No. 13 Tennessee seeks payback vs. Arkansas

  • Mar 10, 2018

Arkansas worked Tennessee into a high-scoring affair when the two SEC rivals met to open conference play on Dec. 30. The Razorbacks, behind 33 points from Daryl Macon, bested the Volunteers 95-93 in overtime.

No. 13 Tennessee will be out for revenge Saturday in an SEC Tournament semifinal showdown against the Razorbacks in St. Louis.

The second-seeded Volunteers (24-7) used their trademark defense and a strong effort on the backboards to outlast Mississippi State 62-59 on Friday. Tennessee held the Bulldogs to just 35.7 percent shooting and held a 50-33 rebounding edge.

The Volunteers now have won five in a row.

"We had 22 offensive rebounds, and that was the difference," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "We know that our biggest Achilles heel all year has been rebounding. We talked about it a lot, not so much offensively where we want to go get it, but trying to do it on the defensive end."

Sixth-seeded Arkansas knocked off No. 23 Florida 80-73 to advance to the semifinal round. Jaylen Barford scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and freshman big man Daniel Gafford had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Razorbacks (23-10), who almost certainly sealed an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win over the Gators.

Arkansas has won four of five.

"I was proud of our guys and the effort defensively," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "In the second half, we came out with a great intensity and focus on defense."

The Razorbacks' win snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Gators. They hadn't beaten Florida since 2013.

Barford said they're not through yet.

"We wanted that win bad," he said. "We want to make it to Sunday."

To accomplish that goal, the Razorbacks are going to need contain Tennessee's one-two punch of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. Williams leads the Vols in scoring and is second to Schofield in rebounding. Williams had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Mississippi State. Schofield had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Barnes was dismayed by the amount of turnovers and said the Volunteers were lucky to win.

"We were fortunate," Barnes said on the SEC Network. "I look at the stat sheet, I see 17 turnovers, which is ridiculous to be honest."

Williams and Schofield combined for 28 points and 13 rebounds in the December loss to Arkansas. Macon was the difference in that one for the Razorbacks.

The senior guard made 10 of 18 shots, including five 3-pointers and went 8 of 8 from the foul line, leading the Razorbacks to their fifth straight win over the Volunteers.

Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team SEC by the media in the preseason. Behind Williams and Barnes, the Volunteers surprised everyone and earned a share of the SEC regular-season crown with Auburn.

They're safely in the NCAA Tournament, but could upgrade their seed with two more wins in the SEC tournament.

"There's a championship to be won," Barnes said. "This is a great experience for these guys."

Anderson appears to have the Razorbacks headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

Key Players
D. Macon
4 G
G. Williams
2 F
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
45.1 Field Goal % 46.6
42.9 Three Point % 12.0
86.8 Free Throw % 75.9
+ 1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 10:21
  Shooting foul on Grant Williams 10:21
+ 3 Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 10:43
+ 2 C.J. Jones made jump shot 10:56
+ 2 Jordan Bone made driving layup, assist by Grant Williams 11:16
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bone 11:20
  Darious Hall missed tip-in 11:22
  Offensive rebound by Darious Hall 11:25
  Adrio Bailey missed layup 11:27
+ 1 Grant Williams made free throw 11:47
  Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey 11:47
Team Stats
Points 50 66
Field Goals 17-39 (43.6%) 24-39 (61.5%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 21 18
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 9 12
Team 3 2
Assists 6 14
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 10 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Macon G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Bone G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 23-10 292150
home team logo 13 Tennessee 24-7 481866
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 23-10 81.5 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 13 Tennessee 24-7 74.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
4
D. Macon G 16.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.0 APG 45.0 FG%
0
J. Bone G 6.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.6 APG 36.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Macon G 13 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
0
J. Bone G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
43.6 FG% 61.5
44.4 3PT FG% 71.4
75.0 FT% 88.9
Arkansas
Starters
A. Beard
J. Barford
C. Jones
T. Thompson
A. Cook
On Bench
D. Hall
G. Osabuohien
D. Thomas
J. Holmes
K. Garland
J. Plummer
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hall 17 9 5 0 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/0 3/4 4 1
G. Osabuohien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 50 18 6 3 2 9 10 17/39 4/9 12/16 9 9
Tennessee
Starters
J. Bone
A. Schofield
G. Williams
L. Turner
K. Alexander
On Bench
J. Daniel III
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
D. Walker Jr.
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
C. Darrington
Z. Kent
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Daniel III 17 11 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/4 3/4 2/2 0 1
J. Fulkerson 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Y. Pons 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Walker Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Darrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 66 16 14 5 6 5 16 24/39 10/14 8/9 4 12
