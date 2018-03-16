SETON
KANSAS

Top-seeded Kansas faces tough Seton Hall squad

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. -- For top-seeded Kansas, production at the point made up for the loss of a post in the paint in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

That tradeoff might be difficult to pull off Saturday, however, when the Jayhawks (28-7) face brawny Seton Hall (22-11) at Intrust Bank Arena.

Senior point guard Devonte' Graham was sensational in a first-round win over Penn, posting 29 points, six rebounds and six assists to wake up the slow-starting Jayhawks. The performance prompted Bill Self to stack up his point guard with past Kansas greats.

"I don't know if I've consistently seen anybody play better for us than what he has," said the Jayhawks' 15th-year coach. "We've seen this many, many times with him, and I don't know if anybody could ever predict the guy would go from an unknown to a first-team All-American, but he is one terrific guard."

The value provided by Graham, who initially signed with Appalachian State, is reflected in 16 complete games of 40 minutes.

While Graham is exceptional involving teammates, averaging 7.4 assists, he took on the scoring load against Penn after Kansas trailed by 10 in the first half. The output was partly necessitated by the absence of 7-foot sophomore center Udoka Azubuike, who played just three minutes in the first-round win. He continues to nurse a sprained MCL, which kept Azubuike from participating in the Jayhawks' Big 12 Tournament championship.

"I'm just going to keep playing the same way I've been playing all year, stay in attack mode," Graham said. "We know it's do-or-die for everybody. Nobody wants their season to end, so we're all going to play with reckless abandon and a lot of emotions."

Azubuike worked out for most of Kansas' closed practice on Friday, said Self, and is expected to contribute more against Seton Hall and the physical presence it imposes.

"Unless there's some form of setback, we certainly anticipate him being available in a way that you can actually play him to try to win the game," Self said. "It may not be 25 or 30 (minutes), but we should get some competitive minutes out of him."

Seton Hall, which tied for third in the Big East and is seeded eighth, scored on its first eight possessions and led throughout its 94-83 first-round win over North Carolina State.

Senior guard Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points to lead the Pirates and also averages 4.5 assists. Senior wing Desi Rodriguez, who averages a team-high 17.9 points, netted 20 in the first round.

The toughness the Pirates possess could key an upset bid, especially underneath where senior center Angel Delgado averages 13.3 points and 11.5 rebounds. Senior forward Ismael Sanogo averages 5.3 boards and has swatted a team-high 29 blocks.

"(Rebounding) is something you've got to balance with Kansas," said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, "because they're so good in transition. The best transition defense is the offensive rebound, because if you get second-chance points it stops teams from leaking out."

Key Players
A. Delgado
31 C
D. Graham
4 G
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.1 Field Goal % 39.9
0.0 Three Point % 40.6
60.7 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 3 Malik Newman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett 22.0
  Khadeen Carrington missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Khadeen Carrington missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 22.0
  Double dribble turnover on Devonte' Graham 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Kansas 48.0
  Malik Newman missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Malik Newman 50.0
  Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk missed driving layup, blocked by Ismael Sanogo 52.0
+ 2 Eron Gordon made floating jump shot 1:02
Team Stats
Points 26 31
Field Goals 10-31 (32.3%) 13-31 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 22
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 13 11
Team 2 7
Assists 3 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
31
A. Delgado C
12 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
14
M. Newman G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 22-11 26-26
home team logo 1 Kansas 28-7 31-31
Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 22-11 79.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 1 Kansas 28-7 81.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
31
A. Delgado C 13.3 PPG 11.5 RPG 2.7 APG 50.1 FG%
14
M. Newman G 13.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.1 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
31
A. Delgado C 12 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
14
M. Newman G 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
32.3 FG% 41.9
20.0 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 28.6
Seton Hall
Starters
A. Delgado
D. Rodriguez
K. Carrington
I. Sanogo
M. Cale
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Delgado 18 12 12 1 0 1 1 1 5/10 0/0 2/2 4 8
D. Rodriguez 17 5 3 0 1 0 1 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 3
K. Carrington 11 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 0/2 0/2 2/4 0 0
I. Sanogo 12 0 2 1 1 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Cale 7 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Total 84 26 19 3 2 3 8 10 10/31 2/10 4/6 6 13
NCAA BB Scores