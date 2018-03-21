CUSE
Syracuse has surprisingly reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, relying on its zone defense to get the job done.

The opponent in the Midwest Regional semifinal on Friday night is Duke, which scrapped its man-to-man defense pretty much entirely more than a month ago and went to a zone defense.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski picked up a large portion of the pointers on the 2-3 zone set-up from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim when they spent more than a decade together on the staff of the U.S. national team.

"We've gotten better in the zone," Krzyzewski said this week. "We've played really good defense. But it's because we're playing as one. ... In our zone, we communicate better and if you communicate better, you have a better chance of playing as one."

The teams meet in the second semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., following the Clemson-Kansas game.

Second-seeded Duke and 11th-seeded Syracuse -- both members of the Atlantic Coast Conference -- will clash for the second time this season. The Blue Devils won the first matchup 60-44 on Feb. 24 at home.

"You have to be careful not to point out too many things that happened a month ago," Krzyzewski said. "They've changed and we've changed. They're better and so are we."

That February meeting resulted in the lowest scoring output of the season for Syracuse.

"They were playing really up on us, making it hard for us to get open 3-point looks," Syracuse guard Tyus Battle said. "They made it tough on us."

Duke had a miserable outing shooting from the perimeter that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium, making 2 of 18 shots from 3-point range.

Since then, Syracuse has gone 5-2 and Duke is 4-2. Both teams exited the ACC Tournament earlier this month with losses to North Carolina.

Duke blew out NCAA Tournament opponents Iona and Rhode Island last week in Pittsburgh. Syracuse has had three games, beginning with a First Four escape against Arizona State and then narrow victories in Detroit against sixth-seeded Texas Christian and third-seeded Michigan State.

The rematch with Syracuse has several components, so Duke guard Grayson Allen said the Blue Devils won't take anything for granted.

"It helps and it hurts," Allen said of playing the Orange previously this season. "It helps because we know their personnel. But they're a different team. They're a better team. Their guys are playing with more confidence."

Duke's heralded group of freshmen includes ACC Player of Year Marvin Bagley, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval. Bagley returned from a four-game absence with a knee sprain to score 19 points vs. Syracuse in his only outing off the bench this season.

Syracuse has received a huge postseason boost from freshman forward Oshae Brissett, who has 13 double-doubles this season.

"Oshae has been really good in this tournament," Boeheim said. "He's just a freshman, but he doesn't play like a freshman. He makes big plays."

He scored 23 points against Arizona State and 15 in each of the next two games against TCU and Michigan State.

That has helped pick up the slack from Battle (19.6 points per game) and guard Frank Howard (14.6). Battle has averaged 13 points in the tournament and Howard checks in at 10.7 in the three NCAA games.

"Our guards have not played well on offense and we need them moving forward," Boeheim said. "We've got to get them to play better offensively."

The Orange defeated Duke in their only meeting in 2015-16 and again in their only matchup in 2016-17.

The teams' last NCAA Tournament meeting came 20 years ago with Duke winning in the Sweet 16 in St. Petersburg. Fla. That was well before Syracuse joined the ACC. Duke also won a 1966 regional final against Syracuse, advancing to the Final Four.

Key Players
F. Howard
23 G
G. Allen
3 G
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
37.6 Field Goal % 42.4
32.7 Three Point % 37.5
71.4 Free Throw % 85.0
  Offensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 1:35
  Oshae Brissett missed layup 1:37
  Defensive rebound by Frank Howard 1:56
  Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:58
+ 3 Tyus Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Howard 2:21
  Defensive rebound by Syracuse 2:39
  Marvin Bagley III missed alley-oop shot 2:41
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr. 2:58
  Frank Howard missed free throw 2:58
  Personal foul on Trevon Duval 2:58
  Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 3:24
Team Stats
Points 58 63
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 5-26 (19.2%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 21 16
Team 5 2
Assists 12 13
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Battle G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
35
M. Bagley III F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Syracuse 23-13 273158
home team logo 2 Duke 28-7 342963
Syracuse
Starters
T. Battle
O. Brissett
M. Dolezaj
P. Chukwu
F. Howard
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Battle 39 18 2 5 0 0 3 1 7/14 4/7 0/1 0 2
O. Brissett 39 13 7 0 2 1 3 1 4/14 0/3 5/6 4 3
M. Dolezaj 27 11 3 2 0 0 3 3 5/7 0/0 1/2 1 2
P. Chukwu 28 8 7 0 0 0 0 4 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 6
F. Howard 39 4 7 5 0 0 3 1 1/6 0/2 2/3 1 6
On Bench
M. Moyer
B. Sidibe
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
B. Bayer
R. Featherston
P. Herlihy
H. Washington
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Moyer 11 2 3 0 1 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
B. Sidibe 10 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herlihy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 193 58 31 12 3 1 15 15 23/48 4/12 8/13 10 21
Duke
Starters
M. Bagley III
W. Carter Jr.
G. Allen
G. Trent Jr.
T. Duval
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bagley III 37 22 8 1 0 0 0 3 8/12 0/0 6/8 7 1
W. Carter Jr. 32 14 12 0 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/0 8/11 4 8
G. Allen 39 13 0 8 2 0 1 2 4/15 3/14 2/2 0 0
G. Trent Jr. 39 10 5 0 1 0 1 2 4/12 2/8 0/0 3 2
T. Duval 30 2 1 4 1 0 3 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 1
On Bench
M. Bolden
J. DeLaurier
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. White
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bolden 8 2 3 0 1 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. DeLaurier 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 0
A. O'Connell 5 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 194 63 31 13 8 2 7 14 21/55 5/26 16/23 15 16
