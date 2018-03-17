MRSHL
WVU

Marshall, West Virginia battle for state supremacy

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 17, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- After sparking Marshall's first NCAA Tournament victory, Jon Elmore enjoyed the well-wishing tweets from some better-known point guards, players such as Chris Paul and D'Angelo Russell.

Now the upset darlings aim to make more history against a familiar team that owns volumes of it.

"It's awesome for the university, but we're not satisfied," Elmore said on the eve of the Herd's second-round game against the state's flagship program, West Virginia (25-10). "Us being from West Virginia allows us to play with more of a chip on our shoulder and play with that extra edge."

Elmore's 27 points led an 81-75 upset of Wichita State, and the 13th-seeded Herd (25-10) will be double-digit underdogs again Sunday night at Viejas Arena. That venue sits 2,300 miles west of the Charleston Civic Center, where Marshall and WVU met every season from 1993 until 2016.

"You talk to everybody back home, half of the state's population is probably flying out here right now for the game," Elmore said.

Mixing deep shooting range with crafty spins around the basket, Elmore enters as the nation's ninth-leading scorer (22.9 per game). He's sure to face constant harassment from Jevon Carter, the reigning NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

"He can score many different ways," said Carter, whose tight defense limited Murray State's Jonathan Stark to 1-of-12 shooting in the opener. "We're going to key in on him, team defense, just like we did against Murray State."

Whereas "Press Virginia" frequently aims to speed up opponents into reckless turnovers, Marshall already embraces a freeway-style attack, playing at the seventh-fastest pace in the country, according to KenPom.

Coach Dan D'Antoni, taking cues from the rapid-fire offense his brother Mike utilized in the NBA, encourages players to shoot loose and quickly. With C.J. Burks, Ajdin Penava and Elmore combing for more than 58 points per game, the Herd ranks 10th in scoring and sixth in 3-point attempts.

"They do a terrific job with spacing," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "I think Danny probably does as good of a job of spacing as anybody we have in coaching."

D'Antoni said he favors his free-flowing system precisely for matchups like this against physically superior talent. He joked about scouting West Virginia with his eyes closed after noticing how big they were.

Could crisp passing and a spread floor could mitigate the talent gap and propel Marshall into the Sweet 16?

"We're not as athletic and big, but they're not as fast as that ball," he said. "So we can get the ball moving it will give our 3-point shooters angles to get 'em off. Now you get two, we get three, you get two, we get 3, you get 2, we get 3, we win!"

West Virginia leads the series 33-11, winning nine of the last 10.

As fans talk smack and the buzz swells back in the Mountain State, Carter shrugged off the local storyline. He said there's no better motivation than leading West Virgina to its third Sweet 16 in four seasons.

"Don't matter," he insisted. "This is March. We're here to win a national championship. It just happens that we just matched up against Marshall. Don't matter who it is. We're going to come to play."

Key Players
J. Elmore
33 G
J. Carter
2 G
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
36.6 Field Goal % 42.3
36.9 Three Point % 38.7
80.4 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 2 Jevon Carter made driving layup 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Esa Ahmad 7.0
  Ajdin Penava missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Ajdin Penava made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on James Bolden 7.0
+ 1 Lamont West made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Lamont West made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Jon Elmore 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Lamont West 15.0
  James Bolden missed jump shot 17.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jarrod West 40.0
Team Stats
Points 25 42
Field Goals 8-26 (30.8%) 15-38 (39.5%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 13 29
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 9 16
Team 2 4
Assists 8 6
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
11
A. Penava F
8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
2
J. Carter G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Marshall 25-10 25-25
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 42-42
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Marshall 25-10 84.2 PPG 39.2 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo 5 West Virginia 25-10 79.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
11
A. Penava F 15.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.8 APG 55.6 FG%
2
J. Carter G 17.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.7 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Penava F 8 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
2
J. Carter G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
30.8 FG% 39.5
40.0 3PT FG% 38.5
83.3 FT% 87.5
Marshall
Starters
A. Penava
C. Burks
D. George
J. Elmore
J. West
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Penava 18 8 3 2 0 1 2 2 3/5 1/1 1/2 2 1
C. Burks 17 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/1 4/4 0 2
D. George 7 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Elmore 20 3 2 0 2 0 6 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. West 18 0 1 4 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
On Bench
R. Watson
O. Elmore
M. Mijovic
C. Thieneman
P. Bledsoe
W. Fenton
D. Koljanin
M. Reed
C. Villers
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Watson 11 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Elmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mijovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thieneman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Koljanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Villers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 25 11 8 4 3 11 7 8/26 4/10 5/6 2 9
West Virginia
Starters
J. Carter
L. West
S. Konate
E. Ahmad
D. Miles Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carter 16 11 3 1 3 0 0 2 5/10 1/2 0/0 0 3
L. West 12 9 6 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 2/5 3/4 2 4
S. Konate 16 6 7 2 0 1 3 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 4 3
E. Ahmad 10 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
D. Miles Jr. 18 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Carter
L. West
S. Konate
E. Ahmad
D. Miles Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carter 16 11 3 1 3 0 0 2 5/10 1/2 0/0 0 3
L. West 12 9 6 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 2/5 3/4 2 4
S. Konate 16 6 7 2 0 1 3 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 4 3
E. Ahmad 10 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
D. Miles Jr. 18 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
On Bench
J. Bolden
T. Allen
L. Routt
M. Bender
C. Harler
D. Hunter
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bolden 8 5 1 1 1 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
T. Allen 10 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
L. Routt 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 42 25 6 5 1 9 9 15/38 5/13 7/8 9 16
NCAA BB Scores