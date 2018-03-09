MEMP
No. 8 Cincinnati faces Memphis in AAC semis

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 09, 2018

The best part of tournament play is being able to wipe the slate clean after a poor outing -- providing, of course, you win.

So, Cincinnati will brush off its shaky start to American Athletic Conference Tournament play that forced the Bearcats to rally in the second half for a 61-51 quarterfinal victory over SMU and shift the focus to Memphis on Saturday in a semifinal matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Bearcats found themselves down eight points with 15 minutes to play but snapped out of the funk with a 10-0 run against the No. 9 seed in the field.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin dismissed the notion of his team, the tournament's top seed, suffering from some kind of postseason jitters.

"No. I don't like when coaches come in and say stuff like that," Cronin said. "I think the other team is the reason. The actual game itself, and the team. We're not tentative. I just don't believe in stuff like that."

Eighth-ranked Cincinnati (28-4) did not shoot well against SMU, especially from beyond the arc where the Bearcats were 2 of 14. Overall, they only connected at a 42 percent clip but held SMU to 35.5 percent shooting in the second half.

"(SMU) definitely played hard and we just didn't make shots today, but credit them," said junior guard Cane Broome, who had 13 points off the bench. "They played hard defense. They rotated very well."

Cincinnati swept Memphis during the regular season and held the Tigers to just 48 points in each of those meetings.

The Tigers (21-12) advanced by knocking off No. 4 seed Tulsa 67-64 on Friday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kareem Brewton Jr.

"We have to take care of the ball," Memphis coach Tubby Smith said, when asked about facing the Cincinnati again. "Mick Cronin and his team play a system of switching defenses where they make you go to your second, third and fourth options. You have to really be patient, but we have some experience. I expect us to compete hard against the Bearcats."

Brewton is averaging 16.3 points over his last three games, stepping up his game after Jeremiah Martin, the league's regular-season scoring champion with 18.3 points per game, had his season come to an end with a broken foot.

Memphis is trying to finish the season on a strong note and has won seven of its last eight games despite swirling rumors about the future of Smith, who, according to reports, could be fired and replaced by former Memphis star Anfernee Hardaway.

For now, the Tigers are trying to tune out the excess noise and focus on Smith's message while chasing an NCAA Tournament berth.

"He's talking about confidence," Brewton said. "Believe that we can win."

The Bearcats are trying to win their first league tournament championship since 2004, when they won the last Conference USA title.

Cincinnati advanced to the final last year but fell to SMU 71-56.

Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
44.4 Field Goal % 44.1
32.7 Three Point % 39.5
78.4 Free Throw % 77.5
  Full timeout called 18:20
+ 3 Justin Jenifer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Clark 18:36
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 18:44
  Kareem Brewton Jr. missed turnaround jump shot 18:46
+ 1 Kyle Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 19:00
+ 1 Kyle Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 19:00
  Shooting foul on Raynere Thornton 19:00
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Washington 19:02
  Justin Jenifer missed 3-pt. jump shot 19:04
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 19:12
  Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 19:14
Team Stats
Points 42 37
Field Goals 14-29 (48.3%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 18 16
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 14 10
Team 2 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
Ja. Johnson G
17 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
11
G. Clark F
9 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 21-12 42042
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 28-4 29837
O/U 128.0, CINCY -17.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 128.0, CINCY -17.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 21-12 71.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 28-4 75.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
1
Ja. Johnson G 6.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.0 APG 34.0 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 10.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.9 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Ja. Johnson G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
34
J. Cumberland G 9 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
48.3 FG% 42.4
53.8 3PT FG% 35.7
77.8 FT% 44.4
Memphis
Starters
Ja. Johnson
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
M. Parks Jr.
E. Olds
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ja. Johnson 22 17 3 0 1 0 0 1 5/6 4/5 3/3 0 3
K. Brewton Jr. 19 5 2 4 1 0 0 0 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Davenport 16 4 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
M. Parks Jr. 10 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
E. Olds 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
Ja. Johnson
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
M. Parks Jr.
E. Olds
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ja. Johnson 22 17 3 0 1 0 0 1 5/6 4/5 3/3 0 3
K. Brewton Jr. 19 5 2 4 1 0 0 0 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Davenport 16 4 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
M. Parks Jr. 10 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
E. Olds 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
V. Enoh
D. Nickelberry
M. Rhodes
R. Thornton
J. Martin
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
K. Sameh Azab
N. Stewart
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Enoh 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Nickelberry 5 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 0
M. Rhodes 4 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
R. Thornton 18 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 1
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 42 16 8 2 1 4 8 14/29 7/13 7/9 2 14
Cincinnati
Starters
G. Clark
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
K. Washington
J. Evans III
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Clark 19 9 7 3 1 1 0 0 4/7 0/1 1/3 2 5
J. Cumberland 17 9 1 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 2/3 1/4 0 1
J. Jenifer 10 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 0
K. Washington 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
J. Evans III 13 3 3 1 0 1 0 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 3
On Court
G. Clark
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
K. Washington
J. Evans III
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Clark 19 9 7 3 1 1 0 0 4/7 0/1 1/3 2 5
J. Cumberland 17 9 1 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 2/3 1/4 0 1
J. Jenifer 10 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 0
K. Washington 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
J. Evans III 13 3 3 1 0 1 0 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 3
On Bench
C. Broome
T. Scott
N. Brooks
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
K. Williams
J. Bart
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Broome 12 5 0 4 1 0 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
T. Scott 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Brooks 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Moore 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Nsoseme 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Williams 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Bart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 37 13 12 3 3 2 9 14/33 5/14 4/9 3 10
NCAA BB Scores