USC
ARIZ

Key Players
J. McLaughlin
11 G
D. Ayton
13 F
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
44.8 Field Goal % 61.6
39.5 Three Point % 36.4
75.4 Free Throw % 74.2
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 27.0
  Elijah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Parker Jackson-Cartwright 36.0
+ 3 Shaqquan Aaron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Stewart 1:16
+ 1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
+ 1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
  Personal foul on Elijah Stewart 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith 1:32
  Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu 1:39
  Dylan Smith missed free throw 1:39
Team Stats
Points 61 75
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 44
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 13 29
Team 3 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 11 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
D. Ayton F
32 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo USC 23-11 332861
home team logo 15 Arizona 27-7 304575
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
O/U 144.0, ARIZ -4.5
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo USC 23-11 77.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo 15 Arizona 27-7 81.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
31
N. Rakocevic F 7.4 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.5 APG 61.2 FG%
13
D. Ayton F 19.9 PPG 11.3 RPG 1.6 APG 61.2 FG%
Top Scorers
31
N. Rakocevic F 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
13
D. Ayton F 32 PTS 18 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 51.7
26.3 3PT FG% 23.5
50.0 FT% 84.6
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
J. McLaughlin
J. Mathews
E. Stewart
C. Metu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 35 13 6 1 3 0 1 3 6/7 0/0 1/2 3 3
J. McLaughlin 38 12 2 9 2 0 2 1 5/11 1/2 1/3 1 1
J. Mathews 35 11 3 0 0 0 0 3 4/12 1/6 2/2 1 2
E. Stewart 34 7 2 2 1 1 0 1 3/7 0/4 1/2 0 2
C. Metu 30 7 4 1 4 0 3 4 2/6 0/0 3/7 0 4
Bench
J. Usher
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
K. Karis
B. Boatwright
H. Henderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
V. Uyaelunmo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Usher 14 8 0 0 1 0 1 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 0
S. Aaron 13 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Thornton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Karis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Boatwright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 61 18 13 11 1 7 13 24/53 5/19 8/16 5 13
Arizona
Starters
D. Ayton
D. Ristic
P. Jackson-Cartwright
A. Trier
R. Alkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ayton 39 32 18 2 0 1 4 3 14/20 0/0 4/4 8 10
D. Ristic 32 16 5 3 2 0 1 0 8/13 0/0 0/0 3 2
P. Jackson-Cartwright 35 10 3 5 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 3
A. Trier 35 9 2 4 0 0 1 3 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 2
R. Alkins 32 6 5 1 0 1 4 5 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 5
Bench
D. Smith
K. Pinder
E. Akot
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
A. Barcello
I. Lee
B. Randolph
M. Weyand
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Smith 14 2 4 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/5 2/3 1 3
K. Pinder 10 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Akot 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barcello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 41 16 3 2 13 15 30/58 4/17 11/13 12 29
NCAA BB Scores