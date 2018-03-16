TEXAS
Seventh-seeded Nevada rallies, tops Texas 87-83 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 18 points and made two huge 3-pointers in overtime Friday as Nevada rallied to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2007.

Nevada (28-7) erased a 14-point, second-half deficit and tied it at 68 when Jordan Caroline hit one of two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in regulation. The Wolf Pack came back again after trailing by five early in an overtime session that featured 34 combined points.

The Wolf Pack, seeded seventh in the South Region, advanced to a Sunday matchup with No. 2 seed Cincinnati (31-4). The Bearcats beat Georgia State 68-53.

Martin's 3-pointer with 2:26 left in overtime gave Nevada its first lead since opening the game on a 5-0 run. Texas' Matt Coleman took a jumper that went around and out, and Martin hit another 3 that extended Nevada's lead to 81-77 with 1:36 left.

After Coleman cut Nevada's margin to 81-79, Martin passed to twin brother Cody for a layup that made it 83-79 with 53 seconds remaining. Tenth-seeded Texas later got within two on a 3-pointer by Kerwin Roach II with 15.5 seconds left, but that's as close as the Longhorns got.

Caleb Martin also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Cody Martin had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nevada's Kendall Stephens had a team-high 22 points.

Roach had a career-high 26 points for Texas (19-15) and shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Coleman had a career-best 25 points.

After trailing 40-26 early in the second half, Nevada tied it on Caroline's foul shot. That came after the fifth foul on Texas' Mohamed Bamba, who finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Texas' Dylan Osetkowski then threw an inbounds pass half the length of the court to Jericho Sims, who knocked the ball out of bounds. That turnover gave Nevada the ball about 20 feet from Texas' basket with 1.6 seconds left.

Caleb Martin missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. But he was right on the mark with the game on the line in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns wasted huge performances from Coleman and Roach, who actually had a four-point play early in overtime. Texas' defense wasn't the same in overtime after Bamba fouled out late in regulation.

Nevada: The Martin twins, who transferred to Nevada from North Carolina State, came up huge down the stretch. They combined for just nine first-half points but teamed up for 24 points in the second half and overtime. Nevada was 3 of 3 from 3-point range in overtime after going just 8 of 26 in regulation.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns wait to hear whether Bamba, a potential lottery pick, will enter the NBA draft now that his freshman season's over.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack face Cincinnati on Sunday.

---

Key Players
M. Coleman
2 G
Co. Martin
11 F
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.1 Field Goal % 51.9
28.6 Three Point % 29.2
78.7 Free Throw % 68.3
  Defensive rebound by Hallice Cooke 7.0
  Kerwin Roach II missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Kendall Stephens made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Kendall Stephens made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Young 14.0
+ 3 Kerwin Roach II made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims 22.0
  Jordan Caroline missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jordan Caroline made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Osetkowski 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline 21.0
Team Stats
Points 83 87
Field Goals 31-67 (46.3%) 32-63 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 29 26
Team 4 4
Assists 12 18
Steals 4 2
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
12
K. Roach II G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
21
K. Stephens G
22 PTS, 1 REB
12OTT
away team logo 10 Texas 19-15 35331583
home team logo 7 Nevada 28-7 26421987
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
away team logo 10 Texas 19-15 71.7 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo 7 Nevada 28-7 83.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
12
K. Roach II G 11.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.5 FG%
21
K. Stephens G 13.2 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.6 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
K. Roach II G 26 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
21
K. Stephens G 22 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 50.8
45.8 3PT FG% 37.9
55.6 FT% 60.0
Texas
Starters
K. Roach II
M. Coleman
M. Bamba
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 45 26 5 2 1 0 1 2 9/19 6/10 2/3 2 3
M. Coleman 44 25 2 4 0 0 2 3 9/15 4/5 3/4 0 2
M. Bamba 31 13 14 1 1 3 0 5 6/11 0/1 1/1 4 10
D. Osetkowski 43 7 11 4 2 1 4 1 2/9 0/1 3/8 2 9
J. Febres 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Young
J. Sims
R. McClurg
I. Hobbs
J. Schwartz
E. Davis Jr.
J. Banks III
R. Hamm Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Young 40 8 2 0 0 0 1 2 3/9 1/6 1/2 0 2
J. Sims 16 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
R. McClurg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schwartz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Banks III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 83 38 12 4 4 8 16 31/67 11/24 10/18 9 29
Nevada
Starters
K. Stephens
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
J. Caroline
H. Cooke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stephens 41 22 1 0 0 1 0 3 7/13 5/11 3/3 0 1
Ca. Martin 44 18 10 5 1 0 1 3 6/16 4/12 2/2 1 9
Co. Martin 43 15 4 6 0 4 4 5 6/9 0/1 3/4 0 4
J. Caroline 43 14 8 5 0 0 1 4 5/12 1/3 3/8 3 5
H. Cooke 17 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Hall
E. Foster
D. Cunningham
C. Tooley
J. Jones
E. Cooks
J. Brent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hall 38 15 6 0 1 1 1 2 7/10 0/0 1/3 1 5
E. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tooley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 87 31 18 2 6 7 17 32/63 11/29 12/20 5 26
NCAA BB Scores