GAST
CINCY

Cincinnati gets needed rest before facing Georgia State

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 14, 2018

With the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles tucked neatly into their pockets, the Cincinnati Bearcats set out to tackle their next mission: the program's first Final Four since 1992.

Cincinnati's No. 2 seed in the South Region marks the school's highest seed since drawing a No. 1 in 2002. The Bearcats haven't been a No. 2 since 2000 and haven't been higher than No. 5 since the 2014 season.

Their march to San Antonio begins Friday with a first-round matchup with No. 15 seed Georgia State at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Head coach Mick Cronin was thrilled with the scheduling, saying his team needed some time to rest after a challenging run in the conference tournament, including a 56-55 nail-biting victory over Houston in the title game.

"That's big," Cronin said. "I hope that helps us."

Head coach Ron Hunter's team earned the Sun Belt Conference's automatic bid with a 74-61 victory over Texas-Arlington in the tournament final over the weekend.

Hunter, who famously coached from a stool and moved around on a scooter after tearing his Achilles when his son hit a buzzer-beater to beat Baylor in the 2015 tournament, said despite the seed discrepancy, his team would be prepared for Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati stays at Hyatt and we stay at Comfort Inn," Hunter said. "Cincinnati eats at Ruth's Chris (steakhouse). ... We got to eat at Wendy's ... but by 2 pm on Friday. we'll be ready."

Sophomore D'Marcus Simonds earned the league's player of the year honors after averaging 20.9 points per game.

"He's going to be the next first-round pick at Georgia State," Hunter said. "How many mid-majors can have two first-round draft picks in three years? The last time I had a guy who was drafted in the first round who was the (Sun Belt) player of the year, I think we beat a team called Baylor."

"We have the exact same situation with D'Marcus right now, so we'll see what happens. I have all the respect in the world for Cincinnati, but I have a great deal of respect for the Georgia State Panthers."

The Panthers have made the tournament four times in its history and twice in the last four seasons.

The Bearcats are expecting a somewhat-friendly crowd in Nashville, about a four-hour drive from the UC campus; of course, with crosstown rival Xavier also playing its first-round games in Nashville, the Panthers may have some additional fans for the day.

"Last time we were there (in 2012), we won two and went to the Sweet 16," Cronin said. "We're excited.

"It's a great city. When I was at Murray State, that was our airport. ... I cut down the nets twice in Nashville as the head coach of the Racers. And like I said earlier, we won two there to go to the Sweet 16. So, Nashville's been pretty good to me."

The winner of Friday's contest gets either No. 7 Nevada or No. 10 Texas Sunday in the second-round.

Key Players
D. Simonds
15 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
43.8 Field Goal % 43.1
31.1 Three Point % 37.2
77.0 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 2 Isaiah Williams made jump shot 12:34
+ 2 Gary Clark made dunk 12:54
  Bad pass turnover on D'Marcus Simonds, stolen by Gary Clark 12:57
  Personal foul on Jacob Evans III 12:58
  Lost ball turnover on Jacob Evans III, stolen by Malik Benlevi 13:06
+ 3 Isaiah Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Marcus Simonds 13:37
  Defensive rebound by D'Marcus Simonds 13:48
  Cane Broome missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:50
+ 3 Isaiah Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 14:13
+ 3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cane Broome 14:40
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 15:01
Team Stats
Points 40 44
Field Goals 15-37 (40.5%) 17-43 (39.5%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 18 31
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 11 17
Team 3 1
Assists 2 8
Steals 6 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Simonds G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Georgia State 24-10 301040
home team logo 2 Cincinnati 30-4 35944
O/U 130.0, CINCY -14.0
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
O/U 130.0, CINCY -14.0
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Georgia State 24-10 75.3 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 2 Cincinnati 30-4 74.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
15
D. Simonds G 21.1 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.5 APG 46.0 FG%
34
J. Cumberland G 10.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.9 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Simonds G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34
J. Cumberland G 23 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
40.5 FG% 39.5
35.0 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 66.7
Georgia State
Starters
D. Simonds
I. Williams
M. Benlevi
J. Thomas
J. Session
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Simonds 26 18 3 1 1 0 2 2 7/14 3/6 1/1 0 3
I. Williams 16 10 1 0 0 0 2 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
M. Benlevi 26 5 3 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/5 2/2 1 2
J. Thomas 24 4 3 1 1 2 0 0 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Session 22 0 3 0 2 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
On Court
D. Simonds
I. Williams
M. Benlevi
J. Thomas
J. Session
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Simonds 26 18 3 1 1 0 2 2 7/14 3/6 1/1 0 3
I. Williams 16 10 1 0 0 0 2 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
M. Benlevi 26 5 3 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/5 2/2 1 2
J. Thomas 24 4 3 1 1 2 0 0 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Session 22 0 3 0 2 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
On Bench
J. Tyson
C. Clerkley
N. Felton
D. Alibegovic
M. Chism
J. Linder
K. Williams
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tyson 6 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Clerkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alibegovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chism - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Linder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 40 15 2 6 4 5 8 15/37 7/20 3/3 4 11
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
K. Washington
G. Clark
J. Evans III
C. Broome
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 27 23 7 2 2 0 1 0 8/13 4/8 3/4 5 2
K. Washington 16 7 4 1 0 2 0 1 3/12 1/4 0/0 2 2
G. Clark 27 6 8 1 1 1 0 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 5
J. Evans III 15 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
C. Broome 17 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Cumberland
K. Washington
G. Clark
J. Evans III
C. Broome
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 27 23 7 2 2 0 1 0 8/13 4/8 3/4 5 2
K. Washington 16 7 4 1 0 2 0 1 3/12 1/4 0/0 2 2
G. Clark 27 6 8 1 1 1 0 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 5
J. Evans III 15 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
C. Broome 17 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
On Bench
T. Scott
N. Brooks
T. Moore
K. Williams
J. Bart
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
E. Nsoseme
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Brooks 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Moore 10 0 3 1 0 0 1 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 3
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nsoseme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 44 30 8 4 3 6 7 17/43 6/21 4/6 13 17
NCAA BB Scores