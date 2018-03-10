No Text
UMBC
UVM
No Text
Key Players
K. Maura
11 G
T. Bell-Haynes
2 G
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|41.8
|Three Point %
|34.9
|86.8
|Free Throw %
|72.8
|Defensive rebound by Payton Henson
|15:44
|Jourdan Grant missed jump shot
|15:46
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 3rd of 3 free throws
|16:02
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 2nd of 3 free throws
|16:02
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 1st of 3 free throws
|16:02
|Shooting foul on Arkel Lamar
|16:02
|Defensive rebound by Trae Bell-Haynes
|16:18
|Arkel Lamar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:20
|+ 1
|Drew Urquhart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16:41
|Drew Urquhart missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16:41
|Shooting foul on Joe Sherburne
|16:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|39
|44
|Field Goals
|17-35 (48.6%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|0-3 (0.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|19
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|9
|17
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|7
|Fouls
|10
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Lyles G
|19.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.6 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
2
|T. Bell-Haynes G
|14.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.9 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lyles G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|T. Bell-Haynes G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.6
|FG%
|56.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Maura
|24
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Lamar
|19
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|3
|J. Sherburne
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Grant
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Gerrity
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell-Haynes
|23
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|3/5
|0
|3
|P. Henson
|23
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|Er. Duncan
|23
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Urquhart
|14
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|Ev. Duncan
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|6
