Texas Tech, Florida match up in second round

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

Might as well forget about the seeds when Texas Tech faces Florida in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

There's not much to separate the third-seeded Red Raiders and the sixth-seeded Gators. Both finished the regular season in the top 25 and clawed their way near the top of their highly-rated conferences.

Texas Tech tied for second in the Big 12 and Florida finished third in the SEC.

Both Texas Tech and Florida are led by senior point guards, albeit with different styles.

Keenan Evans leads the Red Raiders in scoring at 17.7 points per game and has shown the ability to put the team on his back down the stretch in close games.

Chris Chiozza averages 11.1 points for the Gators, but he prefers to set up his teammates as he ranks in the nation's top 20 with 6.2 assists per game.

The Gators (21-12) have a significant advantage in NCAA Tournament experience as they reached the Elite Eight last season and they're just four years removed from playing in the championship game.

But the Gators will be challenging the Red Raiders (25-9) in Texas. On Thursday, Texas Tech fans showed up in droves to help their team rally to defeat Stephen F. Austin. It's a good bet those red-and-black-clad fans will be back in the arena on Saturday.

"Yeah, we know it's going to be hostile, a lot like we've played in neutral site games, a lot of those have been like road games to us, especially early in the season when we played Gonzaga in Portland," Chiozza said. "We're just going to come out and focus on our game plan, focus on us, and whatever the coaches tell us, they're going to have us prepared as well as we can be."

Florida opened the tournament in a good groove and rolled past St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

Gators guard KeVaughn Allen hit a 3-pointer and Chiozza had a fast-break assist and two layups as Florida opened the second half on a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 14 points. The Gators didn't let the Bonnies come within double digits for the final 18 minutes of action.

Conversely, Texas Tech had a 40-minute battle with No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks led by as many as eight points early in the second half and stayed in front or tied until Texas Tech finished the game on a 13-2 run in the final four minutes.

Evans scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, taking the lead as the Red Raiders came on strong at the end.

"That's something we've been working on for two years," second-year Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "'Finish' was our motto. Last year when our season ended sooner than any of us would have wanted, we regrouped, and we just decided that the thing has got to be finished because we were so close last year."

The X-factor for Texas Tech could be freshman Zhaire Smith and his ability to excite Red Raiders fans in Dallas. Smith lit up social media and highlight shows by completing a 360 dunk on an ally-oop pass from Evans in the win over the Lumberjacks.

Key Players
C. Chiozza
11 G
K. Evans
12 G
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
41.7 Field Goal % 47.9
34.5 Three Point % 32.4
80.4 Free Throw % 81.4
  Personal foul on Keenan Evans 15:39
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Hudson 16:00
  Justin Gray missed jump shot 16:02
  Personal foul on Jalen Hudson 16:11
+ 1 Jalen Hudson made free throw 16:23
  Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver 16:23
+ 2 Jalen Hudson made layup 16:23
  Turnover on Zach Smith 16:34
  Offensive foul on Zach Smith 16:34
+ 2 Keith Stone made tip-in 16:39
  Offensive rebound by Keith Stone 16:41
Team Stats
Points 43 40
Field Goals 18-37 (48.6%) 16-38 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 21
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 16 13
Team 1 5
Assists 9 10
Steals 1 1
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 6 4
Fouls 11 5
Technicals 0 0
J. Hudson G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
K. Evans G
11 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 6 Florida 21-12 331043
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 25-9 32840
O/U 133.5, TXTECH -1.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Florida 21-12 76.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 3 Texas Tech 25-9 75.1 PPG 39.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
3
J. Hudson G 15.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.0 APG 45.4 FG%
12
K. Evans G 17.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.2 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Hudson G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
12
K. Evans G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
48.6 FG% 42.1
41.7 3PT FG% 55.6
66.7 FT% 50.0
Florida
Starters
J. Hudson
E. Koulechov
C. Chiozza
K. Stone
K. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 19 16 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/11 2/3 2/3 1 3
E. Koulechov 20 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 3
C. Chiozza 20 7 1 3 1 1 1 2 3/10 1/3 0/0 1 0
K. Stone 15 4 4 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
K. Allen 21 2 3 2 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
On Court
J. Hudson
E. Koulechov
C. Chiozza
K. Stone
K. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 19 16 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/11 2/3 2/3 1 3
E. Koulechov 20 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 3
C. Chiozza 20 7 1 3 1 1 1 2 3/10 1/3 0/0 1 0
K. Stone 15 4 4 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
K. Allen 21 2 3 2 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
On Bench
M. Okauru
D. Bassett
G. Gak
D. Ballard
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
A. Fava
M. Krause
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Okauru 7 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Bassett 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gak 5 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Ballard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 43 22 9 1 5 6 11 18/37 5/12 2/3 6 16
Texas Tech
Starters
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
N. Stevenson
J. Gray
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 19 11 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/8 2/3 1/2 0 2
Zh. Smith 21 10 5 5 0 0 0 0 4/7 2/2 0/0 1 4
J. Culver 21 9 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 3
N. Stevenson 15 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Gray 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Court
K. Evans
Zh. Smith
J. Culver
N. Stevenson
J. Gray
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 19 11 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/8 2/3 1/2 0 2
Zh. Smith 21 10 5 5 0 0 0 0 4/7 2/2 0/0 1 4
J. Culver 21 9 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 3
N. Stevenson 15 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Gray 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Bench
T. Hamilton IV
Za. Smith
B. Francis
D. Moretti
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Webster
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hamilton IV 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Za. Smith 14 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
B. Francis 6 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Moretti 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 40 16 10 1 1 4 5 16/38 5/9 3/6 3 13
