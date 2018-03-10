UNC
UVA

Virginia, North Carolina clash for ACC tourney title

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 10, 2018

In a rematch of the 2016 ACC Championship Game, Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y., will feature No. 1 Virginia and the sixth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina (25-9) will be playing its fourth game in as many days and the Tar Heels are coming off an emotional win over bitter rival Duke in one of Friday night's semifinal games.

The Tar Heels will be looking for their 19th ACC Tournament title with their last one coming in that 2016 meeting, a 61-57 win over the Cavaliers in Washington D.C.

Virginia (30-2) dispatched No. 4 seed Clemson 64-48 in Friday's first semifinal and the Cavaliers are playing in their third ACC title game in five seasons.

"It's a big step in the right direction," Virginia guard Ty Jerome said after Friday's win. "We're just going to rest up and get ready to play a good team, whoever it is, tomorrow."

That team, North Carolina, is a team that Virginia held to 49 points back in early January in a 12-point Cavalier win in Charlottesville, Va. In that game, the Tar Heels shot just 29 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 19 times, which led to 25 Virginia points.

With the best defensive team in the country on the horizon, North Carolina will certainly need to shoot the ball better than they did in their first matchup with Virginia, and better than they did Friday night in a 74-69 win over the Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels shot just 39 percent in their semifinal win over Duke but escaped with a five-point win as they forced 18 Duke turnovers. Against a sound Virginia squad, forcing turnovers won't be easy as the Cavaliers lead the country in fewest turnovers per game.

"We've just got to make sure we're taking good shots and making sure we're moving them on the defensive end," North Carolina's Joel Berry II said about Virginia. "They're great defensively and we've just got to make sure we limit our mistakes."

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures against Duke, led by Luke Maye, who put up a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Maye was limited to just six points on 2-for-10 shooting against Virginia earlier this season as ACC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Wilkins clamped down on the Tar Heels' second-leading scorer.

"I'll say that we've got to play a heck of a lot better," North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said of their impending game against Virginia. "Guys, they're the No. 1 team in the country. They beat us by 77 points or whatever it was. We've got to go in there and play the perfect game."

Sophomore guard Kyle Guy has scored 34 points in two ACC Tournament games this week, which matches the total number of points he had in his last five regular-season games combined.

With their win over Clemson, Virginia secured its fourth 30-win season in school history with three of those coming since 2014. It is the first time in their history that they have won 30 games before the start of the NCAA Tournament, which will begin next week.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
D. Hall
0 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.6 Field Goal % 46.5
44.4 Three Point % 45.2
61.8 Free Throw % 89.2
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Theo Pinson 58.0
  Personal foul on Joel Berry II 1:00
+ 2 Luke Maye made layup, assist by Joel Berry II 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 1:13
  Kyle Guy missed layup 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome 1:44
  Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:44
+ 1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:44
  Shooting foul on Ty Jerome 1:44
Team Stats
Points 58 65
Field Goals 19-44 (43.2%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 14-14 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 26
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 20 19
Team 3 2
Assists 15 15
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 8 3
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
L. Maye F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 12 North Carolina 25-9 302858
home team logo 1 Virginia 30-2 343165
O/U 125.5, UVA -3.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 125.5, UVA -3.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 12 North Carolina 25-9 82.5 PPG 46.4 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo 1 Virginia 30-2 67.4 PPG 35.6 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
32
L. Maye F 17.1 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.4 APG 49.4 FG%
5
K. Guy G 14.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.4 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
32
L. Maye F 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
5
K. Guy G 16 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
43.2 FG% 42.0
47.6 3PT FG% 52.9
71.4 FT% 100.0
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
J. Berry II
K. Williams
T. Pinson
B. Robinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 33 20 6 2 0 0 2 2 7/12 4/6 2/4 1 5
J. Berry II 32 14 2 3 1 0 3 3 5/10 4/7 0/0 0 2
K. Williams 31 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 0
T. Pinson 34 4 8 6 1 0 2 2 1/10 0/3 2/2 2 6
B. Robinson 10 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
On Court
L. Maye
J. Berry II
K. Williams
T. Pinson
B. Robinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 33 20 6 2 0 0 2 2 7/12 4/6 2/4 1 5
J. Berry II 32 14 2 3 1 0 3 3 5/10 4/7 0/0 0 2
K. Williams 31 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 0
T. Pinson 34 4 8 6 1 0 2 2 1/10 0/3 2/2 2 6
B. Robinson 10 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
On Bench
G. Brooks
S. Woods
S. Manley
A. Platek
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
J. Felton
B. Huffman
W. Miller
K. Ma
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Brooks 14 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 3/4 2 1
S. Woods 9 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Manley 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rohlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 173 58 28 15 2 1 8 14 19/44 10/21 10/14 8 20
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
D. Hall
T. Jerome
I. Wilkins
D. Hunter
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 35 16 2 4 2 0 0 1 7/15 2/4 0/0 0 2
D. Hall 37 13 5 4 0 0 2 1 3/5 3/4 4/4 0 5
T. Jerome 34 12 5 6 1 0 0 3 4/14 2/5 2/2 1 4
I. Wilkins 33 6 3 0 1 1 0 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 1
D. Hunter 15 6 2 1 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 2
On Court
K. Guy
D. Hall
T. Jerome
I. Wilkins
D. Hunter
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 35 16 2 4 2 0 0 1 7/15 2/4 0/0 0 2
D. Hall 37 13 5 4 0 0 2 1 3/5 3/4 4/4 0 5
T. Jerome 34 12 5 6 1 0 0 3 4/14 2/5 2/2 1 4
I. Wilkins 33 6 3 0 1 1 0 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 1
D. Hunter 15 6 2 1 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 2
On Bench
N. Johnson
M. Diakite
J. Bartley
J. Huff
T. Gross Jr.
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Johnson 10 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 1
M. Diakite 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gross Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 172 65 24 15 4 2 3 15 21/50 9/17 14/14 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores