/4 0 4
N. Marshall 26 4 9 3 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 6
T. Jones 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 1/1 1 1
On Court
P. Scruggs
J. Macura
T. Bluiett
N. Marshall
T. Jones
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 19 15 1 1 1 0 0 3 4/4 2/2 5/5 0 1
J. Macura 27 9 4 2 1 1 2 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 1 3
T. Bluiett 30 7 4 2 0 0 1 2 1/9 1/6 4/4 0 4
N. Marshall 26 4 9 3 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 6
T. Jones 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 1/1 1 1
On Bench
S. O'Mara
K. Gates
N. Vanderpohl
L. Schrand
E. Harden
M. Singleton
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. O'Mara 9 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
K. Gates 14 0 3 0 2 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3
N. Vanderpohl 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 136 64 30 11 5 2 7 14 23/53 5/19 13/13 6 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores