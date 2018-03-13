MNTNA
MICH

Well-rested Michigan gears up for Montana

  STATS TSX
  • Mar 13, 2018

Michigan coach John Beilein has seen just about everything and traveled just about everywhere during his nearly 40 years in coaching, but even this will represent a couple firsts for him.

Beilein's Michigan team is seeded No. 3 in the West Region and will face off against No. 14-seed Montana in a second-round game Thursday night in Wichita, Kan., which will represent uncharted waters in a couple ways.

One, Beilein told the Detroit Free Press after Sunday's selection show that he has never been to Wichita.

As unfamiliar as he is with the site of the game, Beilein, when the pairings came out, was equally unsure about the opponent.

"Nothing, nothing," Beilein told the Free Press when asked about what he knew about Montana.

But Beilein and the Wolverines have spent the past couple days on a scouting crash course to get to better know the Grizzlies, who are making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Montana (26-7) punched its ticket to the tournament with an 82-65 victory over Eastern Washington in the Big Sky conference title game and enters the contest ranked No. 71 in the kenpom.com college basketball ratings.

The Grizzlies are led by three players who average in double-figure scoring, those being junior guard Ahmaad Rorie (17.3 points per game), junior guard Michael Oguine (15.7) and junior forward Jamar Akoh (13.3).

"I think it's a good matchup," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. "I haven't seen them play this year. We have been scheduling high nonconference (games) for three and four years now and those are the type of teams we have been building towards competing against. Now we have that opportunity."

Competing against Michigan though will be a tall order given the Wolverines ended the season as arguably the hottest team in the country.

Michigan enters the NCAA Tournament on a nine-game winning streak and is coming off its second straight Big 10 Tournament title.

The Wolverines (28-7) feature the best defensive team they have ever had in Beilein's 11 seasons, giving up only 63.5 points per game -- ninth-best in the nation.

Michigan's usual strength under Beilein, its precise offense that spreads the floor with shooters and limits turnovers, is starting to become a strength once again.

The Wolverines recorded lopsided wins over Big 10 powers Michigan State and Purdue in the final two games of the conference tournament, but they might be affected by a longer than usual layoff.

With the Big 10 moving up its conference tournament a week early this year so it could play it at Madison Square Garden, Michigan will go 11 days in between games by the time it tips off with Montana.

"We want to play," Michigan junior forward and leading scorer Moritz Wagner told the Detroit News. "We haven't played in a week, so it's time to get rolling."

The winner will play Houston or San Diego State in Saturday's second round.

Key Players
A. Rorie
14 G
M. Abdur-Rahkman
12 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
42.4 Field Goal % 43.8
32.9 Three Point % 39.4
80.3 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by Charles Matthews 17:00
  Michael Oguine missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:02
+ 3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 17:26
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamar Akoh 17:53
  Defensive rebound by Michael Oguine 18:10
  Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman missed 3-pt. jump shot 18:12
  Defensive rebound by Charles Matthews 18:19
  Ahmaad Rorie missed jump shot 18:21
  Bad pass turnover on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 18:38
  Defensive rebound by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman 18:42
  Michael Oguine missed layup 18:44
Team Stats
Points 30 38
Field Goals 12-33 (36.4%) 16-31 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Total Rebounds 19 20
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 15 16
Team 0 2
Assists 5 8
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Oguine G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Matthews G
14 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
home team logo 3 Michigan 28-7 31738
Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Montana 26-7 78.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 3 Michigan 28-7 74.5 PPG 35.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
0
M. Oguine G 15.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.9 APG 46.1 FG%
1
C. Matthews G 12.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.6 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Oguine G 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
C. Matthews G 14 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 51.6
25.0 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 37.5
Montana
Starters
M. Oguine
A. Rorie
J. Akoh
F. Krslovic
B. Moorehead
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Oguine 19 11 2 1 0 0 1 2 4/9 1/4 2/2 0 2
A. Rorie 22 10 5 2 0 0 0 0 4/10 1/3 1/1 1 4
J. Akoh 13 2 5 1 1 0 1 2 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 2
F. Krslovic 22 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Moorehead 22 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5
On Bench
S. Pridgett
T. Falls
T. Spoja
A. Besovic
N. Bevens
L. Espe
P. Jones
K. Kramer
K. Nicholas
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Pridgett 9 3 1 0 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 1/1 0 1
T. Falls 10 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Spoja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Besovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Espe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nicholas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 30 19 5 3 0 7 9 12/33 2/8 4/4 4 15
Michigan
Starters
C. Matthews
M. Abdur-Rahkman
Z. Simpson
M. Wagner
I. Livers
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 21 14 9 1 0 0 2 0 7/9 0/1 0/0 0 9
M. Abdur-Rahkman 17 6 4 2 2 0 2 1 2/7 1/5 1/3 0 4
Z. Simpson 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Wagner 18 2 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
I. Livers 13 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
On Bench
J. Simmons
J. Poole
J. Teske
E. Brooks
D. Robinson
B. Hibbitts
A. Davis
I. Watson
N. Ozeir
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Simmons 11 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 0
J. Poole 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Teske 5 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 0
E. Brooks 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Robinson 11 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Hibbitts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ozeir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 38 18 8 3 3 5 5 16/31 3/10 3/8 2 16
NCAA BB Scores