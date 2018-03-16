MURYST
WVU

No Text

No Text
Key Players
T. Morant
12 G
J. Carter
2 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
42.5 Field Goal % 42.1
34.3 Three Point % 38.6
86.3 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 3 Daxter Miles Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Devin Gilmore made layup, assist by Brion Whitley 34.0
+ 1 Esa Ahmad made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Esa Ahmad made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Stark 43.0
+ 3 Terrell Miller Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Stark 47.0
+ 2 Sagaba Konate made dunk 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Sagaba Konate 1:01
  Jevon Carter missed driving layup 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 1:32
  Jonathan Stark missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
Team Stats
Points 68 85
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 21 19
Team 3 4
Assists 12 18
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
T. Miller Jr. F
27 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Carter G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Murray State 26-6 293968
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 384785
O/U 145.5, WVU -10.0
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
O/U 145.5, WVU -10.0
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Murray State 26-6 78.9 PPG 40 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 79.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
0
T. Miller Jr. F 14.7 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.6 APG 49.4 FG%
2
J. Carter G 17.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.6 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Miller Jr. F 27 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
2
J. Carter G 21 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
41.2 FG% 51.6
30.4 3PT FG% 36.4
82.6 FT% 70.8
Murray State
Starters
T. Miller Jr.
T. Morant
J. Stark
L. Buchanan
B. Sanchious
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Miller Jr. 37 27 17 1 2 1 5 4 8/11 5/8 6/7 4 13
T. Morant 36 14 3 2 1 3 3 4 5/10 0/2 4/5 2 1
J. Stark 39 9 0 4 1 0 2 3 1/12 1/10 6/6 0 0
L. Buchanan 31 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Sanchious 13 0 1 1 1 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
T. Miller Jr.
T. Morant
J. Stark
L. Buchanan
B. Sanchious
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Miller Jr. 37 27 17 1 2 1 5 4 8/11 5/8 6/7 4 13
T. Morant 36 14 3 2 1 3 3 4 5/10 0/2 4/5 2 1
J. Stark 39 9 0 4 1 0 2 3 1/12 1/10 6/6 0 0
L. Buchanan 31 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Sanchious 13 0 1 1 1 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
B. Hawkins
J. Dupree
D. Gilmore
J. Taylor
Z. Hopewell
A. Smith
B. Whitley
T. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Hawkins 12 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/2 1/1 0 1
J. Dupree 15 2 4 0 0 2 2 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 3 1
D. Gilmore 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Hopewell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Smith 15 0 7 0 0 0 1 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4
B. Whitley 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 68 34 12 5 6 16 23 21/51 7/23 19/23 13 21
West Virginia
Starters
J. Carter
S. Konate
E. Ahmad
D. Miles Jr.
W. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carter 39 21 5 8 6 0 2 2 9/17 0/1 3/5 0 5
S. Konate 24 14 7 1 0 3 1 4 5/7 0/0 4/4 6 1
E. Ahmad 24 12 6 2 0 1 2 1 4/9 1/3 3/6 2 4
D. Miles Jr. 29 9 3 3 2 0 0 3 4/9 1/2 0/0 1 2
W. Harris 26 6 1 1 0 0 0 4 2/5 2/3 0/1 0 1
Starters
J. Carter
S. Konate
E. Ahmad
D. Miles Jr.
W. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carter 39 21 5 8 6 0 2 2 9/17 0/1 3/5 0 5
S. Konate 24 14 7 1 0 3 1 4 5/7 0/0 4/4 6 1
E. Ahmad 24 12 6 2 0 1 2 1 4/9 1/3 3/6 2 4
D. Miles Jr. 29 9 3 3 2 0 0 3 4/9 1/2 0/0 1 2
W. Harris 26 6 1 1 0 0 0 4 2/5 2/3 0/1 0 1
Bench
T. Allen
L. Routt
J. Bolden
L. West
C. Harler
M. Bender
D. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Allen 22 16 4 1 1 0 1 3 5/8 0/0 6/7 1 3
L. Routt 16 7 4 1 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 1/1 1 3
J. Bolden 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. West 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Harler 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 30 18 9 4 7 23 32/62 4/11 17/24 11 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores