UMBC
UVM

Key Players
K. Maura
11 G
T. Bell-Haynes
2 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.6 Field Goal % 51.6
41.8 Three Point % 34.9
86.8 Free Throw % 72.8
  Defensive rebound by Payton Henson 15:44
  Jourdan Grant missed jump shot 15:46
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 3rd of 3 free throws 16:02
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 2nd of 3 free throws 16:02
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 1st of 3 free throws 16:02
  Shooting foul on Arkel Lamar 16:02
  Defensive rebound by Trae Bell-Haynes 16:18
  Arkel Lamar missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:20
+ 1 Drew Urquhart made 2nd of 2 free throws 16:41
  Drew Urquhart missed 1st of 2 free throws 16:41
  Shooting foul on Joe Sherburne 16:41
Team Stats
Points 39 44
Field Goals 17-35 (48.6%) 14-25 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 0-3 (0.0%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 19
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 9 17
Team 2 1
Assists 8 6
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Lyles G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
T. Bell-Haynes G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo UMBC 23-10 37239
home team logo Vermont 27-6 35944
Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
away team logo UMBC 23-10 74.2 PPG 38.7 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Vermont 27-6 74.6 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.5 APG
10
J. Lyles G 19.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.6 FG%
2
T. Bell-Haynes G 14.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.9 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Lyles G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
2
T. Bell-Haynes G 12 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
48.6 FG% 56.0
38.5 3PT FG% 57.1
0.0 FT% 80.0
UMBC
Starters
K. Maura
A. Lamar
J. Sherburne
J. Grant
N. Gerrity
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Maura 24 5 0 2 1 0 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
A. Lamar 19 5 4 0 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/1 1 3
J. Sherburne 19 4 1 2 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Grant 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Gerrity 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
M. Curran
I. Jabbie
S. Schwietz
D. Park
B. Horvath
M. Portmann
J. Rosario
I. Rogers
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Curran 4 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
I. Jabbie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Schwietz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Park - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Horvath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Portmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rosario - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 39 11 8 4 1 4 10 17/35 5/13 0/3 2 9
Vermont
Starters
T. Bell-Haynes
P. Henson
Er. Duncan
D. Urquhart
Ev. Duncan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bell-Haynes 23 12 3 4 0 0 2 2 4/4 1/1 3/5 0 3
P. Henson 23 9 3 1 1 0 2 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 0 3
Er. Duncan 23 8 1 0 1 0 1 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 1
D. Urquhart 14 7 3 1 0 1 1 1 2/6 0/1 3/4 1 2
Ev. Duncan 18 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 3/3 0 6
On Bench
A. Lamb
C. Ward
N. Rohrer
S. Dingba
D. Urso
B. Shungu
J. Speidel
R. Kpedi
S. Nash
B. Patella
S. Smith
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lamb 11 5 1 0 1 0 1 1 2/4 0/1 1/1 0 1
C. Ward 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Rohrer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Dingba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Urso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shungu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kpedi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patella - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 44 18 6 3 1 7 7 14/25 4/7 12/15 1 17
NCAA BB Scores