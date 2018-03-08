SMU
CINCY

No. 8 Cincinnati opens against SMU in AAC tourney

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2018

With a few days of much-needed rest under the belt, the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats return to work Friday afternoon against Southern Methodist in an American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

As the regular-season champion, Cincinnati comes into the tournament with the top overall seed. SMU, the No. 9 seed, advanced with an 80-73 victory over No. 8 UConn on Thursday.

The Bearcats are a lock for the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, but they still have plenty of motivation to make a strong showing in the conference tournament.

"It's important because of all the work we've put in," said Cincinnati senior forward Gary Clark, the AAC Player of the Year. "It's not enough to just win the regular-season conference and just be happy. Get another championship. Why not? Keep winning as much as you can."

Head coach Mick Cronin admitted he wouldn't lose much sleep over an early exit, but he wants his team to bring its best effort.

"It's most definitely important," junior guard Jacob Evans said. "It's another goal we set at the beginning of the year. It would really help the program going into the NCAA Tournament."

Most observers consider Cincinnati a No. 2 seed when the brackets are announced Sunday night, but Cronin shruggs off any discussion of seeding.

"You're asking the wrong guy about the committee, for a lot of reasons," Cronin said. "They're the least of my worries, because I have no idea what they see or what they're looking for. We just worry about the Bearcats. (Former NFL coach) Bill Parcells said they keep score for a reason, so if we're going we're gonna try to win."

The Mustangs (17-13) come into the game a heavy underdog and have lost twice to Cincinnati already this season. They have only an outside chance of even making the NIT but still have plenty to play for.

"We really don't (have anything to lose) at this point," said Jahmal McMurray, who scored 19 points against UConn. "That's something that Coach (Tim Jankovich) said to us a few games back. Like, why are we saving? We don't have anything to lose. Let's just go out there and fight."

Ben Emelogu put up one of his best showings in weeks against the Huskies, scoring a team-high 23 points that included four 3-pointers.

"He's been playing five weeks without his strength. It's like I'm having my next-door neighbor play, not Ben Emelogu," said Jankovich, whose team took a 19-point lead into the half. "Finally, finally, he gets to look like the player that he is."

Forward Akoy Agau scored a career-high 21 points and will play Friday despite rolling his right ankle while trying to block a shot in the final minute.

He limped into the postgame press conference but said he'd be ready for the Bearcats.

"It's just a little tweak. It's fine. I'm just icing it up," said Agau, who transferred from Georgetown before the season. "I'll be ready to play tomorrow."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. Milton
1 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.9 Field Goal % 44.5
43.4 Three Point % 39.9
84.7 Free Throw % 77.5
  Personal foul on Ben Emelogu II 7:08
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Washington 7:08
  Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot 7:10
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Evans III 7:27
  Akoy Agau missed jump shot 7:29
+ 2 Kyle Washington made jump shot, assist by Cane Broome 8:01
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Washington 8:12
  Ben Emelogu II missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:14
  Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Jahmal McMurray 8:18
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 8:22
  Jahmal McMurray missed jump shot 8:24
Team Stats
Points 42 46
Field Goals 18-40 (45.0%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 0-10 (0.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 17 17
Team 3 2
Assists 6 14
Steals 7 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
K. Washington F
15 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo SMU 17-15 271542
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 27-4 281846
O/U 125.0, CINCY -16.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 125.0, CINCY -16.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 17-15 70.1 PPG 36.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 27-4 75.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 14.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.6 APG 43.0 FG%
24
K. Washington F 11.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.3 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 12 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
24
K. Washington F 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
45.0 FG% 41.2
26.7 3PT FG% 0.0
100.0 FT% 40.0
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
B. Emelogu II
A. Agau
J. Whitt
E. Landrum
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 31 12 5 1 1 1 0 0 6/14 0/4 0/0 1 4
B. Emelogu II 31 11 4 2 3 0 0 2 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 4
A. Agau 20 8 6 1 1 0 5 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 4
J. Whitt 25 2 0 2 1 0 2 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Landrum 29 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
On Court
J. McMurray
B. Emelogu II
A. Agau
J. Whitt
E. Landrum
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 31 12 5 1 1 1 0 0 6/14 0/4 0/0 1 4
B. Emelogu II 31 11 4 2 3 0 0 2 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 4
A. Agau 20 8 6 1 1 0 5 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 4
J. Whitt 25 2 0 2 1 0 2 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Landrum 29 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
On Bench
E. Chargois
W. Douglas
J. Foster
S. Milton
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chargois 13 4 1 0 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Douglas 15 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 164 42 20 6 7 1 9 12 18/40 4/15 2/2 3 17
Cincinnati
Starters
K. Washington
G. Clark
C. Broome
J. Evans III
J. Cumberland
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Washington 23 15 6 0 0 1 2 0 7/12 0/0 1/2 3 3
G. Clark 24 7 8 1 0 0 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 2 6
C. Broome 19 7 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/8 0/3 1/2 2 1
J. Evans III 17 0 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Cumberland 28 0 4 7 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
On Court
K. Washington
G. Clark
C. Broome
J. Evans III
J. Cumberland
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Washington 23 15 6 0 0 1 2 0 7/12 0/0 1/2 3 3
G. Clark 24 7 8 1 0 0 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 2 6
C. Broome 19 7 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/8 0/3 1/2 2 1
J. Evans III 17 0 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Cumberland 28 0 4 7 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
On Bench
T. Scott
N. Brooks
T. Moore
K. Williams
J. Bart
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
E. Nsoseme
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott 9 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
N. Brooks 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 1 0
T. Moore 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Williams 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Bart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nsoseme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 141 46 31 14 2 1 9 8 21/51 0/10 4/10 14 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores