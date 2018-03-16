No Text
MURYST
WVU
No Text
Key Players
T. Morant
12 G
J. Carter
2 G
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|34.3
|Three Point %
|38.6
|86.3
|Free Throw %
|85.4
|+ 3
|Daxter Miles Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 2
|Devin Gilmore made layup, assist by Brion Whitley
|34.0
|+ 1
|Esa Ahmad made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Esa Ahmad made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Jonathan Stark
|43.0
|+ 3
|Terrell Miller Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Stark
|47.0
|+ 2
|Sagaba Konate made dunk
|58.0
|Offensive rebound by Sagaba Konate
|1:01
|Jevon Carter missed driving layup
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter
|1:32
|Jonathan Stark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|85
|Field Goals
|21-51 (41.2%)
|32-62 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|21
|19
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|23
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
27 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|12 Murray State 26-6
|78.9 PPG
|40 RPG
|14.8 APG
|5 West Virginia 25-10
|79.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Miller Jr. F
|14.7 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|49.4 FG%
|
2
|J. Carter G
|17.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|6.6 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Miller Jr. F
|27 PTS
|17 REB
|1 AST
|J. Carter G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|8 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Miller Jr.
|37
|27
|17
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8/11
|5/8
|6/7
|4
|13
|T. Morant
|36
|14
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|5/10
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|1
|J. Stark
|39
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/12
|1/10
|6/6
|0
|0
|L. Buchanan
|31
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Sanchious
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Miller Jr.
|37
|27
|17
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8/11
|5/8
|6/7
|4
|13
|T. Morant
|36
|14
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|5/10
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|1
|J. Stark
|39
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/12
|1/10
|6/6
|0
|0
|L. Buchanan
|31
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Sanchious
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hawkins
|12
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Dupree
|15
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|1
|D. Gilmore
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Hopewell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Smith
|15
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|B. Whitley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|202
|68
|34
|12
|5
|6
|16
|23
|21/51
|7/23
|19/23
|13
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|39
|21
|5
|8
|6
|0
|2
|2
|9/17
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|5
|S. Konate
|24
|14
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|4/4
|6
|1
|E. Ahmad
|24
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|3/6
|2
|4
|D. Miles Jr.
|29
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|W. Harris
|26
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter
|39
|21
|5
|8
|6
|0
|2
|2
|9/17
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|5
|S. Konate
|24
|14
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|4/4
|6
|1
|E. Ahmad
|24
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|3/6
|2
|4
|D. Miles Jr.
|29
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|W. Harris
|26
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|22
|16
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|3
|L. Routt
|16
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|J. Bolden
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. West
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Harler
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|30
|18
|9
|4
|7
|23
|32/62
|4/11
|17/24
|11
|19
-
9KSTATE
8CREIGH20
14
1st 6:37 TNT
-
14BUCK
3MICHST4
10
1st 15:47 CBS
-
10PROV
7TEXAM69
73
Final
-
15CSFULL
2PURDUE48
74
Final
-
13MRSHL
4WICHST81
75
Final
-
15GAST
2CINCY53
68
Final
-
15LPSCMB
2UNC66
84
Final
-
10BUTLER
7ARK79
62
Final
-
12MURYST
5WVU68
85
Final
-
10TEXAS
7NEVADA83
87
Final/OT
-
13CHARLS
4AUBURN0
0148.0 O/U
-9.0
7:30pm TRU
-
16TEXSO
1XAVIER0
0162.5 O/U
-19.0
7:45pm TBS
-
16UMBC
1UVA0
0120.0 O/U
-20.5
9:20pm TNT
-
11CUSE
6TCU0
0136.0 O/U
-5.0
9:40pm CBS
-
9FSU
8MIZZOU0
0146.5 O/U
+1.0
9:50pm TBS
-
12NMEXST
5CLEM0
0133.0 O/U
-3.5
9:57pm TRU