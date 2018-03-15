TEXSO
XAVIER

Xavier starts NCAA journey vs. Texas Southern

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 15, 2018

After resting for a few days, Xavier gathered Wednesday night to watch the First Four and after witnessing Texas Southern advance to the Round of 64, the Musketeers are ready to get back to work.

Xavier landed its first No. 1 seed and opens what it hopes is a long NCAA Tournament run Friday against Texas Southern in the first round of the West Region at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Coach Chris Mack grew up in Cincinnati, attended and played at Xavier for two seasons and after two stints as an assistant coach, took over the top job in 2009 when Sean Miller took over in Arizona.

He knows, almost better than anyone, how special it is to land that No. 1 seed.

"Xavier was barely on the map when I was in high school," Mack said after the team learned officially what had been speculated for months as the Musketeers held off Villanova for the Big East championship.

But he also knows that seeds mean little once the ball goes up and the tournament begins.

"I told them, this was well-earned. We played a very, very tough schedule all the way through and we were, by and large, pretty successful with that schedule," Mack said. "Having said that, it's not going to mean much when we play on Friday. We'll have to be ready to go, but I think it's a testament to (the team), our talent level, our togetherness, so I'm proud of those guys."

Xavier's opponent, Texas Southern, took a strange road to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

The Tigers (16-19) began the season 0-13 but went on a tear after that and extended their winning streak to eight games Wednesday with a 64-46 victory over North Carolina Central, marking the program's first NCAA Tournament game victory.

"First of all, we're just happy to be here in this situation," coach Mike Davis said. "We worked hard this year to get here.The guys played well tonight. We started off the season 0-13 and everybody was concerned about the record, but we knew that the record wouldn't be who we are as a basketball team. I didn't design our schedule to make us feel good; I designed the schedule to get us better, and we got better."

Their season-opening losing streak came against some of the nation's top teams, including Gonzaga and Kansas as well as Ohio State, Syracuse and Oregon, and all of those games were played on the road.

"You can't train your brain to stay focused unless you go through some tough times," Davis said. "That's why I designed my schedule the way I designed it, for us to get better and for us to be tough as a team. So, if you notice, nobody on this team celebrated. Nobody jumped up and down, high-fiving. We did the same thing in our conference tournament."

Should Texas Southern become the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed, it would advance to play Missouri or Florida State in Sunday's second round.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Jefferson
3 G
T. Bluiett
5 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.0 Field Goal % 44.1
39.4 Three Point % 41.8
82.3 Free Throw % 85.0
+ 2 Lamont Walker made layup, assist by Demontrae Jefferson 1:55
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:05
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 1st of 2 free throws 2:05
  Personal foul on Robert Lewis 2:05
+ 2 Lamont Walker made jump shot 2:22
+ 1 J.P. Macura made free throw 2:34
  Shooting foul on Lamont Walker 2:34
+ 2 J.P. Macura made jump shot 2:34
+ 3 Derrick Bruce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Demontrae Jefferson 2:49
+ 2 Kerem Kanter made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin 2:55
+ 1 Derrick Bruce made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:24
Team Stats
Points 81 99
Field Goals 26-61 (42.6%) 34-62 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 42
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 17 26
Team 5 8
Assists 12 19
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
3
D. Jefferson G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
55
J. Macura G
29 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Texas Southern 16-19 374481
home team logo 1 Xavier 28-5 495099
O/U 160.5, XAVIER -19.5
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
O/U 160.5, XAVIER -19.5
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Texas Southern 16-19 77.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 1 Xavier 28-5 84.3 PPG 41.2 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
3
D. Jefferson G 23.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.5 APG 42.5 FG%
55
J. Macura G 12.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.0 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Jefferson G 20 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
55
J. Macura G 29 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 54.8
34.8 3PT FG% 45.8
84.0 FT% 66.7
Texas Southern
Starters
D. Jefferson
D. Bruce
R. Lewis
L. Walker
M. Salmon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jefferson 38 20 2 7 4 0 4 3 7/22 2/6 4/4 0 2
D. Bruce 38 18 2 1 0 0 1 3 6/14 3/9 3/4 0 2
R. Lewis 32 14 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 3/6 3/4 1 4
L. Walker 13 4 1 1 3 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Salmon 12 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 3
On Court
D. Jefferson
D. Bruce
R. Lewis
L. Walker
M. Salmon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jefferson 38 20 2 7 4 0 4 3 7/22 2/6 4/4 0 2
D. Bruce 38 18 2 1 0 0 1 3 6/14 3/9 3/4 0 2
R. Lewis 32 14 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 3/6 3/4 1 4
L. Walker 13 4 1 1 3 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Salmon 12 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 3
On Bench
B. Carey
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
K. Scott
A. Campbell
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 81 22 12 9 3 10 21 26/61 8/23 21/25 5 17
Xavier
Starters
J. Macura
K. Kanter
T. Jones
Q. Goodin
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Macura 33 29 6 1 5 1 2 3 11/16 5/6 2/3 1 5
K. Kanter 18 22 4 0 0 0 0 1 10/14 1/2 1/2 0 4
T. Jones 17 7 4 3 0 2 0 1 2/3 0/0 3/3 3 1
Q. Goodin 27 6 2 7 0 1 3 4 2/5 1/2 1/4 0 2
On Court
J. Macura
K. Kanter
T. Jones
Q. Goodin
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Macura 33 29 6 1 5 1 2 3 11/16 5/6 2/3 1 5
K. Kanter 18 22 4 0 0 0 0 1 10/14 1/2 1/2 0 4
T. Jones 17 7 4 3 0 2 0 1 2/3 0/0 3/3 3 1
Q. Goodin 27 6 2 7 0 1 3 4 2/5 1/2 1/4 0 2
On Bench
P. Scruggs
K. Gates
S. O'Mara
L. Schrand
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 19 4 3 3 0 1 2 3 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 3
K. Gates 12 2 2 1 0 0 0 5 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 1
S. O'Mara 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 137 99 34 19 5 8 12 21 34/62 11/24 20/30 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores