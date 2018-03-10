No Text
USC
ARIZ
No Text
Key Players
J. McLaughlin
11 G
D. Ayton
13 F
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|11.3
|Reb. Per Game
|11.3
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|61.6
|39.5
|Three Point %
|36.4
|75.4
|Free Throw %
|74.2
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|27.0
|Elijah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Parker Jackson-Cartwright
|36.0
|+ 3
|Shaqquan Aaron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Stewart
|1:16
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|+ 1
|Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Personal foul on Elijah Stewart
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|1:32
|Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu
|1:39
|Dylan Smith missed free throw
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|75
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-16 (50.0%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|44
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|13
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|11
|3
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|7.4 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.5 APG
|61.2 FG%
|
13
|D. Ayton F
|19.9 PPG
|11.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|61.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Rakocevic F
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|D. Ayton F
|32 PTS
|18 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|35
|13
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|J. McLaughlin
|38
|12
|2
|9
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|1
|J. Mathews
|35
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/12
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|E. Stewart
|34
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Metu
|30
|7
|4
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/7
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ayton
|39
|32
|18
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|14/20
|0/0
|4/4
|8
|10
|D. Ristic
|32
|16
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|P. Jackson-Cartwright
|35
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Trier
|35
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|R. Alkins
|32
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|5
