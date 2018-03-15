SFA
TXTECH

No Text

Evans, Texas Tech surge late, top Stephen F Austin 70-60

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Keenan Evans scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and third-seeded Texas Tech surged late to top Stephen F. Austin 70-60 Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Big 12 runner-up Red Raiders (25-9) closed the game on a 13-2 run. Evans drove for a layup with 3:58 left, putting Texas Tech ahead to stay.

When Evans split through defenders with just over a minute left, he paused briefly to give a quick pose to the camera under the basket.

Evans had only four points in the first half, all on free throws while going 0 for 4 from the field. But he also ignited the highlight play of the night, chasing down an offensive rebound past midcourt and then throwing an alley-oop pass to 6-foot-5 freshman Zhaire Smith, who made a 360-degree spin in the air while completing the dunk.

Texas Tech will next play the winner of the Florida-St. Bonaventure game.

SFA (28-7), the Southland Conference tournament champion, led by eight points early in the second half was trying to take down a Big 12 opponent in an NCAA opener for the second time in three seasons. The Lumberjacks beat West Virginia in their last tournament appearance two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.

Ivan Canete had 17 points to lead SFA, while Shannon Bougues had 14, Kevon Harris 12 and TJ Hoyfield 10.

Evan's go-ahead basket began a run that included another dunk by Smith on a pass from Justin Gray, and a 3-pointer from the right corner in front of the Tech bench by Florida transfer Brandone Francis.

Smith was the only other Tech player in double figures with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks made three 3-pointers in the first 2 1/2 minutes after halftime to take a 39-31 lead - their largest. Canete, Hoyfield and Ty Charles made those 3. They had only two 3s before halftime, including Harris' buzzer-beater for a 30-27 lead. That gave them the lead back after they had led for 15 minutes.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got their first NCAA Tournament win since 2005, when advancing to the Sweet 16 with coach Bob Knight. But this is only their third appearance since, having lost first-round games in 2007 and 2016.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech advances to play Florida or St. Bonventure on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Holyfield
22 F
K. Evans
12 G
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
54.5 Field Goal % 47.9
41.8 Three Point % 31.7
76.3 Free Throw % 81.7
  Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith 17.0
  John Comeaux missed layup, blocked by Zach Smith 19.0
+ 1 Niem Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Niem Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Samuli Nieminen 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Keenan Evans 34.0
  Shannon Bogues missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 1 Keenan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Keenan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on TJ Holyfield 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Keenan Evans 47.0
Team Stats
Points 60 70
Field Goals 18-47 (38.3%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 26 31
Team 0 1
Assists 9 14
Steals 10 5
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
11
I. Canete G
17 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
12
K. Evans G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 14 SF Austin 28-7 303060
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 25-9 274370
O/U 137.0, TXTECH -11.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 137.0, TXTECH -11.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 14 SF Austin 28-7 81.1 PPG 39 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 25-9 75.2 PPG 39.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
11
I. Canete G 9.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.0 APG 43.8 FG%
12
K. Evans G 17.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.2 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
I. Canete G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
12
K. Evans G 23 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
38.3 FG% 46.3
35.7 3PT FG% 25.0
67.9 FT% 66.7
SF Austin
Starters
I. Canete
K. Harris
T. Holyfield
T. Charles
L. Gilmore III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Canete 31 17 3 0 4 0 3 3 5/8 1/3 6/6 0 3
K. Harris 37 12 8 3 4 1 3 0 4/12 1/4 3/4 0 8
T. Holyfield 25 10 4 1 0 0 1 5 4/8 1/2 1/3 3 1
T. Charles 22 3 1 3 0 0 1 5 1/5 1/1 0/2 1 0
L. Gilmore III 27 2 7 2 2 2 3 3 0/2 0/0 2/3 1 6
Starters
I. Canete
K. Harris
T. Holyfield
T. Charles
L. Gilmore III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Canete 31 17 3 0 4 0 3 3 5/8 1/3 6/6 0 3
K. Harris 37 12 8 3 4 1 3 0 4/12 1/4 3/4 0 8
T. Holyfield 25 10 4 1 0 0 1 5 4/8 1/2 1/3 3 1
T. Charles 22 3 1 3 0 0 1 5 1/5 1/1 0/2 1 0
L. Gilmore III 27 2 7 2 2 2 3 3 0/2 0/0 2/3 1 6
Bench
S. Bogues
S. Nieminen
N. Bain
A. Augustin
J. Comeaux
J. Grujic
S. Fisher
R. Cole
H. Perkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Bogues 26 14 4 0 0 0 1 1 4/11 1/4 5/8 0 4
S. Nieminen 13 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2
N. Bain 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Augustin 13 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Comeaux 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Grujic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 31 9 10 3 13 23 18/47 5/14 19/28 5 26
Texas Tech
Starters
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
J. Gray
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 35 23 6 5 1 1 3 2 6/10 1/2 10/10 1 5
Zh. Smith 37 10 8 2 1 1 1 3 4/8 1/2 1/2 1 7
J. Culver 17 6 5 1 0 0 4 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 5
J. Gray 27 4 7 1 2 1 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/2 3 4
N. Odiase 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
J. Gray
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 35 23 6 5 1 1 3 2 6/10 1/2 10/10 1 5
Zh. Smith 37 10 8 2 1 1 1 3 4/8 1/2 1/2 1 7
J. Culver 17 6 5 1 0 0 4 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 5
J. Gray 27 4 7 1 2 1 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/2 3 4
N. Odiase 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
Za. Smith
N. Stevenson
B. Francis
D. Moretti
T. Hamilton IV
J. Webster
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Za. Smith 17 9 4 0 0 3 1 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 3
N. Stevenson 22 6 4 3 1 0 1 4 2/9 0/2 2/4 1 3
B. Francis 11 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Moretti 14 5 1 1 0 0 0 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0
T. Hamilton IV 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 1
J. Webster 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 203 70 40 14 5 6 13 21 25/54 4/16 16/24 9 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores